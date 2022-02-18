2022 Winter Olympics exposed: Inside China's communist regime
Click for Articles & Videos
News

Freedom Convoy hit with massive $306 million class action lawsuit following Ottawa protest

The defendants listed include Convoy organizers Chris Barber, Benjamin Dichter, and Tamara Lich, as well as dozens of others.
Featured Image
Freedom ConvoyShutterstock

Dorothy
Cummings
McLean
Dorothy Cummings McLean
Comments 

CONTACT YOUR FEDERAL LAWMAKERS: Ask them to oppose Trudeau’s invocation of the EA! Click to contact your federal lawmakers now.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — The $9.8 million lawsuit brought against the truckers’ Freedom Convoy has now ballooned to $306 million.

Originally filed by 21-year-old Ottawa civil servant Zexi Li on February 4, 2022, the class action suit now names plaintiffs who have businesses or had employment in the Canadian capital city’s downtown core. According to the February 17 filing, all the plaintiffs are being represented by Ottawa litigation lawyers Champ & Associates.

The defendants listed include Convoy organizers Chris Barber, Benjamin Dichter, and Tamara Lich, as well as dozens of others.

The updated order now includes a Mareva Injunction, which means that the defendants are not free to sell, give away or otherwise dispose of their assets. A lawyer for the litigants, Paul Champ, emphasized this part of the document in a tweet he posted last night.

Champ also drew attention to the unprecedented freezing of the Freedom Convoy’s cryptocurrency, saying that it was “exceptional advocacy” on the part of Toronto’s Lenczner Slaght litigation team.

According to the state-funded Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), Champ told media his team is going to begin to add defendants who donated to the truckers. The Ottawa Citizen reported today that the “the claim has also expanded to include anyone who donated to the convoy after Feb. 4.”

Developing … 

Comments

Commenting Guidelines

LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.