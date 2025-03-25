Freedom Convoy leader offers candid assessment of Liberals as election looms

Tamara Lich said keeping the Liberal Party in power would lead to more of the same treatment that Canadians have experienced for the 'last 9 1/2 years.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich, who could face up to a 10-year jail sentence for her role in the 2022 protest against COVID mandates, warned Canadians that a vote for Mark Carney’s Liberals would only result in what she called more gaslighting and lies to “justify their actions.”

“They played you. They lied to you. They lied about you. They gaslit you. They ignored you. They stole your money. Then they accused you of awful things to try to justify their actions. Sound familiar?” Lich wrote Monday on X in reference to the Liberal Party under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Carney, the new prime minister.

Lich noted that the way Liberals “treated you these last few months” is how they have “treated Canadians for the last 9 1/2 years.”

Lich’s observations came in response to Carney, who has only been prime minister for about two weeks after taking over as Liberal Party leader from Trudeau. A general election will take place on April 28.

Lich replied to a post by former Liberal Party leadership candidate Ruby Dhalla, who was disqualified from the race and lambasted the Carney Liberals for planning to install him as leader.

She observed on X that it’s “becoming clearer every day that the establishment of the @liberal_partyknew from day one that @MarkJCarney would be selected.”

“That’s why he had inside access to Ministers. It’s clear there was never a race. It was always a sham & rigged so that the elites could fundraise for the party from hardworking Canadians.”

Carney is an admitted “elitist” and “globalist.” Since taking office from Trudeau, Carney has acknowledged that he will “probably” have to recuse himself from certain governmental matters due to potential conflicts of interest. The prime minister made the concession shortly after lashing out at a reporter when asked whether his large private investment holdings present an ethical issue.

As for Lich and fellow Freedom Convoy co-leader Chris Barber, as reported by LifeSiteNews, the verdict for the Freedom Convoy leaders’ mischief trial, which was supposed to have already been released, will now come on April 3.

Share











