Fr. Ripperger: Diabolical oppression is ‘drastically on the rise’

Exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger said a rise in practice of the occult as well as watching cursed pornography are some of the main reasons for an increase in oppression.

(LifeSiteNews) — Exorcist Father Chad Ripperger says demonic oppression, by which people are attacked in their externals such as their jobs and relationships, is “drastically on the rise.”

During his recent interview on The Shawn Ryan Show, Fr. Ripperger explained different levels of diabolical influence on human beings, including demonic oppression that attacks people from the “outside” as opposed to through their mind.

“This includes things like destroying people’s finances,” Fr. Ripperger said, by “blocking people from getting paid,” for example. The demons can also cause direct damage to people’s property, such as their appliances. In one family’s case of demonic oppression, the exorcist saw one appliance after another in their home become defunct, month after month.

Oppression can also harm people’s relationships, he noted. For example, it can be the reason why some couples may have a “fantastic marriage,” but then all of a sudden become “miserable” for no apparent reason.

One of the causes of oppression is curses, which are rituals in which occult practitioners invoke demons to harm a particular person.

“The amount of oppression is drastically on the rise,” Fr. Ripperger said, “because of the increase of involvement in the occult.”

He explained to Ryan that oppression can also be caused by sinful behavior and, in some cases, both curses and sinful behavior are involved.

“One of the primary ways we see an increase in oppression is guys watching pornography that’s been cursed, and then they bring that into their family,” Fr. Ripperger shared.

This practice of cursing video copies distributed widely to the public goes back decades and has generally been intended to help boost sales of movies and music.

Fr. Ripperger explained that in the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s, Satanists “taught the people in Hollywood that if you curse the master copy, all of the subsequent copies made from that will bear the curse and it can influence people.”

In the case of music as well as pornography, the curses cause the content to be “more addictive.”

The effect of watching cursed pornography can cause different effects in different people that can range from oppression to obsession and, “once in a while,” possession.

For curses to take effect, there has to be a “vulnerability on our part,” Fr. Ripperger said, that can be a grave sin or even a defect. One can also proactively pray for protection from curses or pray to break curses already enacted. Fr. Ripperger includes such prayers in his book Deliverance Prayers for Use by the Laity.

Diabolic obsession, which negatively affects a person’s thoughts and emotions in sudden and intense bursts, is also at epidemic levels. Fr. Ripperger said exorcists generally agree that about 25% of the population suffers from demonic obsession that is distinct from purely natural psychological problems.

