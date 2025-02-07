From drug user to pro-life warrior, Bryan Kemper shares his inspiring story

LifeSiteNews editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen interviewed Bryan Kemper, director of youth outreach for Priests for Life, following the 2025 Walk for Life in San Francisco. They discussed his conversion story, his pro-life advocacy, and more.

SAN FRANCISCO (LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen interviewed Bryan Kemper, director of youth outreach for Priests for Life, following the 2025 Walk for Life in San Francisco. They discussed his conversion story, his pro-life advocacy, and more.

Pro-life advocacy

After playing a brief clip of a powerful speech Kemper gave at the Walk for Life, he discussed his pro-life activism efforts over the years, recalling meeting a woman in front of a church who recognized him from a previous protest.

“She points to me, and she goes, ‘You don’t know this, but about a year or eight months ago… You were standing here with that sign, and I came in to get an abortion.’ She said, ‘I never talked to you, I never said anything, but I had to leave.’ And then she handed me her child,” Kemper recalled.

“She said, ‘This child is alive because you were willing to stand there, and I just want to say thank you,’” he added.

Kemper emphasized that even if he would continue his advocacy for another hundred years and reach no one else, it would all be worth it because of this one child he helped saved.

Punk rock led to his conversion

Westen shifted gears and asked him about the role faith plays in his life. Kemper highlighted how he grew up without any faith, turned to drugs, and even drew “666” on his forehead so teachers wouldn’t talk to him.

He explained that a doctor and a Christian punk rock band helped inspire his conversion and told the story of being inspired at a concert by a band’s t-shirts that featured a Bible verse.

“They had a t-shirt at their booth when I first walked in that I thought was funny because it had a demon in a noose, and it said, ‘Gal 2:20.’ So, I walk over, and I go ‘Who’s this ‘Gal number 220?’ And the girl who was working [at the booth] … she goes, ‘Well, Bryan, that’s a Bible verse, Galatians 2:20… It says ‘For I have been crucified with Christ, I no longer live, but Christ lives within me.’ And I said, ‘That’s what just happened to me,’” Kemper said.

The current crisis in the Church

Then Westen asked Kemper how he deals with the current crisis in the Church.

“It’s hard, it’s very hard, my boss, what they did to him, just breaks my heart, Fr. Frank [Pavone], it breaks my heart… I was just arrested on election day for standing up for the truth near a Catholic church,” he said.

“But every one of those men that are putting a Church in the graveness, they’re not Christ, they’re not God. They could do whatever they want here. I know where Our Lord is, and I know where we’ll be. The only thing we can do is keep praying and keep praying and keep loving each other.”

Watch the full interview to hear more from Bryan Kemper.

RELATED:

https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/planned-parenthood-does-not-want-you-to-see-these-interviews/

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/god-put-a-passion-in-my-heart-activist-brings-the-pro-life-message-to-hollywood-celebs/

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/frank-pavone-planned-parenthood-is-a-criminal-enterprise/

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pro-life-warriors-march-for-the-unborn-at-the-walk-for-life-2025-in-san-francisco/

Share











