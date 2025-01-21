Freedom Convoy protester Pat King to be sentenced on Feb. 7, faces up to 10 years in jail

Freedom Convoy protestor Pat King faces up to a decade in prison for non-violent offenses he was convicted of late last year.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Pat King, a controversial figure connected to the Freedom Convoy, is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

On February 7, the Ontario Superior Court will sentence Freedom Convoy protestor Pat King after finding him guilty of five charges related to his involvement in the 2022 protests held in the nation’s capital which called for an end to COVID mandates.

In November, King was found guilty of two counts of disobeying a court order, one count of mischief, one count of counselling others to commit mischief, as well as one count of counselling others to obstruct police.

Despite the peaceful nature of the protest, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government enacted the Emergencies Act on February 14 to put an end to the popular convoy. Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23, but only after using the powers granted by the legislation to freeze the bank accounts of protesters, conscript tow truck drivers, and arrest people for participating in the assembly.

King is now facing up to ten years in prison, after having already spent five months in jail before being granted bail.

Additionally, Freedom Convoy leaders, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, are awaiting their fate for their involvement in the 2022 protests. As reported by LifeSiteNews, Lich and Barber also face a possible 10-year prison sentence for their role in the Freedom Convoy.

While some of the notable people involved in the protest, like Lich and Barber, face harsh sentences for organizing the non-violent demonstration, other protesters charged for participating have seen their charges dropped.

Many Canadians have pointed out the double standard between the treatment of Lich, Barber and King, compared to that of violent or even deadly offenders, who are often let off with minimal punishment by the legal system.

“Only in Canada can you receive a harsher punishment for protesting than robbery and killing 4 people,” one Canadian wrote on X. “Canada’s legal system is a joke.”

And the crown wants to give Pat King 10 years for protesting. Only in Canada can you receive a harsher punishment for protesting than robbery and killing 4 people. Canada’s legal system is a joke. https://t.co/Az4j35b9zt — Aidan Mackey (@AidanMackeyON) January 19, 2025

The post linked to a case where a man was quietly released on probation after robbing a liquor store and serving as the lookout for an escape chase which resulted in a crash killing four people.

