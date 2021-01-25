Freshman congresswoman files articles of impeachment against Biden

January 25, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, she announced Thursday on Twitter.

“I just filed articles of impeachment of President Joe Biden. We’ll see how it goes,” the first-term, pro-life congresswoman said.

Greene had vowed earlier in January to move to impeach Biden on his first full day in office. An impeachment is unlikely to go far in the Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives.

On January 21st, I’m filing Articles of Impeachment on President-elect @JoeBiden.



75 million Americans are fed up with inaction.



It’s time to take a stand.



— Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) January 14, 2021

“President Joe Biden is unfit to hold the office of the Presidency. His pattern of abuse of power as President Obama’s Vice President is lengthy and disturbing,” Greene said in a press release announcing the articles of impeachment.

“President Biden has demonstrated that he will do whatever it takes to bail out his son, Hunter, and line his family’s pockets with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies,” she added.

Green cited then-Vice President Biden’s public admission that he pressured the government of Ukraine into firing Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin by threatening to withhold $1 billion of U.S. foreign aid.

Shokin, who faced charges of corruption, had been investigating Burisma, an energy company that Biden’s son Hunter recently had joined as a board member. Burisma paid Hunter Biden tens of thousands of dollars per month, despite his having had no prior experience in the energy industry.

The younger Biden’s dealings in Ukraine were the subject of a years-long probe by the U.S. Senate and the Department of Justice, the latter of which wasn’t revealed until after the election.

New revelations about Hunter Biden’s ties to both Chinese and Ukrainian companies also came to light late last year, as the New York Post first reported. Emails verified by forensic analysis and a former business contact personally implicate Joe Biden in his son’s foreign business dealings.

“Thank you for inviting me to DC and giving me an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together,” one Burisma official wrote in an email to Hunter Biden.

Another email from Hunter Biden to a Chinese businessman about a “provisional agreement” demands a 10 percent cut “for the big guy.” Tony Bobulinski, one of Hunter Biden’s partners, attested that the moniker referred to Joe Biden.

“During his father’s vice presidency, Hunter Biden built many business relationships with foreign nationals and received millions of dollars from foreign sources, seemingly in exchange for access to his father,” Greene said.

“The financial transactions which Hunter engaged in illustrates serious counterintelligence and extortion concerns to Hunter Biden and his family,” she added.