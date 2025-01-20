Fr. Ripperger issues urgent prayer for Donald Trump as he begins 2nd term

As Trump begins his historic second term in office today, Fr. Chad Ripperger is urging the faithful to say a prayer for Trump so he and all of our leaders may be consecrated to Our Lady and guided by divine wisdom.

(LifeSiteNews) — Well-known exorcist Father Chad Ripperger sent LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen a prayer to the Blessed Virgin Mary for the intention of consecrating President Donald Trump to her Immaculate Heart.

As Trump begins his historic second term in office today, Ripperger is urging the faithful to say this prayer for Trump’s wisdom and guidance. The exorcist told Westen that there are dark forces working to derail any good the president might accomplish over the next four years, and he urgently needs our prayers.

Below is the prayer sent by Ripperger:

Immaculate Mary, patroness of the United States of America. Queen of Heaven and earth, beneath whose sway are subject all things that are lower than God, sorrowful and mindful of our own sinfulness and the sins of our nation, we come to thee our refuge and hope, knowing that our country cannot be saved by our own works, and mindful of how much our nation has departed from the ways of thy Son, we humbly ask that thou wouldst turn thine eyes upon our country to bring about its conversion. We consecrate to thee all of those governing our Republic, so that what is spiritually and morally best for the citizens of our nation may be accomplished, and that they would govern according to the spiritual and moral principles which will bring our nation into conformity with the teachings of thy Son. Bind any forces, spiritual or human, that would seek to inflict harm or evil on our country, or those who do good for our nation by their governance. Give grace to the citizens of this land, so that they may merit leaders who will govern according to the Sacred Heart of thy Son, that His glory may be made manifest, lest we be given the leaders we deserve. Trusting in the providential care of God the Father and thy maternal care, we have perfect confidence that thou wilt take care of us and will not leave us forsaken. O Mary Immaculate, pray for us.

