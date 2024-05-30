FSSP ordains 11 new priests to celebrate the Traditional Latin Mass

The Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP), which exclusively celebrates the Traditional Latin Mass and serves in 130 dioceses, added 11 new priests to its ranks on Wednesday.

The FSSP exclusively celebrates the Traditional Latin Mass. The priests were ordained at St. Cecilia’s Cathedral in Omaha, Nebraska, by Archbishop Emeritus Terrence Prendergast, formerly of Ottawa-Cornwall in Canada.

The ordinands “have already been praying, studying, reflecting, and proposing the faith of the Church for Christ’s members,” Archbishop Prendergast said during the ceremony.

The priests “are to serve Christ the great teacher, priest and shepherd, by Whose ministry His body, the Church, is continually being built up here on Earth, and to the people of God and the temple of the Holy Spirit.”

“Priests joined to the priestly office of bishops will be consecrated for the preaching of the Gospel, the sanctification and nourishment of God’s people, and for divine worship,” the prelate said.

“With the help of God, they should go about all these duties in such a way that you will recognize them as true disciples of Him Who came not to be served, but to serve,” he said.

As priests, they will “exercise the sacred duty of teaching in the name of Christ the teacher, impart to everyone the Word of God, which you have received with joy. Meditating on the law of the Lord, see that you believe what you read, that you teach what you believe, that you practice what you teach.”

“In this way, let what you teach be nourishment for the people of God, that the holiness of your life be a delightful fragrance to Christ’s faithful, so that by word and example, you may build up the house which is God’s church,” Archbishop Prendergast continued.

The 11 priests are: Jeremy Chua, Joseph Duffy, Christopher Eichman, Benjamin Feuerborn, Anthony Fill, Samuel Florance, Matthew Kane, Jacob Kasak, Brian Myers, Charles Ohotnicky, and Stephen Wetzel, according to an announcement from an FSSP apostolate.

The FSSP has more than 300 priests, serving in 130 dioceses, according to its website.

LifeSiteNews asks its readers to pray for the new priests of the FSSP.

