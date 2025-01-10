Francis-appointed cardinal of Naples gives platform to LGBT activist during Mass

Cardinal Domenico Battaglia allowed an LGBT activist to promote homosexual and transgender propaganda to the faithful during Mass at the Naples cathedral just weeks after Battaglia was created a cardinal by Pope Francis.

NAPLES, Italy (LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Domenico Battaglia of Naples, who was recently created a cardinal by Pope Francis, gave a platform to an LGBT activist during a liturgical celebration.

On December 31, Battaglia celebrated a “Te Deum Mass” at the Naples cathedral, during which he allowed LGBT activist Cristiano Cimmino from Naples’ LGBT group “i Ken” to address the faithful.

During his speech, Cimmino advertised the LGBT group as a “lay pastoral community” born from a “group of [self-professed] homosexual and transgender people.”

He celebrated what he called a “ground for dialogue between the Church, association, and institutions” to create so-called “safe spaces in schools so that no one feels judged.”

“Safe spaces” are a common tactic used by LGBT activists to encourage students in homosexuality and gender confusion and prohibit criticism of such deviant behaviors.

Cimmino also discussed the group’s involvement with migrants who were allegedly “forced to flee their lands for [so-called] sexual orientation and gender identity.” Later, he promoted the “Questo Casa non è un Albergo – Rainbow Center Naples” and “Omovies Film Festival,” a cinema festival dedicated to LGBT propaganda.

Traditionally, the Te Deum Mass offers thanksgiving to God for the blessings of the past year as Catholics prepare for the New Year.

The move to allow an LGBT activist to address Catholics during Mass, one of the first incidents of its kind, was roundly celebrated by secular media outlets.

LGBT Channel TV remarked that “for the first time, an LGBTQIA+ voice […] has found space in such a solemn context,” adding that “what happened […] is not just a celebration. It was an epochal step.”

Likewise, when news of Pope Francis appointing Battaglia as cardinal was made public, “i Ken” celebrated the decision, mentioning the “strong commitment to dialogue with the [so-called] LGBTQ+ community” of the new member of the sacred college.

In his own homily, Battaglia asked Our Lord to break “in us the fear of change,” failing to explain that Catholic doctrine can never change.

In fact, the Catechism of the Catholic Church clearly states that God created humans “male and female” and that, “Physical, moral, and spiritual difference and complementarity are oriented toward the goods of marriage and the flourishing of family life.”

“The harmony of the couple and of society depends in part on the way in which the complementarity, needs, and mutual support between the sexes are lived out,” the Catechism continues.

The Catechism further declares that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and “under no circumstances can they be approved” and that the homosexual inclination is “objectively disordered.”

