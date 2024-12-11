French president’s divorced wife receives Holy Communion at Notre Dame reopening Mass

Brigitte Macron, who married Emmanuel Macron after getting divorced, received the Eucharist, but her husband did not go to Communion.

(LifeSiteNews) — French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte, was shown on video receiving the Eucharist during Notre Dame Cathedral’s reopening Mass on Saturday despite being divorced and “remarried” to Macron.

She can be seen in the Mass footage approaching the altar and receiving Communion in the hand, although she is divorced and “remarried” to Macron, who did not receive the Eucharist. The Church teaches that divorced and “remarried” couples are not permitted to partake in Holy Communion until they have repented and ended their adulterous relationships.

Notre-Dame: Brigitte Macron et le public s’avancent pour la communion pic.twitter.com/eRypHnKMYg — BFMTV (@BFMTV) December 8, 2024



“I am just struck that an abbot gives the communion to Brigitte Macron, a divorced (and) remarried woman, and that everyone knows it. Poor Church of France,” one X user posted in response.

The Catholic Church teaches, in accordance with Sacred Scripture and the constant teaching of the Church, that divorced and “remarried” persons are not permitted to receive the Holy Eucharist until they have received the Sacrament of Reconciliation with a firm purpose of amendment.

LifeSite reached out to the Archdiocese of Paris for clarification on why Brigitte Macron was permitted to receive Communion but did not receive a response to multiple requests for comment as of publication time.

Considerable confusion over the Church’s stance on Communion for divorced and “remarried” couples has spread since the promulgation of Amoris Laetitia in 2016.

Notre Dame’s reopening was attended by several prominent world leaders and figures, including U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Elon Musk, but Pope Francis was absent. Emmanuel Macron gave a speech inside the cathedral before the Mass, speaking of St. Louis bringing back the Crown of Thorns from the Orient, the Blessed Virgin Mary, the fire that desecrated the Church, and divine providence, among other themes.

While President Macron correctly did not receive Communion at the Mass, this was only because he was attending the Mass in his official capacity as president of France, according to the French news outlet Radio France International (RFI). It is modern French custom for politicians not to receive the Eucharist when attending Mass in an official capacity to maintain the “separation of church and state.”

In addition to engaging in an adulterous relationship, the Macrons have been staunch supporters of abortion “rights.” Earlier this year, the French president proudly celebrated the passing of an amendment that enshrined abortion access as a constitutional “freedom.”

Canon 915 of the Church’s Code of Canon Law instructs that “Those who have been excommunicated or interdicted after the imposition or declaration of the penalty and others obstinately persevering in manifest grave sin are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.”

Several other pro-abortion political figures have sacrilegiously received Holy Communion, including U.S. President Joe Biden, who was allegedly encouraged to “keep receiving communion” by Pope Francis during a 2021 meeting at the Vatican.

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has continued to receive the Eucharist despite her pro-abortion stances and being barred from receiving the sacrament by San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone. Earlier this week, she boasted about continuing to receive Communion despite the ban, which prompted Cordileone to urge the faithful to pray for her.

