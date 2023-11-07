Freedom Convoy judge allows some redacted internal police documents to be admitted as evidence

Justice Heather Perkins-McVey stated that in her view there is no reason not to disclose the redactions.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – On Day 26 of the Freedom Convoy leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber’s trial last Friday, Judge Heather Perkins-McVey ruled that certain sections of redacted internal police documents, which the defense has been asking to see, will be allowed to be viewed and then admitted as evidence to the court.

Perkins-McVey noted that while some information is protected by solicitor-client privilege, other parts are based on police officer statements and opinions, and thus will not be allowed as evidence.

“Regarding a duplication in the emails, Perkins-McVey states in her view there is no reason not to disclose these redactions,” noted the Democracy Fund, which is crowdfunding Lich’s legal costs on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

Lich and Barber’s lawyers had been waiting for a decision from Perkins-McVey regarding being able to view some internal police documents in full that were given to them but in a redacted form.

Last Wednesday, Perkins-McVey said that she would issue a decision regarding the “solicitor-client email disclosure issue on Friday, and it “will revolve around whether ‘some’ or ‘all’ of the email chain will be unredacted.”

Crown prosecutors did not want the information to be unredacted and tried to argue this case to the court.

The documents in question include a police email chain along with essential information from Ottawa Police Services (OPS) officers who had their cell phone data wiped after a so-called software update. The information on the cell phones was regarding important communications between the officers and protest organizers.

The court recently learned that a second police witness, Nicole Bach of the OPS Police Liaison Team (PLT), testified her police-provided phone was “wiped” of all information when asked by the judge if she had copies of vital information of conversations between her and protesters.

On Day 24 of the Freedom Convoy leaders’ trial, Perkins-McVey ordered the Crown to provide a unredacted document to the defense lawyers concerning internal police emails regarding a police officer phone upgrade that “wiped” the data of some devices.

The defense for Lich and Barber had a while ago made two defense disclosure applications requesting information from the Crown.

Lich and Barber’s defense had thus far only received completely blacked-out documents concerning the phone wipes of the OPS officers.

Lich and Barber are facing multiple charges from the 2022 protests, including mischief, counseling mischief, counseling intimidation and obstructing police for taking part in and organizing the anti-mandate Freedom Convoy. As reported by LifeSiteNews at the time, despite the non-violent nature of the protest and the charges, Lich was jailed for weeks before she was granted bail.

The Crown is trying to prove that Lich and Barber had somehow influenced the protesters’ actions through their words.

In early 2022, the Freedom Convoy saw thousands of Canadians from coast to coast come to Ottawa to demand an end to COVID mandates in all forms. Despite the peaceful nature of the protest, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal government enacted the Emergencies Act on February 14, the same day as “moving day.”

During the clear-out of protesters after the EA was put in place, one protester, an elderly lady, was trampled by a police horse and one conservative female reporter was beaten by police and shot with a tear gas canister.

Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23.

Lich and Barber’s trial has thus far taken more time than originally planned due to the slow pace of the Crown calling its witnesses. LifeSiteNews has been covering the trial extensively.

The trial is set to resume on November 8. However, dates beyond that have yet to be determined.

