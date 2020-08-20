Franklin Graham organizing Washington, DC prayer march ‘asking God to heal our land’

PETITION: Support pastors fighting against oppressive state mandates! Sign the petition here.

WASHINGTON, D.C., August 20, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Popular Christian preacher Franklin Graham, son of famed evangelist Billy Graham, invited Americans to join him for a prayer march in the nation’s capital on September 26.

“The Washington Prayer March 2020 event is a dedicated prayer march that is focused solely on asking God to heal our land,” the official website emphasizes. “It is not a protest or political event, and we are asking participants to not bring signs in support of any candidate or party.”

Last Saturday, Graham said on Twitter, “Our country is in trouble & our only hope is in God. I’m holding Prayer March 2020 in Washington D.C. on Sept. 26 beginning at noon. We’re going to go from the Lincoln Memorial to the Capitol, praying for our nation. No music, no speakers—just prayer! I hope 1000s will join me.”

On Tuesday, Graham followed up with a short video on Twitter, saying, “America is in trouble. It’s in distress. But we do have hope, and that hope is in almighty God.”

“We need to pray now more than ever,” he continued, before taking a look at what’s happening in the United States these days. “Our communities are hurting. Our people are divided. And there’s fear and uncertainty all around us.”

“We’re going to pray for this nation, we’re going to pray for its leaders, and we’re going to pray that God will intervene and save this nation,” Graham said.

Graham also pointed to the horrific video making its rounds on social media that showed a white man in Portland was forced to crash his vehicle before being beaten and kicked to unconsciousness.

“Our country is in trouble like we haven’t seen before in our lifetime,” he commented. “We have no hope, outside of God. We will not make it unless God’s people call on His Name for help.”

The march is set to begin at the Lincoln Memorial, with the prayer focusing on “(h)umbling ourselves in repentance and asking God to forgive our sins and heal our land.”

Several other stops along the route to the Capitol are combined with a specific prayer focus. At the Washington Monument, marchers will pray for “(s)alvation of the lost, renewed strength in our families, solutions to the coronavirus pandemic, and an end to abortion.”

At the White House, the prayer will be for the president and vice president, as well as their families.

The last stop before the Capitol is the National Archives, where the focus of prayer will be “(r)eligious freedom; and for churches to have boldness, to stand firm with the Word of God, and to preach Jesus Christ in a troubled world.”

Graham has spoken out for religious liberty in the context of coronavirus restrictions placed on worship services in almost every part of the country.

“It’s important for the church’s voice to be heard,” he emphasized. “The politicians are going to have to see the church in a big way. Otherwise they will never respect and they will shut us up and shut us down.”