FULL coverage of the Synod straight from Rome

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — The Synod on Synodality is now in its final session in Rome, and LifeSiteNews’ full coverage of all the updates connected to the international event can be found on this regularly updated page.

As the three-year process of the synod comes to a close at the end of this month, focus is placed on the meetings currently taking place in Rome between the Pope, prelates, and lay members of the synod. The highly controversial meeting is largely happening behind closed doors.

READ: Here’s what will take place at the Synod on Synodality this October

LifeSiteNews is providing full coverage of the event on the ground in Rome, and updates in real time can be found on this page and on X/Twitter account of LifeSite’s Vatican correspondent.

The full updates are found below, with the oldest at the bottom of the page…

Wednesday, October 9: Chinese bishop praises secret deal

According to Dr. Paolo Ruffini, prefect of the Dicastery for Communications, a Chinese bishop used his free intervention on the Synod floor to praise the secretive 2018 Sino-Vatican deal. Bishop Joseph Yang Yongqiang made the comments in front of the other Synod members, though their response was not reported.

The bishop was announced as having been appointed bishop of Hangzhou, earlier this year. Elected as vice-president of the state-approved church in China in 2016, he is one of two bishops sent to the Synod from mainland China – thus, approved by the Communist authorities in the country. In 2022 he was elected as the Vice Chairman of the Chinese Catholic Bishops’ Association.

The Sino-Vatican deal is due to be renewed this autumn, according to Cardinal Parolin.

At Synod presser, Paolo Ruffini said that in Synod speeches Bishop Joseph Yang Yongqiang praised the #Vatican‘s deal with China. +Joseph Yang was made VP of the state-approved Church in China in 2016. He was approved as bp of Hangzhou by #PopeFrancis in June. pic.twitter.com/t26hVBFz53 — Michael Haynes (@MLJHaynes) October 9, 2024

Tuesday, October 8: Commission overseeing final document named

Following a vote amongst the synod members on Tuesday, the full 14 names of the commission tasked with overseeing the drafting of the final document were released. They include seven members appointed by vote, three appointed directly by the Pope, and four others participating by virtue of their office.

Read the details about the drafting commission here.

Tuesday, October 8: Fr. James Martin briefs synod members on accepting homosexual ‘love’

In a closed door meeting in the Jesuit Curia house, in the shadow of the Vatican, Father James Martin, S.J., and his Outreach group held an event for synod members.

A bisexual Catholic man “married” to another man invited the assembled synod cardinals and other members to “get to know the real people behind the ‘mask’ who are trying to live a Catholic life. Let’s allow love to be expressed.”

Find Michael Haynes’ coverage of the event here.

Tuesday, October 8: Head of Latin America comments on Amazon rite

Fielding a question from LifeSite’s Vatican correspondent, Archbishop Jaime Spengler, OFM, said that married deacons and priests may be a help for regions with few priests, while also confirming to this correspondent that the Amazon rite and indigenous inculturation of the liturgy is taking place in Brazil.

Spengler – a cardinal-elect – serves as the president of the Latin American and Caribbean Episcopal Council (CELAM) and his question comes in light of recent developments regarding the implementation of the Amazonian rite earlier this year.

See Michael Haynes’ report here.

NEW: I asked CELAM president Cardinal-elect Jaime Spengler about the Amazon rite/Amazonian rite at #Synod presser for @LifeSite today. His response below begins at 1:24 — I also asked what the required “synodal” style of authority looks like. Response from +Kikuchi at 4:36 https://t.co/x7tyhWUxih pic.twitter.com/smQoHp1kpQ — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) October 8, 2024

Monday, October 7: Leading religious sister on women ‘called’ to priesthood

Replying to a persistent question about women in the Church, Sr. Mary Barron – president of the International Union of Superiors General – stated that the issue of female deacons was being addressed incorrectly.

“We tend to look at it from the question of ‘can women be ordained in the church today’ and I think we have to look at the question very much from the spirit,” she said. “Is the spirit calling women, because some women do sense a call to priesthood or diaconate?”

Sr Mary Barron, leader of @uisg_superiors, says re women deacons that “we tend to look at it from the question of ‘can women be ordained in the church today’ & I think we have to look at the question very much from the spirit. Is the spirit calling women, because some women do… pic.twitter.com/SjPRwsTmqO — Michael Haynes (@MLJHaynes) October 7, 2024

Monday, October 7: Day of prayer and fasting

Following the calls by Francis and Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, October 7 was marked by prayer and fasting for peace in the world, especially in the Holy Land and surrounding region.

In a letter sent to Catholics of the Holy Land, Francis wrote that “[p]rayer and fasting are the weapons of love that change history, the weapons that defeat our one true enemy.”

During the synod meetings, the members also held a collection for the Catholic parish in Gaza, with over €60,000 ($65,580) amassed in total.

Sunday, October 6: Pope announces 21 new cardinals and prays Rosary for peace

In a shock announcement ending his Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis listed the names of 21 new cardinals, whom he will create on December 8. The list includes a number of prelates who have welcomed Fiducia Supplicans, but the most controversial name is that of Father Timothy Radcliffe, O.P, a notable and long-time LGBT advocate.

By the end of 2024, including the new cardinals and then with two others ageing out (reaching their 80th birthday and being too old to vote in a papal conclave), Francis will have created 111 of the 140 eligible voters.

Read Michael Haynes’ analysis of the news here, and the fact that Radcliffe’s LGBT record online has been removed.

Pope Francis also attended St. Mary Major’s to pray the Rosary for peace, particularly in the Holy Land. He was joined by other members of the synod along with diplomats and other dignitaries in Rome.

