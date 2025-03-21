Fr. Ripperger releases prayer ahead of Canadian federal election

'We consecrate to Thee and St. Joseph the integrity of the upcoming election and its outcome, so that what is spiritually and morally best for the citizens of our country may be accomplished.'

(LifeSiteNews) –– The following prayer has been provided to LifeSiteNews by Fr. Chad Ripperger for the intention of the upcoming federal election in Canada.

The full text of the prayer is as follows:

Mary Immaculate, living tabernacle of the Divinity, where the eternal Wisdom lies hidden to be adored and served by angels and men, Queen of heaven and of earth, beneath whose sway are subject all things that are lower than God, earthly spouse of St. Joseph, patron of Canada, sorrowful and mindful of our own sinfulness and the sins of our nation, we come to Thee, our refuge and hope.

Knowing that our country cannot be saved by our own works and mindful of how much our nation has departed from the ways of Thy Son, we humbly beg that Thou wouldst turn Thine eyes upon our country of Canada to bring about its conversion.

We consecrate to Thee and St. Joseph the integrity of the upcoming election and its outcome, so that what is spiritually and morally best for the citizens of our country may be accomplished, and that all of those who are elected would govern according to the spiritual and moral principles which will bring our nation into conformity with the teachings of Thy Son.

Hear the pleading of the Foster Father of Our Lord and give grace to the citizens of this land so that they will choose leaders according to the Sacred Heart of Thy Son, that His glory may be made manifest, lest we be given the leaders we deserve. Trusting in the providential care of God the Father and Thy maternal care, we have perfect confidence that Thou wilt take care of us and will not leave us forsaken.

Our Lady of the Americas, pray for us. Amen.

