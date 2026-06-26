Fr. Ripperger says obsession with aliens is attempt to ‘supplant Christianity’

Fr. Chad Ripperger highlighted several aspects of the alien narrative as evidence that it is intended to replace Christianity as a cosmological framework.

(LifeSiteNews) — Exorcist Father Chad Ripperger said during a recent podcast that the goal of the alien narrative is “to supplant Christianity.”

During a discussion on aliens and demons with Catholic podcaster Timothy Gordon and guest Frank Wright of the Quite Frankly podcast, Fr. Ripperger affirmed a relationship between the occult and reports of aliens when suggested by Frank.

Fr. Chad Ripperger tells Timothy Gordon that alien narratives are pushed on society in order to supplant Christianity, while invoking Jesus’ name during contact with “aliens” reveals what they really are. pic.twitter.com/zzMpWAjizO — LifeSiteNews (@LifeSite) June 26, 2026



One of the signs of the relationship of “aliens” to demons is the supposed backstory of these extraterrestrial beings that gives an “alternate explanation” to the creation of the universe in which the aliens came to earth and “seeded” us as offspring. This idea excludes the biblical understanding of original sin and Adam and Eve, Fr. Ripperger noted.

Another indicator of their relationship to the demonic is the idea that aliens have “come to save us from ourselves” and to enlighten us with new knowledge so we can “get our act together.”

“The whole goal of that is to supplant Christianity and supplant how we understand … man’s relationship to God,” Fr. Ripperger said.

He also highlighted the fact that significant numbers of people who report alien abduction experiences or have seen UFOs say that as soon as they invoke Christ’s name, Jesus, the aliens disappear, evaporating out of thin air.

“That gives us an indicator there’s something connected to the occult in some fashion in relationship to all of this,” the exorcist remarked.

Fr. Chad Ripperger tells Timothy Gordon how demons can appear in other forms, including as aliens. pic.twitter.com/gvWL1l1J3G — LifeSiteNews (@LifeSite) June 26, 2026

He went on to point out that during exorcism the facts of possessed people often morph into different shapes, resembling an animal, for example. Numerous exorcists have reported seeing possessed people’s faces morphing into alien-like shapes, with a big forehead and eyes, while the demon inhabiting the person refers to itself as a “Grey.” This is significant because those who say they have encountered extraterrestrial beings often describe them as “Greys,” humanoid beings with large heads who communicate telepathically.

They tend to tell the witnessing exorcist that they are a being between the angels and men who is neither good nor evil, shared Fr. Ripperger, who implied that this is a lie and an attempted cover for the demon.

Further on in the discussion, Gordon brought up Cardinal Robert McElroy’s removal of Monsignor Stephen Rossetti as an exorcist in the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. for saying that demons can disguise themselves as aliens or UFOs.

Fr. Ripperger pointed out that he himself had made the same point over a year earlier to Msgr. Rossetti, as had at least six other exorcists worldwide.

“Ecclesiastically, it just looked like an excuse to get rid of Msgr. Rossetti,” Fr. Ripperger said. “My take on it was that he was basically hung on something that was the common opinion of most exorcists, which kind of surprised me.”

It is not uncommon for those who believe in aliens to perceive their existence as undermining the Christian religion. Director Steven Spielberg warned that his recent movie Disclosure Day would “shake the faith” of Christians because it tells a tale of eight decades of the U.S. government hiding evidence of alien visits.

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