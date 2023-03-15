Fr. Ripperger: God flooded the earth after homosexual ‘marriage,’ so demons know their time is ‘short’

Just as homosexual ‘marriage’ contracts preceded the flood during the time of Noah, they today indicate that an era of demons’ influence over humans is coming to a close, Fr. Chad Ripperger said.

(LifeSiteNews) — Exorcist and theologian Father Chad Ripperger said that Jewish scriptural commentary attributes God’s flooding of the earth to homosexual “marriage,” and demons know accordingly that their time is now short.

“Supposedly, according to the Midrash, which is the commentary that the Jews made on various parts of Scripture, the reason that God flooded the earth was because men were entering into contracts with men. It was gay ‘marriage.’ And so that’s when He said, ‘That’s enough.’ He pulled the plug on it,” said Ripperger during a Thursday talk at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Chapin, South Carolina.

“So the demons are seeing all this and are like, it can’t be much longer,” said Ripperger, referring to the reemergence of so-called homosexual “marriage” in many Western countries.

“They know it’s short because certain things are starting to fall in place that they’ve seen in the past, that any time this happens, God pulls the plug on it,” he explained.

Writer Don Koenig has shared that Dr. Jeffrey Satinover, who holds doctorates from Yale, MIT, and Harvard, likewise told him that the Babylonian Talmud considers homosexual “marriage” to be the “final straw that led to the Flood.”

Satinover reportedly said that the Talmud’s writings reveal that “before the Flood people started to write marriage contracts between men, in other words, homosexual ‘marriage,’” which goes beyond homosexual activity by “giving an official state stamp of approval, a sanctification … of homosexual partnership.”

— Article continues below Petition — Perverted "Burlesque for Babies" drag shows should be made illegal Show Petition Text 8993 have signed the petition. Let's get to 9000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition With Drag Queens now targeting babies in a quest to normalize their degeneracy, it's time for our lawmakers to ensure children in society are legally protected from this grooming. SIGN: Drag Shows for children must be outlawed Drag queens do sexual themed performances in front of a baby who then hands them cash tips with the mom’s help pic.twitter.com/ywEAFy5Uhg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 1, 2023 "Burlesque for Babies" is the latest depraved iteration of the Drag Queen Story Hours that have targeted children across the western world. This involves woke parents taking their babies and toddlers to watch grown men, invariably wearing high-heels, make-up and little else, dance inappropriately for attention, gratification, money and grooming. If you don't believe us, just watch what this pro-LGBT commentator has to say (WARNING - graphic content): This is nothing less than grooming - an attempt by perverted men to sexualize children with erotic dancing. SIGN & SHARE: Lawmakers must end the grooming of children by Drag Queens How else can we describe half-naked men “twerking” in front of babies, if not by calling it "grooming"? Aside from the degenerate men wanting to sexually perform for children, the other major culprits are of course the parents who bring their children to see them, tacitly endorsing the bondage outfits and overt perversion to allow these drag queens fulfill their sadomasochistic dreams with children. Any adult who wants to be naked, or close to naked, in front of children is an immediate threat to young people, which is why lawmakers must do everything to combat this degeneracy before it's normalized. Normalization is, of course, the goal of the LGBTQ movement, and that's why we have to push back now. SIGN: "Burlesque for Babies" and Drag shows for kids must be outlawed Please SHARE this petition with as many people as possible before we send it to your politicians. MORE INFORMATION: 'Perverted and depraved': Drag queen shows for babies in the UK draws widespread condemnation - LifeSiteNews Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

According to Koenig, Satinover said that, in fact, “the writings indicated that it wasn’t even so much the ‘straw that broke the camel’s back,’ but that the sin in and of itself is so contrary to why God created the world, so contrary to the order of God’s nature, that God said then and there ‘I have to start all over … to annihilate the world and start from the beginning.’”

Koenig wrote that the Talmud’s commentary on the Flood shared by Satinover immediately reminded him of the Scripture verse: “As it was in the days of Noah, so it will be at the coming of the Son of Man.” (Mathew 24:37)

Ripperger has recently spoken elsewhere of homosexual “marriage” as inviting God’s judgment upon the culture.

“It’s an abomination,” he said during a January sermon. “There’s no way that God isn’t going to afflict us in some manner as a result of taking on something that is that disordered.”

The exorcist added that homosexual behavior is “so disordered” that even the demons, according to St. Catherine of Siena, are repulsed by it, “and yet today it’s glorified.”

According to Fr. Ripperger, much of the support for homosexual unions derives from the “false principle” that “if people love each other,” they should “be able to get married.”

However, a homosexual union is inherently incapable of the primary end of marriage, which is children, as Ripperger pointed out. He noted, moreover, that even the definition of love is misunderstood to mean feelings and emotions, rather than “willing the good of the other.”

The Catechism of the Catholic Church, Paragraph 2357, teaches:

Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.’ They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.

Furthermore, Paragraph 1867 of the Catechism lists sodomy as one of four sins that “cries out to heaven” for vengeance.

St. Paul affirms in Scripture the immorality of homosexual acts: “Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural sexual relations for unnatural ones. In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed shameful acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their error.” (Romans 1:26-27).

Share











