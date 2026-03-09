Fr. Ripperger: Mary, the Mother of God can convert corrupt Church leaders

In exorcism sessions, demons have revealed to Fr. Chad Ripperger that some of the Catholic Church’s leadership is ‘very morally compromised, and some of it is involved in stuff that’s very dark.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Exorcist Father Chad Ripperger told former U.S. Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan that the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Mother of God, is the one who can convert corrupt Church leaders.

During a four-hour interview on The Shawn Ryan Show, Fr. Ripperger affirmed that during his exorcisms demons at times have called out the sins of people “very high up within the Catholic Church.”

“They’ve talked about very specific details” about sins that members of the Church hierarchy have committed, Fr. Ripperger said. “And it’s not just me. Other exorcists also get bits and pieces of this stuff.”

Demons have even revealed the names of these corrupt Church clergy to Fr. Ripperger and other exorcists, he shared.

Fr. Ripperger also shared that some people “within the Vatican” are displeased with his work. Asked by Ryan why this would be the case, he replied, “If you’re involved in sins that are particularly egregious, you’re not going to want someone like me out there trying to teach people the faith and how to fight the good fight and become more knowledgeable about their faith.”

Besides his exorcism work, Fr. Ripperger has frequently preached about spiritual warfare and the spiritual life in general. Many of his talks can be found on the Sensus Fidelium YouTube channel. He also has his own YouTube channel, Sensus Traditionis.

In multiple exorcism sessions, demons have revealed to Fr. Ripperger that some of the Catholic Church’s leadership is “very morally compromised, and some of it is involved in stuff that’s very dark.”

“A lot of these guys went into the priesthood already on the other team,” Fr. Ripperger shared. He went to explain that they intended to use the power of their priesthood against Catholics and against the world.

These problems go almost to the “very, very top,” he noted.

Because the Catholic Church is a conduit of grace for the world, the moral problems within the Church have real damaging consequences for wider society. For example, after “Satanists, freemasons and communists infiltrated the Church” in the 1930s and 1940s, moral problems such as homosexuality within the clergy were evident by the 1950s and 1960s. As a result, the normal graces that would flow from the Church to prevent the spread in the world of pedophilia, for example, were greatly reduced.

When Ryan asked Fr. Ripperger if there was anything else he wanted people to know about the corruption of Church hierarchy, the exorcist said first that “we need to pray for the Church’s protection, and that God will give us holy leaders.”

The second thing to know is that “you get the leaders you deserve.”

“The vast majority of Catholics in the Church are living habitual lives of grave sin,” Fr. Ripperger observed. This means the main way we solve the problem of corrupt Church leaders, “other than God stepping in and solving the problem,” is by praying and becoming “holy ourselves so that we merit having leaders that we’re worthy of,” he said.

Asked by Ryan whether he would pray for this intention at that very moment, Fr. Ripperger said that the main prayer he would pray for Church leaders is the Hail Mary because the Blessed Mother is “the one that’s going to, I think, convert them in the end.”

