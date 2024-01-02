Franciscan University professor calls for Pope Francis to resign following homosexual ‘blessings’ text

Addressing Pope Francis, Prof. Regis Martin urged, ‘Resign the Office that has become so tortuous to occupy; then go off to the nearest monastery for a life of prayer and penance.’

(LifeSiteNews) — A professor of theology at Franciscan University of Steubenville has called for the resignation of Pope Francis following the publication of Fiducia Supplicans, a declaration that has created controversy, confusion, and scandal within the Roman Catholic Church.

Addressing Pope Francis, Professor Regis Martin urged, “Resign the Office that has become so tortuous to occupy; then go off to the nearest monastery for a life of prayer and penance.”

“There is zero likelihood of this happening, by the way. So, why do I bother? Isn’t it a bit like spitting in the wind? Or trying to square the circle?” wondered Martin in his searing commentary published in Crisis Magazine.

“I do it because the Gospel demands it,” answered Martin, who explained:

While I am no St. Paul, neither am I averse to paraphrasing him. Who, in his Letter to the Galatians (2:14), had the cheek to call out St. Peter himself, the first Pope, on a point of doctrine no less. When a man does not walk upright, when he fails to be straightforward, there is no question but that someone needs to tell him. So Paul told Peter, admonishing him to his face in Antioch. And so, with utmost respect, one really must summon the courage to tell the Pope.

Martin said that he would tell the Pope “That he’s all wet. That the declaration signed and delivered by him is flat out wrong.”

However far Pope Francis may wish to extend the reach of his vaunted “pastoral vision,” it can never encompass the blessing of sin. Either adultery and sodomy are wrong, and those who engage in such practices are committing serious sin and in need of repentance; or there is nothing wrong or untoward about either, and no priest should stand in the way of those who come forward to have their unions blest. That way lies madness. And the Church, which has always stood for sanity, may have to ask the Pope to step down in order to make things sane again.

Professor Martin’s call for “heads to roll” at the Vatican – including the papal noggin – has come following a tsunami of opposition from prelates, bishops conferences, priests and priest associations, and conservative Catholic commentators.

On December 18, Pope Francis and Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández issued Fiducia Supplicans, purportedly allowing “blessings for couples in irregular situations and for couples of the same sex” in contradiction to the unchangeable Catholic teaching that the Church cannot bless sinful relationships.

The text seeks to open the door officially for Catholic clergy to provide “blessings” for sodomitic and adulterous couples in opposition to constant Catholic teaching and Sacred Scripture.

Share











