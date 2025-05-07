‘Frasier’ star Kelsey Grammer regrets ex-girlfriend’s abortion: ‘Eats away at my soul’

‘The doctor, or so-called doctors, who have executed generations of children in this manner — I have no idea how they call themselves doctors,’ sitcom star Kelsey Grammer wrote in his new memoir.

(LifeSiteNews) — Frasier star Kelsey Grammer opened up about his profound regret over his ex-girlfriend’s abortion in his newly released memoir, according to People.

This tragedy closely preceded another in the actor’s life: the 1975 rape and murder of his younger sister, which is the main subject of his memoir Karen: A Brother Remembers.

“I know that many people do not have a problem with abortion, and though I have supported it in the past, the abortion of my son eats away at my soul,” Grammer wrote in his book.

He related that just months before his sister’s death, his then-girlfriend became pregnant and decided to abort the baby. While he said he was “willing” to keep the baby, he “did not plead with her to save his life.”

Grammer admits he “volunteered to have my son’s body vacuumed out of his mother’s.” Before the authorization of medication abortion in the U.S., vacuum aspiration/suction was the most common method of abortion. As Live Action’s Lila Rose has explained, in this method, abortionists use “vacuums 10-20 times more powerful than a household vacuum cleaner to tear (babies) apart alive.”

“I regret it. That’s all I meant to say,” Grammer added.

Despite his harrowing regret over his own son’s abortion, he says he still believes abortion should be legal.

“I supported the idea that a woman has the right to do what she wants with her own body. I still do. But it’s hard for me. Still is,” he wrote.

However, Grammer personally regards abortion as morally abhorrent, likening abortionists to executioners.

“The doctor, or so-called doctors, who have executed generations of children in this manner — I have no idea how they call themselves doctors. Something about the ‘first, do no harm’ thing. But I offer no controversy,” he said.

The sitcom star revealed that he lost his faith for years after his sister’s death and pushed God out of his life.

“When the deaths occurred, starting with my grandfather, and then my dad — and I didn’t really know my dad — and then when Karen was killed, hanging on to what I’d always seen as a kind of gift of faith, became … hollow faith,” Grammer told Fox News.

“It wasn’t working. I thought, ‘Why did I lose this? What happened?’ I felt betrayed by it. And, so, I sort of cursed God at one point and said, ‘You know, hey, I’d rather you didn’t bother to help at this point because, honestly, this was colossal. I’m not interested.'”

Grammer’s life was marked by extraordinary family tragedy. After the murder of his father, who he says he didn’t know well, and the murder of his sister, his two half-brothers died in a scuba diving accident in the Virgin Islands.

He says that writing his memoir about his sister and her death, as well as his family, has helped with his faith.

“By virtue of writing this book, (my faith) has gained a little ground. By virtue of meeting Kayte, by virtue of living through what we’ve lived through as well, has fortified my faith,” Grammer said, referring to wife Kayte Walsh.

While Grammer doesn’t have supernatural faith — that is, faith in the fullness of God’s revelation — he says he has had a personal encounter with Jesus Christ.

“I have come to terms with (tragedy) and have found great peace in my faith and in Jesus. It’s not cavalier – Jesus made a difference in my life. That’s not anything I’ll apologize for,” he told USA Today.

