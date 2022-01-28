France’s new ‘vaccine pass’ reduces the unjabbed to second-class citizens

Meanwhile, the scapegoating of those who do not want to get the abortion-tainted experimental COVID shots is being ramped up.

ANALYSIS

FRANCE (LifeSiteNews) – Aided and abetted by his executive, French president Emmanuel Macron is sticking to the “promise” made to the French earlier this month: “The unvaxxed, I really feel like pissing them off. And so we’re going to keep on doing that, to the very end.” Since Monday, COVID regulations have reached a new level of tyranny with the entry into force of the new “vaccine pass” which must now be shown to enter restaurants, cafés, theaters, sports facilities (even outdoors!) and very large shopping centers, to join trade fairs and to use domestic flights, long-distance trains and coaches. Proof of recovery from COVID during the last six months is the only exception to the vaccine rule. The only places where the sanitary pass, which can be obtained with a very recent negative COVID test, is still accepted are hospitals and homes for the elderly.

The French Constitutional Council decided last Friday that it was not competent to judge over the adequacy of the government’s assessment of the “sanitary crisis” and green-lighted the vaccine pass for people over 16, even though it is punishing people for behavior that is lawful, since COVID “vaccination” is not compulsory in the general population. The judges decided that the constitutional principle of the defense of public health trumps public freedoms. They only introduced a few restrictions: political meetings will be exempt from the vaccine pass (but unvaxxed political candidates will nevertheless face difficulties in their campaigns because of the long-distance travel ban), and they demanded that the vaccine passport be lifted when the sanitary situation improves. However, in the absence of objective standards, this is in no way a guarantee.

The head of the Constitutional Council, former prime minister Laurent Fabius, was personally involved in the “tainted blood scandal” in the 1990s for having failed to act in his capacity of prime minister order to prevent the distribution of blood contaminated by HIV, which led to some 2,000 hemophiles contracting AIDS; 700 to 800 of them died. He was later found not guilty of manslaughter, but his name remains linked to the tragedy in the collective conscience of the French, because of government lies at the time.

His son, Victor Fabius, is the associate director of McKinsey & Company in Paris. McKinsey “accompanied” Emmanuel Macron, a former administrator of the firm, during his successful presidential campaign at the head of a brand-new party in 2017, and was hired by the government to “advise” the French government regarding its COVID “vaccine strategy,” receiving upwards of 4 million euro from March 2020 to February 2021 in public funds. More lucrative missions followed, including a 170,000 euro payment for providing one “liaison officer” tasked with “coordinating vaccine logistics” together with the public health authority “Santé publique France.”

McKinsey was questioned by the Senate last week over the many juicy “counseling” contracts it has negotiated with the French state since the beginning of the COVID crisis.

With the help of its counseling, the unvaccinated are now acknowledged second-class citizens whose life is being made as difficult as possible. Further future discriminations are being touted in the media: on Wednesday, Martin Hirsch, the administrative director of the public hospital network of the Paris region, APHP, suggested that the unvaxxed should not have access to free hospital care which is the rule in France under its generous, but socialized health insurance policy.

Present COVID measures are being rationalized by the authorities in the name of decreasing “pressure” on hospitals in France, where they say a number of scheduled treatments have been postponed because of the number of “unvaxxed” patients taking up room in ICUs. However, in previous months there has always been a similar pressure on hospitals during flu epidemics during the winter months, and the present government is responsible for the closure of 17,600 hospital beds in four years, including no less than 5,700 closures during the COVID crisis.

But the scapegoating of those who do not want to get the abortion-tainted experimental COVID shots is being ramped up, as politicians and the mainstream media repeat that the “unvaxxed” are responsible for depriving ill people of care, using up precious hospital space, and forcing the government to set up freedom-killing measures for all to pressure them into changing their minds.

Penalties for using someone else’s pass have been hiked up to 1,000 euro (about 1,100 US dollars); presenting a fake pass can cost up to 45,000 euro and be punished with three years’ imprisonment, except if the “delinquent” receives a first dose within 30 days of being caught and commits to getting “fully vaccinated.”

