France prepares ‘survival manual’ for every household in case of war

The 20-page guide urges citizens to prepare for terror attacks, pandemics, cyber threats, and nuclear fallout.

(LifeSiteNews) — The French government is preparing to distribute a “survival manual” to every household to prepare citizens for catastrophic events, including war.

“The survival manual aims to encourage citizens to develop their resilience in the face of different crises,” a spokesperson for Prime Minister François Bayrou told CNN.

“This includes natural disasters, technological and cyber incidents, health crises like COVID-19, and security crises like terrorist attacks and armed conflict,” she added.

If approved by the prime minister, the 20-page booklet will be sent to every household in France before summer.

The recommendations include having emergency contacts at hand (fire department, ambulance, police), knowing the relevant radio channels, and ensuring all windows and doors are shut in the case of a nuclear accident.

The survival manual also recommends having emergency supplies, including six liters (1.6 gallons) of water, a dozen cans of food, a flashlight, and batteries to prepare for power outages, as well as basic medical supplies.

The booklet also appears to be an attempt by the government to get more people to join the military forces, as it outlines possibilities to help “defend the community,” such as joining the reserve units or local firefighters.

CNN reports that Sweden and Finland have issued similar instructions to their citizens.

French President Emanuel Macron announced earlier this month that he wants “a major overhaul” of France’s military, including bolstering the number of operational reservists from currently 40,000 to 100,000 by 2035.

During an address at a military base in France earlier this week, he said additional investment in military capacities will be announced soon.

“Our country and our continent must continue to defend themselves, equip themselves, and prepare if we want to avoid war,” Macron said. “This is the choice we have made and will continue to make. No one can say what will happen in the months and years to come.”

The prime minister’s spokesperson echoed Macron’s words, stating that “the first step in citizen engagement is to be informed about threats and stay updated.”

“Engagement can also mean joining associations, such as the reserve forces,” she said. “We are doing everything we can to ensure citizens are ready to respond in the event of a crisis.”

