Freedom Convoy security coordinator warns guns may be planted in Ottawa to discredit protesters

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Corporal Daniel Bulford, a former Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) sniper who is now head of security for the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, said there’s credible evidence that guns may be planted near the protestors to “discredit” the group.

“Today, on February 14, we received information from multiple believed reliable sources that firearms may be planted in Ottawa, specifically around the freedom convoy, to discredit the protest and to use it as a pretext to forcibly remove peaceful protesters,” said Bulford in a video message posted to the Freedom Convoy 2022’s Facebook page yesterday.

Bulford said that due to the “nature of this information,” the group “felt it prudent to notify the public in the interest of their safety.”

“This private intelligence correlates with the approximately 2,000 firearms stolen in Peterborough, Ontario, on Sunday morning, February 13. Our sources have notified us that these weapons may be planted by nefarious elements,” said Bulford.

Bulford had been an elite member of the special police unit tasked with protecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He recently volunteered to act as head of security for the Freedom Convoy group.

In his video message, Bulford noted that they have “no further knowledge about who is behind this act of sabotage,” but when they do receive information, they will notify the appropriate authorities.

Bulford said that all demonstrators should report any activity that is suspicious to police.

“Many of us have left our homes to come here to demonstrate peacefully. We are all pleading with the police, do not act indiscriminately,” said Bulford. “We expressly affirm the principle that change can only occur within the democratic process. We have never, nor do we ever intend to step outside of this democratic process. Public and police safety remains our paramount concern.”

The timing of the intel correlates with the theft of 2,000 small caliber firearms which were stolen from a trucking yard in Peterborough on Sunday.

Peterborough Det. Staff-Sgt. Mike Jackson claimed the theft was likely “an isolated crime of opportunity,” instead of a targeted incident.

The guns belonged to the manufacturer Savage Arms which has a plant just north of Peterborough.

Yesterday, Trudeau took the unprecedented step of enacting the Emergencies Act which he claimed was needed to deal with the truckers. Trudeau’s new powers allow the government the power to freeze anyone’s bank accounts associated with the convoy without a court order.

