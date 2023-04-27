Fr. Rupnik continues breaking vows with secret ownership of art company making millions

Fr. Rupnik has quietly owned most of the profitable Rossoroblu company. His superior denied any knowledge of Rupnik's activities.

ROME (LifeSiteNews) — Fresh scandal continues to engulf the disgraced Jesuit Father Marko Ivan Rupnik, with Italian media reporting that he owns most of a company turning over millions of euros, in direct violation of his vows and apparently without informing his superiors.

Italian outlet Domani reported April 14 that Fr. Rupnik is listed as owning 90% of an art company which he founded in 2007. The company is named Rossoroblu — a word formed by joining the Italian words for red, gold and blue, which are Rupnik’s notable colors found throughout his extensive portfolio around the world.

It exists “for the creation and installation, in the workshop and on site, of mosaics, stained glass, frescoes, murals, sculptures, paintings in all the various techniques and arts.”

According to Domani, whose report was based on an extensive month-long investigation, the company is listed at the same address as the Aletti Center, the art center which Rupnik has directed since 1993.

Rupnik has been accused of psychologically and sexually abusing 20 religious sisters in the Loyola Community in Slovenia, of which he was a co-founder. After the Jesuit Order issued an open call for any more victims to come forward in December 2022, a further 15 people accused the priest of having abused them, with male victims also coming forward.

As extensively reported by LifeSite, Rupnik was also automatically excommunicated and found guilty by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s court of absolving in confession a woman with whom he had sexual relations. He subsequently had the penalty revoked.

Throughout his extended and lauded career in Rome spanning many decades, the Jesuit has been leading the Rossoroblu company, owning 90% of it, with the remaining 10% being owned by Manuela Viezzoli, who is a close friend of Rupnik’s and a member of his Aletti Center.

Domani’s extensive research revealed that Rossoroblu was consistently profitable. Founded by Rupnik and Viezzoli in 2007, the company had 15 employees by the end of 2022, according to records studied by Domani.

It has enjoyed consistent growth since its inception, having recorded a turnover of €1,176,500 and a profit of €119,607 in 2021. This built upon consistent growth seen in previous years.

Meanwhile over 200 art projects were performed by the Aletti Center from 2000 through 2022. The Aletti Center has two fundraising foundations to support its work: the Agape Foundation in Rome, and the Aletti Center Foundation in Rupnik’s native Slovenia.

Company hidden from superiors

Rupnik’s ownership of the company appears to have been kept a closely guarded secret. Speaking to Domani, the priest’s superior, Father Johan Verschueren S.J., denied any knowledge of the company or of Rupnik’s involvement with it.

“This is completely new news for me and also quite shocking,” said Verschueren, “because it is against the vow of poverty.”

For a Jesuit to own such a company is against the vow of poverty: one of the four vows each professed member of the Jesuits must take, with the others being chastity, obedience, and particular obedience to the Pope.

This is even noted by the Italian website of the Jesuit order, which writes concerning the Jesuit vow of poverty: “We hold no property or monetary accounts in our personal name: in this way we avoid accumulating unnecessary wealth that could distract us from our mission. It is not poverty as an end in itself, but rather one that is oriented towards mission.”

Verschueren reiterated his disavowal of Rupnik’s company in a further statement to ACI Prensa. “From an ecclesial point of view it is illegal, unless it is proven that the competent ecclesiastical authorities gave permission for an exception,” said Verschueren. “So far, this proof has not been given.”

Verschueren added that it would be “quite logical and completely legal” for the Aletti Center itself to “host a commercial initiative of this nature.” However, “the contrary would be very worrying, for tax reasons,” he said, since “producing and selling a work of art is a commercial activity. It would be illegal not to pay taxes in a transparent manner.”

An additional element is that due to the allegations made against him — which the Jesuits deem highly credible — Rupnik is currently the focus of a fresh investigation by his Jesuit order, which could lead to disciplinary action.

Fresh restrictions related to the start of this current investigation were placed on Rupnik’s artistic activities in February, as Verschueren revealed that Rupnik’s art is linked to his alleged instances of abuse. Rupnik is now banned from any public artistic actions, “especially towards religious facilities (such as churches, institutions, oratories and chapels, exercise or spirituality houses).”

“I only take measures when there are reasons for risk,” stated Rupnik’s superior. Yet he stopped short of finding issue with the artwork itself, saying that “I asked myself, Johan, is it hard to pray before these mosaics? My response is no. In a way, I’ve been able to separate the art from the artist.”

Verschueren stated in February that Rupnik had rejected previous opportunities to assist the inquiries being made into his actions.

Various rumors have circulated surrounding Rupnik, including that he might soon be laicized. Verschueren has denied such reports, additionally downplaying suggestions that Rupnik might be moved to a Jesuit house of residence in Milan.

The Aletti Center is now subject to an Apostolic Visit from the Diocese of Rome.

