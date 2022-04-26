Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich to be honored with award from Canadian legal group

The George Jonas Freedom Award 'recognizes and honours one individual each year who has contributed significantly to advancing and preserving freedom in Canada.'

(LifeSiteNews) – One of the principal organizers of the Canadian truckers’ Freedom Convoy will be honored with the George Jonas Freedom Award by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF).

Tamara Lich to be honoured with Freedom Award by @JCCFCanada for her efforts during the Freedom Convoy pic.twitter.com/GA1eXLZXGK — Kennedy Hall host of TKR (@kennedyhall) April 26, 2022

Tamara Lich will be given the award on June 16, 2022.

Lich, the Alberta-based woman who organized the initial crowdfunding of the Convoy, has been at the center of the Freedom Convoy story since it began. She was arrested for her participation in the peaceful pro-freedom event and has been subject to draconian legal stipulations since her release from prison. One of the conditions was that she would not publicly criticize the Trudeau government.

According to the JCCF website, the George Jonas Freedom Award “recognizes and honours one individual each year who has contributed significantly to advancing and preserving freedom in Canada.”

George Jonas was a Canadian author, poet, and columnist who resisted government overreach in his adopted country after leaving communist Hungary in 1956.

The award has been given out since 2018. It has included recipients such as conservative Anglo-Canadian human rights activist Mark Steyn, as well as last year’s collective winners, “Canadians resisting unconstitutional lockdowns.”

The keynote speaker will be Rex Murphy, a famous Canadian journalist who has argued in favour of constitutional protections for decades. A proud patriot, he has spoken out in support of the Freedom Convoy against the heavy-handed actions of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Share











