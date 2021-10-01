Freedom group creates tool to help Canadians fight COVID tyranny

During an online seminar on Wednesday evening, Action4Canada’s Tanya Gaw offered Canadians a new tool they can use to fight the 'unconstitutional' vaccine passports and travel restrictions within the country: the 'VaxPass: Business Violations of Customers' notice.

SURREY, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) — Canadians have a new, printable weapon in their struggle against COVID tyranny, and it’s entirely based in the law.

During an online seminar on Wednesday evening, Action4Canada’s Tanya Gaw offered Canadians a new tool they can use to fight the “unconstitutional” vaccine passports and travel restrictions within the country: the “VaxPass: Business Violations of Customers” notice.

The printable document was drafted by Action4Canada specifically to help citizens assert their rights if businesses or other citizens discriminate against them because of their vaccination status.

Gaw said that the notices are “very effective” as they invoke laws already found in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the Constitution Act, the Bill of Rights, and the Canadian Human Rights Act, among others.

“There are no provisions in any orders of any health minister, doctor, or provincial legislation, that can,

nor pretend that any measures can, override Charter or other pre-Charter constitutional rights,” Action4Canada’s “VaxPass” Notice of Liability document informs readers.

Notices of Liability are legal documents that inform a person, business-owner, or anyone else that they are in violation of the law. The notice warns that if the person served with the notice does not “cease and desist,” they are opening themselves up to liability personally, criminally, and civilly.

Gaw, the founder of Action4Canada, cited in her Wednesday seminar a Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) official statement indicating that immunization cannot be made mandatory under Canadian law.

“Unlike some countries, immunization is not mandatory in Canada; it cannot be made mandatory because of the Canadian Constitution,” reads PHAC’s 1996 “Canadian National Report on Immunization.”

Explaining the legal implications of a Canadian’s right to refuse vaccination, Gaw stated that if nobody can legally mandate a vaccine, then “they cannot [legally] mandate a vax pass.”

“Vaccination is voluntary in Canada. Even if the government attempts to mandate it, there is no law, nor can there be, as it is a violation of Human Rights and International Agreements. Businesses are infringing on human rights and putting themselves personally at risk of a civil lawsuit for damages, and potential imprisonment, by attempting to impose ANY vaccine including the COVID-19 experimental injections on patrons in exchange for services,” the notice of liability explains.

Gaw informed her fellow Canadians during the seminar that any law that contradicts the Canadian Constitution is null and void.

— Article continues below Petition — BOYCOTT United over religious and medical COVID vaccine exemptions Show Petition Text 16808 have signed the petition. Let's get to 17500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition PETITION UPDATE (9/27/21) - United has agreed to put off its threatened COVID vaccine mandate for another 2 weeks, as proceedings came to a screeching halt in federal court last Friday. Mark Paoletta, a partner at Schaerr Jaffe representing the plaintiffs, was quoted by Breitbart as saying: "Now everyone can follow the court’s decision to take the time and care needed to carefully consider the legitimate claims our clients have as we seek a solution that allows United to take necessary steps to combat COVID-19 while respecting the civil rights of valuable employees who have sincere religious objections or medical conditions that make them unable to take the vaccine." While this appears to be a lessening of tensions and possibly a step in the right direction, we must wait till the case resumes on October 15 to see if United will scrap their draconian mandate. In the meantime, we must continue to apply pressure on United. So, please continue to SIGN and SHARE this pledge to boycott the airline giant for threatening to impose harsh measures - including forced unpaid leave - in order to coerce employees with religious or medical objections to the vaccine to take the jab. Thank you for continuing to SIGN and SHARE! ____________________________________________________________ United Airlines is accused of not respecting the religious and medical COVID vaccine exemptions which the company offered to employees who cannot, in good conscience or health, take the vaccine. 2,000 employees of the industry giant are represented in two court cases which have been initiated to stop United from laying-off or indefinitely furloughing workers who have sought COVID vaccine exemptions. Please SIGN this BOYCOTT of United and send the airline a stong message that you will not support the implementation of these draconian measures. Many United Airlines employees have sincerely held religious objections to taking the COVID vaccines, while other employees have been told by their doctors not to take the vaccine due to health concerns. The religious and medical rights of these employees must be respected, and, will hopefully be vindicated by the courts. But, airlines are for-profit businesses, and apart from the legal incentives, there must also be financial incentives for them to respect their employees' religious and medical rights, and, indeed, the same rights of all Americans. And, that's why we are calling for a boycott. The CEO of United Airlines, Scott Kirby, and HR Manager, Kate Gebo, need to understand that the American public will not support businesses who force their employees or customers to violate their religious beliefs or their doctors' recommendations. Of course, this is totally unnecessary. United could simply make reasonable accommodations for their employees who are claiming either a religious or medical exemption. But, until United adopts that policy, we are asking you to consider boycotting the "unfriendly skies" and find another airline for your travel needs. By doing so, you will meaningfully stand shoulder-to-shoulder with these aggrieved United employees. Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition to boycott United Airlines over the company's failure to respect religious and medical COVID vaccine exemptions for its employees. FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Pilots seek restraining order against United Airlines’ ‘unlawful, life-threatening, vaccine-mandate’' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pilots-seek-restraining-order-against-united-airlines-unlawful-life-threatening-vaccine-mandate/ 'United Airlines will put employees with religious, medical COVID vaccine exemptions on unpaid leave' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/739949/ **Photo Credit: EQRoy / Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

