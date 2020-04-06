Franklin Graham’s explanation for pandemic: ‘Man has turned his back on God’

NEW YORK CITY, April 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Evangelical leader Rev. Franklin Graham says the coronavirus pandemic is the result of sin — that “man has turned his back on God” — and urged people to pray and ask God’s forgiveness as Christians begin Holy Week.

“As we come to this week, Easter week — I would encourage people around the world and across the country to pray,” Graham told Fox host Judge Jeanine Pirro Saturday. “I pray that God would protect us, and God’s hand would relieve us from this pandemic.”

Graham’s humanitarian organization Samaritan’s Purse, which brings medical professionals and supplies to war zones and disaster hotspots around the world, has set up a 68-bed field hospital in Central Park staffed with 60 to 70 medical personnel to treat coronavirus patients — an intervention welcomed by municipal hospitals expecting a strain on resources as New York City becomes the latest epicenter of the virus in America.

“We never thought we’d be in New York City,” Graham told Pirro, adding that his Christian staff pray for their patients.

“This is a very serious situation, and we need God’s help. Of course, in Central Park, our doctors and nurses are Christian men and women. We pray for our patients. We have chaplains there to pray for our patients. We care for everybody that comes in, and we want them to know God loves them, and He hasn’t forgotten them. We’re there to care for them in Jesus’ name.”

But given that so many Americans have perished from the virus, Pirro said, “you must get questions about why God would allow this kind of thing to happen.”

Graham replied that the pandemic is the result of humanity’s sins and again urged people to pray and ask God for help.

“I don’t think God planned for this to happen. It’s because of the sin that’s in the world, Judge. Man has turned his back on God. We have sinned against Him, and we need to ask for God’s forgiveness. And that’s what Easter is all about — it’s about God so loving the world that He gave His only begotten son — that whosoever should believeth in Him should not perish, but should have everlasting life,” Graham said.

“Jesus Christ came to save sinners. He didn’t come to condemn the world, but to save the world. And if we’ll put our faith and trust in Him, He’ll forgive our sins, and He’ll heal our hearts, and He’ll change the course of our lives. This pandemic — this is a result of a fallen world, a world that has turned its back on God. I would encourage people to pray. Let’s ask God for help.”

Meanwhile, homosexual and transgender activists have complained about the Samartian Purse field hospital because, as one stated, the organization is run by “the notoriously anti-LGBTQ+ minister Franklin Graham,” LifeSite’s Jonathan Van Maren reported last week.

Indeed, New York state senator Brad Hoylman called on Graham to “publicly assure LGBTQ New Yorkers that they will receive the same treatment as anyone else at the Central Park field hospital” and told NBC News it was “a shame that the federal government has left us in the position of having to accept charity from such bigots,” Van Maren noted.

Graham replied in an emailed statement to NBC News: “Samaritan’s Purse treats everyone we help the same. We do not make distinctions about an individual’s religion, race, sexual orientation, or economic status. We certainly do not discriminate, and we have a decades-long track record that confirms just that.”

Added Graham: “This is a time for all of us to unite and work together, regardless of our political views. Let’s support one another during this crisis, and we pray that God will bless the efforts of all those battling this vicious virus.”