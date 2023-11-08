Frontline COVID doctor says there is now ‘conclusive evidence’ of mRNA vaccine shedding

‘Alarming and heartbreaking’ shedding injuries in unvaccinated patients mirror those treated from the COVID vaccine injections themselves, according to Dr. Pierre Kory.

(LifeSiteNews) — According to a well-known leader in COVID-19 early medical treatments, “conclusive evidence” has been established that “clinically significant shedding” of the mRNA vaccines from the injected to the non-injected is indeed a reality.

Dr. Pierre Kory, who helped pioneer and tenaciously defend the use of “miraculous” ivermectin to treat COVID-19, has published an eight-part series on the question of “shedding,” a medical phenomenon which is defined by the Food and Drug Administration as:

The release of viral or bacterial gene therapy products from the patient by any or all of the following routes: feces (feces); secretions (urine, saliva, nasopharyngeal fluids, etc.); or through the skin (pustules, lesions, sores).

The Wisconsin-based physician, with a specialty in critical care, added the FDA “forgot to mention ‘exhaled breath’” to this list of possible means for transfer of the vaccine substance.

His latest article in the series relates 32 examples of unedited correspondence he has received from some of his 70,000 Substack readers describing “prior episodes of sudden-onset vaccine side effect symptoms after an exposure to vaccinated people.”

Kory reminds the reader, “Remember, the plural of anecdotes is… data,” and as he wrote in the first part of this series, these possibilities have “implications for nearly every human being walking the earth, vaccinated or unvaccinated (including me).”

From the many different experiences of these adverse events due to shedding, the president and chief medical officer of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) noted the “consistency, and similarities of the clinical anecdotes submitted by people who don’t know each other and are not expert in vaccine injury syndrome/symptoms.”

“I find that the totality of the posts are conclusive evidence that clinically significant shedding occurs,” he concluded.

READ: Dr. McCullough: mRNA from COVID vax transfers from jabbed to unjabbed, ‘changing human genome’

And as a physician who has studied, evaluated, and treated vaccine injuries from the COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle vaccines, Kory called these shedding events both “alarming and heartbreaking,” given that in some reports, “people describe intense chronic suffering initiated by a shedding event” which is akin to the suffering of some of his clinic patients who have incurred injuries from the COVID vaccine injections themselves.

Perhaps the most common of these adverse events is the disruption of menstruation in women, Kory wrote. These include “things like absence, irregularity, heaviness or ‘strangeness’ of flow with odd looking clots.” At least eleven of the “spontaneous descriptions” included in his article involve these injuries.

Examples include the following:

‘I’ve been in menopause since 1998 and occasionally and rarely I had spot bleeding, but a month ago it was much heavier and it was right after I was around a service man in my home. 2 days then gone. I even got the damn cramps which I rarely had before.’ ‘We were never vaccinated but in July of 2021 after being around my recently jabbed in-laws, I started to experience bleeding like never in my life. And suddenly, I am allergic to everything. It lasted until March of this year.’ ‘I started bleeding after being around a lot of people recently vaccinated and developed tumors. Shedding is real and I think they knew exactly what they were doing.’ ‘Within a few hours of intimate personal contact with a double Moderna my tinnitus spiked. About 3 weeks later I had 2 episodes of hemorrhaging which lasted about 15 minutes each. Like a river of blood. Shocked me. About 2 weeks after that, I was kicked out of menopause which I have been in for 25 years… I also have bruising on my arms. It gets bad.’

READ: Dr. McCullough: New COVID jab antibody study may indicate ‘shedding’ of mRNA, spike protein

Other instances of bruising, and transmission of the vaccine substance via sweat and skin:

‘I had a brief relationship with a guy who’d been vaccinated several months prior, I got weird unexplained bruises after being with him. Big blue ones.’ ‘I was exposed to what I am convinced was a heavy dose of whatever – when I spent three hours in close proximity to a family member, who was sweating profusely a day after being vaccinated. Unexplained random bruising appeared on the leg closest to this family member a couple of days later. These were painless bruises, unrelated to any injury and in weird shapes.’ ‘A rash developed where my husband’s L jabbed arm lay on me each night. It was within maybe a week or 2 after his 2nd injection. It snaked counterclockwise around from my L flank down the sacrum, up my spine to cranium, then bloomed over the entire back. This turned into 2 heinous disorders.’

A young child injured by shedding:

‘I have been vaxx injured since the 2nd Pfizer shot on 8/26/21 and my then 4 year old daughter who I slept with got so sick that I had to take her to the ER around 10 days after my immediate adverse reaction started. I have photos of the rash on her face and her and I in the hospital. She had a 103 fever (the highest fever in her entire life) was completely limp and the doctor said that they didn’t know what it was but they said it was just a unknown virus. She never really recovered to the healthy little girl she was before she was exposed to vaccine shedding.” [Emphasis added]

These spontaneous descriptions of shedding injuries also include one case of death, where a man who was reportedly very sensitive to the injections had several seizures after different occasions of being around vaccinated individuals. Following a family Thanksgiving celebration, where one family friend had received his fifth booster the previous day, this man had a final seizure and died the next morning.

In the fifth part of his series, Kory reviewed a “disturbing” study which found a pronounced correlation between adult mRNA vaccination rates and excess mortality among unvaccinated children in both Europe and the U.S.

READ: America’s Frontline Doctors: COVID-vaccinated can ‘shed’ spike protein, harming unvaccinated

Addressing the multiple dangers from shedding, Kory also recalled the national media coverage of a private school in Miami, Florida, which as early as April, 2021, “prohibited teachers and students from coming to school for up to 30 days after each [COVID-19] vaccination,” due to the possibility of shedding.

“Corporate controlled media fact-checked the theory behind the school’s policy to death,” he recalled.

“Now that I have deeply studied the reality of COVID mRNA gene therapy shedding, I find the Miami school’s policy to have been far more scientifically sound and appropriately precautionary than any COVID policy ever issued by our Federal Health agencies,” Kory concluded.

Links to the entire series, can be found below.

“Shedding” Part 1 – Shedding of COVID mRNA Vaccine Components and Products From The Vaccinated to the Unvaccinated – Part 1

“Shedding” Part 2 – The Bio-Distribution and Excretion Potential of COVID mRNA Vaccine Products

“Shedding” Part 3 – Can You Absorb Lipid Nanoparticles From Being Exposed To a Vaccinated Person?

“Shedding” Part 4 – Evidence of Placental and Breast Milk Transmission of COVID mRNA Vaccine Components

“Shedding” Part 5 – Evidence of Shedding Causing Illness In Others

“Shedding Part 6 – Clinical Case Notes Describing Shedding Phenomena Among Leading Edge Clinic Patients

“Shedding” Part 7 – Shedding Via Sexual Intercourse – Clinical Reports

“Shedding” Part 8 – A Deluge Of Clinical Shedding Anecdotes Pour In

Share











