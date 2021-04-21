France reports numerous coronavirus vaccine side effects

PARIS, France, April 21, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — As the COVID-19 vaccine “roll-out” continues to proceed in France, the National Drug Agency (Agence nationale du médicament, ANSM) has released new figures showing that during the last week it has assessed, from April 2 to April 8, nine new cases of severe thrombosis (blood clots) linked to the AstraZeneca shot were registered. Of these, four resulted in death.

23 cases of thrombosis and blood clots, and a total of 8 deaths, have now been ascribed to the newly named Vaxzevria AstraZeneca mRNA vaccine, as well as a total of 15 facial paralyses; further neurological damage had also been noted in other vaccinated people, but they have since recovered.

Earlier this month, the Tours region of France saw an unheard-of volume of reported adverse effects, mainly with the AstraZeneca shot which has been primarily given to younger people who have more violent immune reactions.

Things even got so bad that people in Touraine with adverse effects were being asked not to report them if they were not very serious.

“By the end of March, in 3 months, we had the same volume of activity as for the whole year 2020: we had received about 1,400 reports, including a large proportion related to vaccines, up to 200 per week, with a peak from 15 to 21 March with more than 200,” explained Dr. Annie-Pierre Jonville-Baré, head of the pharmacovigilance agency (CRPV) of Tours and president of the national network of CRPVs. “There have been very few Moderna and Pfizer jabs in the region, with few reports. The younger people are, the more they have reactogenic effects — that is to say fever, and muscle pain that lasts 24 or 48 hours. Since at the beginning we vaccinated the elderly in retirement homes, these effects, which are not serious and very transient, were hardly ever seen. We expected this increase in reports with the AstraZeneca vaccine, but not to this extent,” she said, adding, “We communicate a lot to ask patients not to declare everything and the ARS (Regional Health Agency) does the same thing at the level of doctors, so the volume has decreased but the situation remains tense.”

By April 8, the French Higher Health Authority (Haute autorité de santé) recommended that people who had received a first injection of AstraZeneca — some 530,000 people at the time — get a different booster jab (Pfizer or Moderna). It should be recalled that all these so-called vaccines are still in the experimental phase and that the mixing of two different gene therapy techniques has not been assessed at all for safety and efficacy.

In some French homes for the elderly, COVID-19 clusters are now appearing among residents and caregivers who actually got the experimental vaccines. In Auzances, in the depopulated Creuse region near Limoges, 24 residents and 14 employees tested positive at the end of March: it was the first time since the beginning of the Wuhan virus crisis that this had happened. Three of the elderly patients died of the South-African or Brazilian variant — two had been fully vaccinated.

The director of the home told the press that the patients who had died were over 90 and had multiple comorbidities and were already very frail when they contracted the virus. But it was precisely these people the experimental vaccines are supposed to protect from severe cases of COVID.

As suspicion grows regarding the AstraZeneca Vaxzevria shot, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the Johnson & Johnson shot for the whole of the European Union, at the same time admitting that “very rare” blood clotting is linked to the use of the American vaccine, and that this is very similar to the incidents recorded with AstraZeneca. The risk-benefit ratio is in favor of using the jab, according to the EMA. French health minister Olivier Véran declared on Tuesday that France “needs” both the controversial shots in order to keep up with its vaccination schedule.

With this, the EMA moved faster than the U.S. to approve the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To date, less than 13 million people out of a population of over 67 million have received a first dose, and some 4.7 million have received the second dose. With less than 20 percent of its population having received the first shot, France is lagging behind — which might turn out to be a blessing in disguise, given the many unknown factors regarding the vaccines in the long run.

At least a third of health workers, especially nurses and nurses’ aides, are continuing to decline the shot, even though so they must then undergo regular COVID-19 testing. While in Italy COVID-19 vaccination is compulsory for health workers, moves in that direction were quickly given up in France, probably due to the known opposition of a significant part of the population.

This opposition has been strengthened by the widely commented decision of several families of victims of the AstraZeneca shot to sue for damages in criminal proceedings: these complaints followed the death of a “perfectly healthy” 24-year-old medical student in Saint-Nazaire, that of a 38-year-old athletic woman in Toulouse, and that of a 63-year-old man who died in the Alps after suffering multiple thromboses. Some fifteen other lawsuits have been opened following severe adverse effects after a Pfizer shot, including stroke and unexplained trembling.

On April 17, an independent information group regarding COVID-19, “collectif Reinfocovid,” which includes many professional health workers, published an analysis of all the adverse effects of COVID-19 “vaccines” in Europe between January 1 and April 6, 2021.

Its main findings included that the proportion of serious adverse effects linked with the shots is “very high” compared with those of ordinary flu shots with the inactive virus given in 2020. It called the proportion of “sudden deaths,” less than 24 hours after vaccination, and touching victims of all ages, “very disturbing.”

“The supposed lethality rate associated with the COVID-19 vaccine for 18-to-44-year-olds is identical to the mortality rate associated with the COVID-19 disease itself,” said the report. This is true for both AstraZeneca and Pfizer shots, and even seven times higher for the Moderna shot, the report added.

There are 60 times more suspicious deaths after the Pfizer and AstraZeneca shot than after a flu shot, and 400 times more suspicious deaths with the Moderna shot, which means that the risk of sudden death is 20 to 60 times higher after the COVID-19 shot than after a flu shot, according to the report.

The report complained about insufficient information about highly bioactive substances that are being injected into muscular tissue, while the new shots are massively using “genetic engineering for the first time in the history of medicine”: mRNA and genetically modified organism techniques.

The report stressed that for younger people aged under 75, the vaccine is associated with a sudden death risk that is totally absent with COVID-19 itself, in which death occurs after a period of time in resuscitation units.

All the tables of the study can be found here.

