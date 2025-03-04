Freeland hints nukes from France, Britain can protect Canada from the Trump ‘threat’

'The U.S. is turning predator and so what Canada needs to do is work closely with our democratic allies, our military allies,' Freeland said last week, adding that 'I would be sure that France and Britain were there, who possess nuclear weapons.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Former finance minister and and current Liberal Party leadership race hopeful Chrystia Freeland suggested last week that Canada should have the protection of British and French nuclear weapons to deter U.S. President Donald Trump and his “51st state” comments.

During the February 25 English-language Liberal Party leadership debate, Freeland, who is running for party leadership to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after serving in his cabinet for a number of years, claimed that Canada should work with allies who have nuclear weapons, like France and the United Kingdom, to protect against U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to turn the nation into the 51st U.S. state.

“The U.S. is turning predator and so what Canada needs to do is work closely with our democratic allies, our military allies,” Freeland stated last week.

“I would start with our Nordic Partners specifically Denmark, which is also being threatened and our European NATO allies,” she continued. “I would be sure that France and Britain were there, who possess nuclear weapons.”

“I would be working urgently with those partners to build a closer security relationship that guarantees our security in a time when the United States can be a threat,” Freeland declared.

Freeland’s suggestion has been roundly condemned and ridiculed by Canadians online. LifeSiteNews’ Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen responded to her statement, saying that “this is not the Canada that most of us are a part of.”

“The great majority of Canadians love Canada and love the counter-revolution of common sense going on in the United States,” he declared. “We hate the Canada that Trudeau represents.”

A few days after Freeland’s speech, Trump called the Liberal leadership candidate a “whack” during an interview with the Spectator.

“She’s absolutely terrible for the country,” Trump said. “She’s incompetent in many respects and can only cause ill will for Canada. In fact, Governor Trudeau understood that.”

“And he actually fired her because of a meeting he had with me. I said, ‘she is so bad. She’s bad for the country,'” he continued.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, later in the speech, Freeland advocated for “democratic” countries to “build a New World Order,” again, allegedly to combat Trump’s threats.

“I don’t think any of us wants to be the leader who was asleep at the wheel and didn’t get Canada defended, did not work with our democratic allies to protect our borders,” she said.

“They want to work with us it’s time for us to step up at home to urgently reach out to them and build a New World Order where democracy and Canadian sovereignty is protected,” Freeland declared.

Media outlets have long described talk of a “New World Order” as a conspiracy theory, but globalist organizations such as the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the United Nations (UN) continue to give credence to the concept, by publicly calling for and working towards a worldwide “Great Reset” or other similarly named agendas.

During the last few years, during which time Freeland has served as deputy prime minister and finance minister, the Liberal Party has routinely come under fire for its ties to globalist organizations like the WEF.

In fact, Freeland’s own ties to the WEF seem extensive, with her receiving a personal commendation from former WEF leader Klaus Schwab.

Others have also pointed out that right around the time she announced her bid for Liberal leader, the WEF’s profile on Freeland disappeared from the group’s website.

Another Liberal leadership candidate, Mark Carney, also has ties to the WEF, as does outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

