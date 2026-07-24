Fr. Ripperger: The Antichrist will ‘present himself as the solution’ to humanity’s problems

Fr. Chad Ripperger previously told podcaster Shawn Ryan that the situation needed for the arrival of the Antichrist is just about present.

(LifeSiteNews) — Exorcist Father Chad Ripperger told former U.S. Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan that the Antichrist will “present himself as the solution to human beings’ problems.”

During an almost three hour-long interview released Thursday, Ryan asked Ripperger what the “final battle” looks like.

The exorcist priest reiterated indicators of the end times presented in Sacred Scripture, such as the deterioration of people’s morals, and “wars and rumors of wars.” Ripperger has previously told Ryan that the world has seen an “implosion” of morality taking place since at least the 1950s, and indeed, there has been a widespread defiance of the laws of God and natural law.

“At that point the Antichrist shows up and presents himself as the solution to human beings’ problems, and so he gains significant control over the human population,” said Ripperger.

He has also previously told Ryan that a condition for the rule of the Antichrist is the “unification of the worldwide economy,” because it is through the economy that the Antichrist will control people, although “he’ll have control of governments too.”

During his most recent interview with Ryan, Ripperger said there will be “stages” to this period when the Antichrist comes on the scene. These include the presence of Enoch and Elijah, and a battle of St. Michael the Archangel with the Antichrist.

“In the end Christ is the one who shows up and puts the Antichrist to death,” said Ripperger. This is told in 2 Thessalonians 2:8 “And then that wicked one shall be revealed whom the Lord Jesus shall kill with the spirit of his mouth; and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming.”

Regarding the Mark of the Beast, Ripperger told Ryan in a March interview, “We’re almost there.”

“They could literally just decide, unless you decide to sign off on certain things, you’re not going to have access to the digital currency that [they’re] going to enact worldwide,” he said.

“I think that’s one of the ways he’s going to control people, through digital currencies,” he continued, noting that these currencies can be used to shut people out of access to goods and services.

“And that’s how they’ll basically starve people out if they’re not willing to sign off on the Antichrist’s rule,” said Ripperger, affirming to Ryan that this would or could be enacted like a social credit score.

Ryan asked Ripperger what people should do once the Mark of the Beast is ushered in. “What are we supposed to do if we can’t eat, take care of ourselves, provide for families?”

The priest highlighted the nature of the mark, which he said will be “something in our bodies that will give us access” to goods, like an RFID chip that can be scanned, or involve a device similar to Neuralink.

“The Fathers of the Church say you’re not going to be able to get that chip without some type of renunciation of Christ,” Ripperger said. This means people must accept something they “know is contrary to the will of God and to the will of Christ.”

Ultimately, to refuse the mark, we “have to be willing to sacrifice the lesser good in order to achieve the greater good.”

However, he pointed out that God can help people survive without the mark.

“God will very often provide for people. If it’s His will that people survive that time frame, He’ll make it possible,” said Ripperger.

He advised that people “have to be smart about it and learn basic survival skills and learn how to fend for themselves.”

Ripperger added, however, that it is “going to be extraordinarily difficult to even be able to evade detection,” given the current level of technology.

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