FSSP announces novena, consecration to Our Lady during Vatican visitation

The novena and consecration comes after news that the FSSP will receive a visitation from the Vatican, which has been known for disciplinary actions against traditional and conservative clergy under Pope Francis.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter is renewing their novena and consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary amid their visitation from the Vatican.

In a January 18 press release, Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP) Superior General Father John Berg called on Catholics to join the fraternity in praying a novena to the Immaculate Heart of Mary beginning on February 2.

READ: FSSP gets apostolic visitation from the Vatican

“Three years ago, at a moment of deep incertitude, the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter called out to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, mindful that never was it known that anyone who fled to her protection has been left unaided,” he wrote, referring to concerns that the fraternity would be restricted in saying the Traditional Latin Mass under Pope Francis’ Traditionis Custodes.

“Following a novena, the Fraternity consecrated itself to her Immaculate Heart on the very day that the Holy Father providentially published the decree reaffirming the practice and charism that the Fraternity has had from its foundation,” he continued.

“Three years later, in order to render thanks once again and implore her continual help, all the members of the Fraternity will solemnly renew this consecration,” Father Berg declared.

The novena will be prayed from February 2 to 10, ending on the eve of the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes. On the feast, Father Berg will lead the faithful in consecrating themselves to Our Lady.

Notably, the novena and consecration line up with a visitation from the Vatican. FSSP, an international community of priests under the authority of the Holy See, celebrates the Traditional Latin Mass in churches around the world.

Pope Francis’ reign has been marked by a series of disciplinary actions against traditional and conservative clergy and by introducing significant restrictions on the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass.

In November 2023, Bishop Joseph Strickland was personally removed from his diocese by Pope Francis after an apostolic visitation. Shortly afterward, Bishop Strickland revealed that one of the reasons for his removal was his refusal to cancel the Latin Mass in the Diocese of Tyler, Texas.

In September, when the visitation was announced, the FSSP revealed that the order has been informed by Vatican authorities that “this visit does not originate in any problems of the Fraternity.”

Catholics are encouraged to pray for Our Lady’s intercession as the FSSP undergoes the visitation. Copies of the novena prayers can be found here.

Share











