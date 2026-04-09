Fr. Ripperger explains to Tucker Carlson that communists mirror the methods of demons

Both demons and communists promise ‘a bill of goods,’ ‘get you to sign off on it, and from there take you down,’ exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger told Tucker Carlson.

(LifeSiteNews) — Exorcist Father Chad Ripperger told Tucker Carlson that communists operate the same way demons do.

In a nearly two-hour interview released Friday, Fr. Ripperger told Carlson he has observed that the methods of demons and communists closely mirror each other, something he has expounded on in a video series.

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“When you strip the veneer away of one being political and the other being spiritual, the patterns of thinking are exactly the same,” Fr. Ripperger said.

“The demons always present temptation as this pie-in-the-sky thing that you’re gonna get, and you’re going to get this pleasure and joy and everything’s going to turn out right,” the exorcist noted.

“But then once you give into the temptation, from there they take you down. It’s the exact same thing in communism.”

Communism, too, provides a beautiful, idealistic vision about what it will provide. “You’re never gonna have to worry. The government’s gonna provide everything. Everything’s going to be peaceful and joyful,” Fr. Ripperger said in imitation of communism’s promises.

“They get you a bill of goods. They get you to sign off on it. And from there they take you down,” said the exorcist priest, describing a pattern of communism that has repeated historically all over the world, in which citizens promised a utopia are instead met with severe deprivation and even death.

Fr. Ripperger said he also sees this pattern when demons afflict people with diabolic obsession, which is when the demons “besiege their imagination and emotions to such a degree that they can’t really think outside the box.”

“Oh man, who hasn’t been there?” said Carlson, noting that it is usually lust related but also manifests through anger and envy.

Fr. Ripperger said the way to identify diabolic obsession in relationship to a thought pattern is to observe whether the thoughts switch on and off without any external trigger. If this occurs, the thoughts are diabolic in origin.

Fr. Ripperger’s videos on the similarities between communism and diabolic psychology can be found on his YouTube channel, Sensus Traditionis.

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