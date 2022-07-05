Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich to stay jailed until at least Friday awaiting bail hearing ruling

The Justice of the Peace needs time to consider the facts before making a decision.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – A Justice of the Peace reserved his bail decision regarding Canadian Freedom Convoy’s Tamara Lich until at least Friday afternoon, meaning she will spend a few more days behind bars.

Lich was arrested more than a week ago for a second time after allegedly violating her bail conditions. She appeared today in an Ottawa court virtually via teleconference.

According to Justice of the Peace Paul Harris, he needs more time to consider the facts before granting or denying Lich bail.

The crown argued in the daylong hearing today that Lich violated her bail conditions by having a photo taken with another person associated with the Freedom Convoy at the annual George Jonas Freedom Award from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) last month in Toronto.

Lawyers from the JCCF are acting as Lich’s legal defense.

Crown prosecutor Moiz Karimjee said they are looking to have Lich denied bail and detained.

Lawrence Greenspon, who serves as Lich’s lawyer, contested the Crown’s ask that Lich stay jailed, and are looking for her to be released with conditions.

According to True North’s Andrew Lawton, Lich appeared handcuffed “as jail guards returned her to her seat for her bail hearing.”

The court had placed a ban on photography in court despite the fact it was virtual. The press was allowed to report on the proceedings.

According to reporter Beth Baisch, Lich’s defense had argued, “Does this court really need to detain Ms. Lich for what she did in Toronto? It’s as simple as that.”

Some on social media commented how insane Lich’s bail hearing was.

“I’m watching the Tamara Lich bail hearing. This is entering into 3rd world stuff. Truly Kafkaesque nonsense. It’s literally that bizarre & reflects some very, very concerning issues about how our bail system is not working, & how one Crown & Ottawa Officer think of our country,” criminal lawyer Ari Goldkind tweeted.

The Crown’s only witness at today’s hearing was Ottawa homicide detective Chris Benson.

In a statement today, the JCCF noted the “extent to which the Crown is persecuting Ms. Lich is shocking and concerning.”

“The fact that the homicide detective that brought her back to Ottawa knew nothing about the event where the alleged breach occurred is incredibly troubling. The police did not know who her lawyers were, and did not even realize her lawyers were present at the dinner,” noted Eva Chipiuk, Justice Centre lawyer.

Lich was arrested on June 27 in her hometown of Medicine Hat, Alberta, and was then transferred to an Ottawa jail. The Ottawa Police Service had placed a nationwide arrest warrant for Lich.

According to the Freedom Convoy’s legal counsel lawyer Keith Wilson, her arrest came about because she allegedly broke the condition that she “not … talk about criticizing the government for Covid-19 restrictions or support in favour of the Freedom Convoy, whatever that means.”

“That should be troubling in its own right to anybody listening,” Wilson noted, as reported by True North.

Lich was recently in Toronto to accept the annual George Jonas Freedom Award from the JCCF.

At the award ceremony, Lich gave a passionate speech about “uniting” to “uphold our Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

Wilson said that at the award ceremony there was a photo of “key players” from the Freedom Convoy that included Lich. One of the photos was with another person associated with the Freedom Convoy, Tom Marazzo.

Lich’s bail conditions ban her from “verbally, in writing, financially, or by any other means, support anything related to the Freedom Convoy.” She is also mandated to reside in her home province of Alberta and cannot use social media.

As for the photo with Marazzo, Lich said she was assured by her lawyers that the photo would be OK.

Lich is a nothing more than a ‘political prisoner,’ says former MP

Many have said that Lich is nothing more than a “political prisoner” at the hand of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for helping to organize the Freedom Convoy.

Former MP and current People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier said, “This is disgusting. Tamara Lich is a political prisoner and the Liberal regime is persecuting her like all authoritarian regimes do with dissidents. We will continue to support this courageous woman.”

Cory Morgan, political commentator for the Western Standard, said bluntly today on Twitter that “Tamara Lich is a political prisoner.”

“I know most people already know this. It can’t be said enough times though.”

Lich was first arrested on February 17, only two days after Trudeau enacted the Emergencies Act (EA), which he claimed was needed to deal with the Freedom Convoy protesters, who were demanding an end to all COVID mandates.

Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23.

Lich, along with Freedom Convoy organizer Chris Barber, were charged with multiple offenses such as mischief and obstructing police for taking part in and organizing the Freedom Convoy.

After spending almost three weeks in jail, Lich was met with a hero’s welcome upon returning home to Medicine Hat after being granted bail by an Ontario judge.