A paraphrase of Section 52 of the Constitution Act, as referenced in the VaxPass Notice, states “Any law that is inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution is of no force or effect. Statutes which conflict with the Constitution are invalid in the most radical sense; they do not become law.”

According to Gaw, this means that even if the public health measures now in place were law, which they are not, they would be “unenforceable” due to the fact that they contradict every citizen’s fundamental freedoms already immutably enshrined in the law.

Invoking the Canadian Human Rights Act, which prevents any discriminatory practices including the denial of a “good, service, facility or accommodation,” the notice makes clear that any attempt to refuse service; instigate confrontation; threaten to remove from the premises; harass in an attempt to demean, humiliate, or coerce; based on an individual’s vaccination status, constitutes unlawful discrimination.

Going into more detail, the document warns business owners that they should not, and cannot legally, participate in the violation of a fellow citizen’s fundamental rights without opening themselves up to personal, criminal, and civil liability.

“Citizens are under no moral or legal obligation to comply with any Orders to subject themselves to an experimental treatment… Your participation in enforcing the unlawful acts of the government makes you complicit and therefore, personally liable,” states the notice.

As Gaw explained in the seminar, “I was just following orders” is not a valid legal defense.

Mobility Rights

Later in the seminar, Gaw mentioned that her organization has compiled a guide for citizens to print and keep in their vehicles and on their person, so they can adequately understand and invoke their legally protected rights when it comes to travel.

As stated by Gaw, Canada does not have “borders between provinces” but has “boundaries” instead. These “boundaries” do not require citizens to provide any identification, legal, medical, or otherwise, as a condition of entry.

“Every citizen has the guaranteed right to travel in Canada. The right to enter, remain, and leave Canada,” Action4Canada’s site reads.

Citing section 6 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the Mobility Rights Provision, Gaw’s organization reminds Canadians that included in their right to move freely and unobstructed across the country, is the fundamental right to seek employment in, or residence in, any province in Canada.

Constitutional rights lawyer Rocco Galati is currently representing Gaw, Action4Canada, and 18 other parties as plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed in the British Columbia Supreme Court.

The suit, which personally names Prime Minister Justin Trudeau among other government officials as defendants, is aiming to seek an injunction of the “dictatorial” and “illegal” so-called “COVID-19 measures” that have stripped Canadians of their inalienable rights.

“This is not a medical or health agenda, this is a political one,” said Galati in a press conference about the suit.

“They want everybody vaccinated for whatever reason. Up until now, there has never been a problem with people exercising their choice.”

In Wednesday’s seminar, Gaw also informed her supporters that, in the near future, notices will be drafted that specifically apply to the media and press for their involvement in promoting the “agenda fueled by fear.”

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), without naming Gaw or Action4Canada, wrote a piece last week attempting to dismiss Notices of Liability as “pseudo legal” and referred to freedom movements as “fringe” and “anti-government.”

Addressing the article in her seminar, Gaw repudiated the claims made by the CBC and restated the real mission behind her Action4Canada movement.

“Anti-government? We are anti-corrupt government,” she said.

“We are anti-[forced] experimental injection.”

Share











