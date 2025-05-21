Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich blasts Canada’s euthanasia program: ‘Abhorrent’

'There are really no words to describe how utterly abhorrent this is,' lamented Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich about Canada's continually expanding euthanasia program.

(LifeSiteNews) –– The head of Canada’s Freedom Convoy blasted the planned expansion of Canada’s euthanasia program, warning that there is no “coming back” if certain policies are implemented.

“MAID for Children’s and Teens now? There are really no words to describe how utterly abhorrent this is,” wrote Tamara Lich in a recent post on X, referring to the nation’s “Medical Assistance in Dying” euthanasia program which has continued to expand in scope since being implemented in 2016.

Lich further slammed MAID, referring to the numerous reports that death is being “offered to the homeless, to addicts, to the financially insecure, to our military veterans, to the vax injured, to those suffering from anxiety and depression.”

Lich warned that should MAID be expanded to children, something that has been promoted by pro-euthanasia groups in Parliamentary committees as far back as 2023, there will be no “coming back” for Canada as a nation.

“Our most vulnerable populations, the ones who need our protection the most, are being encouraged to end their lives BY OUR OWN GOVERNMENT AND ‘HEALTH’ PROFESSIONALS,” lamented Lich. “If we continue down this path as Canadians and as a country, there will be no coming back from this.”

Lich made the comments in response to a pamphlet shared on social media that was warning against the expansion of MAID to minors and those suffering solely from mental illness.

Under the current law, MAID is prohibited for minors and the mentally ill. Activists, however, have been pushing for these expansions with varying degrees of success. In fact, expansion of euthanasia for the mentally ill is slated to become law in 2027 as a consequence of the 2021 passage of Bill C-7.

The most recent reports show that MAID is the sixth-highest cause of death in Canada. According to Health Canada, in 2022, 13,241 Canadians died by MAID lethal injections. This accounts for 4.1 percent of all deaths in the country for that year, a 31.2 percent increase from 2021.

Lich, since leading the Freedom Convoy in 2022, has been more vocal regarding political topics relating to family and life issues.

In April of this year, Lich and Chris Barber were found guilty of mischief for their roles as leaders of the 2022 protest and as social media influencers. The conviction came despite the non-violent nature of the popular movement.

Lich is slated to be sentenced on July 23.