This is yet another bone of contention as millions of people who thought that getting two shots would suffice to get a permanent vaccine passport – as had been promised by health minister Olivier Véran – are having to think again. On December 15, people aged 65 and over were required to get the so-called “booster” jab within seven months of their second dose in order to keep a valid sanitary pass. Since January 15, this rule has been extended to all and as of February 15, with retroactive force, the third dose will need to be obtained within four months of the previous shots. By that date, besides the 10 million people who are now barred from ordinary activities, according to official figures millions more, who are not at all at risk of getting a severe form of the disease, could join the ranks of “non-citizens” if they refuse to get another “vaccine” whose inefficacy for the prevention of catching and transmitting COVID has become an indisputable fact.

This would mean that further millions of French citizens will refrain from going to restaurants, cafés, theaters, and the like. Despite government assurances that the economy is doing well and that the catering and leisure sectors are being saved “by” the vaccine pass, more and more reports are coming out of owners and managers of such businesses who are seeing their customer base shrink visibly. Many expect to be forced to close their doors in the near future if nothing changes.

Meanwhile, surrounding countries and regions, some of which had harsher measures and COVID controls such as Catalunya in Spain, Denmark, and the U.K. have opened up. The narrative in Europe is changing: yes, it says, the Omicron variant is much more contagious, but also much less severe and the pressure on ICUs which was being used as an excuse for the promotion of the “vaccines” is going down even as infections rise. But these changes, whatever their ultimate objective, have not stopped France from implementing its vaccine pass on January 24, in the same way that Italy is choosing an even more tyrannical path that excludes the unvaccinated unemployed even from obtaining bare minimum social benefits. In the same way, Austria is lifting lockdown measures that target only the unvaccinated, because “pressure” on hospitals is down, but has not lifted its vaccine mandate that goes into effect next Tuesday.

Why? Why force people to take a jab that is patently not doing anything to stop the spread of the present, quite benign form of COVID-19? The answer can only be political, especially when early treatment of the disease remains officially banned. Health minister Olivier Véran even decided earlier this month to take steps to place cholecalciferol, the main form of vitamin D, on a list of “endocrine disruptors” that would make it more difficult to prescribe and access.

As for the antibiotic azithromycin, whose use for COVID-19 was already officially discouraged by the authorities although it obtains good results, it was further attacked by the ministry of health in mid-December 2021, when it was put on a list of antibiotics that doctors are encouraged to prescribe “conditionally.” Such prescriptions are only valid for seven days and can only be delivered if a bacteria test at the pharmacy shows the presence of certain germs. Overall, the number of antibiotics prescribed in France plummeted in 2020 by nearly 20 percent, suggesting that respiratory infections are not being properly treated. The trend started in March 2020 at the same time as France’s first lockdown, and it appears to be ongoing. In fact, in 2020 there were 9.7 million prescriptions than expected, at the same time that people who had COVID symptoms were being asked (and are still being asked) to stay at home without treatment.

The head of the French scientific committee that is effectively steering COVID policy, in all secrecy and under protection of the National Defense Secrets Act, Jean-François Delfraissy, went to far as to state publicly on Tuesday that the experimental jabs available in France are in a way a vaccine, but really more of a “vaccine-medication,” because it “protects against severe and serious forms.” He added that people who get COVID have a ten-times greater risk of going to the ICU if they didn’t have the jab than if they did. This last point is open to debate, since it appears that those who did not get the “booster” jab are being counted as unvaccinated.

Delfraissy’s confession that the COVID jabs are not vaccines should be a game-changer. It should at least lead to lifting the disguised vaccine mandate that is currently forcing all citizens over 16 in France to get the jab in order to live without restrictions or, in the health and leisure sectors, to lose their job. Whether this will happen is anybody’s guess; some suggest that the vaccine pass will be lifted closer to the presidential election in April so that president Emmanuel Macron may benefit from the positive fall-out of such a decision. But it remains that there are no legal requirements for the mandate to be lifted: this is being left to the appreciation of a government that has lied and lied again since the beginning of the crisis.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

