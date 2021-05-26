French Academy of Medicine recommends compulsory vaccination

PARIS, May 26, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — This Tuesday, the French Academy of Medicine (“Académie française de médecine”) published a statement recommending the “vaccination” of children and adolescents against COVID-19, as well as making the jab compulsory by stages, starting with certain groups within the French population. On the same day, cases of myocarditis in young patients were officially linked to the COVID experimental vaccine in the U.S. and Israel.

“Already mentioned on several occasions, but rejected on the grounds of the realistic argument of the lack of vaccines, compulsory vaccination must now be considered,” the statement said. “Compulsion is not a dirty word as far as vaccination against COVID is concerned.”

French President Emmanuel Macron stated in December 2020: “I do not believe in compulsory vaccination with this vaccine because first of all, it is necessary to be very honest and very transparent.

On December 27, Macron tweeted: “I have said it and I say it again: The vaccine will not be compulsory. Let us have confidence in our researchers and doctors. We are the country of the Enlightenment and of Pasteur; reason and science must guide us.”

But as a now deceased French politician once cynically remarked: “Promises are binding only for those who receive them.”

The Academy of Medicine was not afraid to oppose that promise, albeit not at once: “In practice, the implementation of such an obligation can only be introduced gradually,” said the statement. It recommended not only the speedy implementation of a “vaccine pass” (to date, a “sanitary pass” proving vaccination or negative COVID status is being introduced as of June 9 for public venues, but not “ordinary” situations such as going to a theater or a restaurant), but also “mandatory vaccination against SARS-CoV-2.”

In the first stage, these professional categories would require vaccination: jobs in the “national executive and running of the State, education, health services, security and defense services (police, fire and rescue services, army), services for the supply of the population (food, water, energy, cash, computer equipment), and other public service services.”

These would be followed by “professional activities involving contact with the public, particularly in the retail, restaurant, hotel, cultural, and sports sectors.”

Then “vaccination” would be mandated “prior to all activities involving travel or gatherings, such as international travel, spa treatments or activities organized by associations,” for all blood, tissue and organ donors and finally for all students before the start of the 2021 academic year.

Would such an obligation be legal? Considering that all of the COVID-19 jabs have only conditional marketing licenses, and can in no way be considered fully authorized, the answer is probably in the negative, for the time being at least. But the very fact of floating the idea is helping to get the population used to it, and adding pressure on the public to believe that it is opposition to the “vaccine” that is preventing France from opening up and recovering its freedom.

The Academy of Medicine, founded as the Royal Academy of Medicine under the restoration period of the French monarchy in 1820, is a public administrative body that acts as a counsel for the French executive on health questions, public health policies, and the national health insurance. While its advice is not binding, it has long been a highly respected body. Only recently, it warned against the dangers of nasal swabs for the RT-PCR tests, in particular auto-tests done without prior instruction.

But now it has gone fully pro-vaccine, referring to the proportion of French citizens who are “hesitant” regarding the COVID jabs or “opposed” to them. Each of these categories represent “15 percent” of the population, according to the Academy, although these percentages may be higher considering that the authorities have repeatedly been led to opening vaccine campaigns to non-priority individuals because an insufficient number of people who had been called to receive the shot actually turned up. News has also come out of doses of the vaccines presently available under a conditional authorization in France — Moderna, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca — being thrown away, having found no takers.

Between the beginning of January and May 15, some 20 million citizens (out of a total of 67 million) had received their first shot, and the authorities hope to have reached a total of 30 million primary COVID-19 vaccinations by mid-June.

The Academy’s statement comments: “Although there are plans to extend vaccination to all French people over 18 years of age in the short term, it will be very difficult to achieve a vaccination coverage rate before the end of the summer that would ensure sufficient herd immunity to control the epidemic, i.e. 90 percent of the adult population or 80 percent of the total population (including children).”

The difficulty of attaining this objective lies in the attitudes of part of the French population, according to the Académie de médecine: “Even if vaccine deliveries allow us to reach, and then maintain, a rate of 600,000 doses injected per day, the dynamism of the campaign will come up against the obstacle of those who are hesitant, or opposed to vaccination, the importance of these two recalcitrant categories being currently estimated at 15 percent each.”

It sees the coming situation as “the paradox of a surplus of doses in the face of insufficient vaccination coverage.”

Although to date, all the current COVID-19 experimental vaccines authorized in France have not been assessed for safety in young individuals, and all are still officially in their experimental phase and remain so at least until 2022, the Academy of Medicine believes that “the extension of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination to adolescents and children should be considered as soon as vaccine protocols are licensed for these age groups.”

“Although this expansion is necessary for the acquisition of herd immunity, another obstacle to be overcome is the reluctance of parents, who will not fail to object that COVID-19 is generally benign at a young age,” the Academy pointed out.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Indeed, earlier this month, highly respected French geneticist Axel Kahn proclaimed that “if you are between 20 and 30 years old, the risk is higher to be vaccinated by AstraZeneca than not to be vaccinated.” The reports of myocarditis and of a number of deaths or very severe side effects of all the experimental COVID shots are not encouraging parents to take the risk of compromising their children’s health in view of the “common good,” as they say. Especially when official recommendations make clear that having received the vaccine does not eliminate the risk of contracting COVID and passing it on to someone else.

This did not prevent the Academy from saying that “with an efficacy rate of 90 to 95 percent against severe forms of COVID-19, the vaccines currently approved in France against SARS-CoV-2 meet the conditions for mandatory vaccination in the face of a particularly socially formidable epidemic that individual (barrier gestures) and collective (curfew, confinement) measures are unable to control over time.”

France’s contamination and death rate attributed to COVID-19 is falling spectacularly, although the latest confinement measures are being gradually lifted, with no travel restrictions within France, the partial reopening of shops, theaters, restaurants, and bars (terraces only) since May 19, and a somewhat reduced curfew. It certainly looks as if social distancing, confinement, and curfew, as well as their lifting, are not having much of an impact: Infections just happen, no matter what.

In practice, the COVID-19 vaccine is already being foisted on the elderly and the frail, as well as French soldiers who are facing restrictions on their activities if they refuse the jab.

Cases are being documented of people being obliged to produce a vaccine certificate if they need examinations for life-saving surgery: The French “ReinfoCovid” platform published the story on Tuesday of an 83-year-old woman who was recently required to receive the “vaccine” in order to spend one night in a hospital. While personally opposed to the COVID shot, she gave way under pressure and received the injection several days ago. Other documented cases speak of very elderly residents of nursing homes who are theoretically allowed to refuse the injection, but who then face being assigned to their room and deprived of all joint activities such as having meals in the common dining room, or spending time with the other residents.

Meanwhile, in the religious community of Chavagnes-en-Paillers in the Vendée, in western France, two more elderly priests died over the last few days weeks after 22 members of the 23-strong community received the experimental vaccine last April, bringing the total number of deceases to six: more than 27 percent.

According to the European monitoring agency for vaccine adverse effects, EudraVigilance, a total of 10,570 deaths following COVID jabs since the campaign started had been registered by May 8 as “suspected reactions” to the “vaccines,” as well as 405,259 suspected adverse effects of varying gravity.