Saturday, October 5: Lebanese bishop makes impassioned peace plea

Also during a press office briefing, Lebanon’s Bishop Mounir Khairallah of the Maronite Church urged that peace be swiftly sought in the Holy Land region. Lebanon “has been engulfed in fire and blood for fifty years,” he said.

Khairallah also warned that “U.S. and Western countries” are too motivated by “political and economic” interests to intercede for Lebanese people.

Read the bishop’s moving testimony of how he forgave his parents’ assassin in Michael Haynes’ coverage.

Friday, October 4: Synod members demand welcome for female priests

During the free interventions on Friday, which take place periodically during the synod meetings, individual members of the synod called for the Church to accept the “marginalized’ in the Church. As announced to the press corps on October 5, the un-named synod members said the Church must welcome all, including women who feel called to the priesthood, and LGBT people.

NEW: At press conf, it was announced that during yesterday’s free interventions at Synod members said it can longer be case that women are “marginalized’ in the Church, & that the Church must welcome all, including women who feel called to the priesthood, and LGBT people. pic.twitter.com/g0yNurT78Z — Michael Haynes (@MLJHaynes) October 5, 2024

Friday, October 4: Bishop slates ‘niche issue’ of female deacons

Speaking in the Holy See press briefing room, Bishop Anthony Randazzo strongly criticized the promotion of what he termed “niche issues” at the synod, including the female diaconate. Synodality can often be “focussed on niche issues of the West,” he attested, adding that such issues are “promoted so much that they’re an imposition to other areas of the Church.”

See Michael Haynes’ report and video here.

Related to the question of female deacons, Father Gerald Murray – New York priest and EWTN commentator – condemned the continued push by some for female deacons, noting how there have never been female deacons in the Church for a reason, because Jesus didn’t intend that and the apostles understood that.”

Fr @GeraldMurray8 re Synod study group on female deacons.

Catholic Church not “an opinion gathering organization” – “there have never been female deacons in the Church for a reason, because Jesus didn’t intend that & the Apostles understood that.”

Background… pic.twitter.com/vovd2I1doy — Michael Haynes (@MLJHaynes) October 4, 2024

Thursday, October 3: Pro-abortion group protests

On the morning of October 3, the pro-abortion “Catholics for Choice” (CFC) group displayed a 50-foot-long quilt banner on the ground of the Via della Conciliazione – the road leading straight out of St. Peter’s Square. The group’s quilt was comprised of squares which wove “together dozens of abortion stories in front of the Vatican with a simple message: Pope Francis, listen.”

They urged the synod to accept abortion, IVF, contraception, and not to condemn those who have abortions.

Find Michael Haynes’ coverage here.

Wednesday, October 2: First synod meetings and update on female deacons

Nearly all the synod members gathered in the Paul VI Audience Hall Wednesday afternoon, where all the meetings are being held. Pope Francis gave a speech, in which he said “the synodal process is also a learning process, in the course of which the Church comes to know herself better and to identify the forms of pastoral activity best suited to the mission entrusted to her by her Lord.”

Cardinals Mario Grech, the General Secretary of the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops, and Jean-Claude Hollerich, relator general of the Synod on Synodality, both also gave opening addresses.

Read Michael Haynes’ report on the opening speeches here.

VATICAN: Synod participants arriving earlier today for the 1st meeting of the month, during which #PopeFrancis, Cardinals Grech and Hollerich addressed them on synodality and the plans for the month. pic.twitter.com/AnresfUqmq — Michael Haynes (@MLJHaynes) October 2, 2024

Among the reports from the study groups on various synod questions was that given by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, who leads the group studying the female diaconate. Fernández said that though “there is still no room for a positive decision by the Magisterium regarding the access of women to the diaconate, understood as a degree of the Sacrament of Holy Orders,” his office “judges that the opportunity to continue the work of in-depth study remains open.”

Find Michael Haynes’ full report on the cardinal’s briefing here.

JUST IN: Cardinal Fernández gives update on study group on female deacons, which he leads. #PopeFrancis “does not consider the question to be mature” but that some Qs need more study b4 a female diaconate.

“Meanwhile we are trying to broaden the spaces for a female presence that… pic.twitter.com/IkwvEaNb7C — Michael Haynes (@MLJHaynes) October 2, 2024

Wednesday, October 2: Opening Mass

At 9:30 a.m., Pope Francis opened the synod’s second session with a Mass in St. Peter’s Square, attended by all the synod members.

He reiterated that the event was “not a parliamentary assembly, but rather a place of listening in communion.”

NOW: #PopeFrancis is presiding (from the throne) over the #Vatican Mass which is opening the 2nd session of the Synod on Synodality. Meetings begin today, lasting until Oct 27. Full coverage on X @MLJHaynes & on @LifeSite pic.twitter.com/Xpoe6fjwMw — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) October 2, 2024

Francis’ themes for the synod were continued in the bidding prayers of the Novus Ordo Mass, with petitions requesting divine aid so that “the Church on its synodal journey may experience a culture of encounter, able to transform distances into closeness and differences into welcome.”

He also invited people to join him in keeping October 7, the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary, as a day of prayer and penance, thus taking up a call issued by Jerusalem’s Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa.

Find here Michael Haynes’ coverage of the opening Mass and the Pope’s prayer request.

Tuesday, October 1: Penitential vigil

Pope Francis joined with all the synod members in St. Peter’s Basilica Tuesday evening for a penitential vigil marking the end of the two-day retreat.

As part of the para-liturgy, seven cardinals read out “confessions” in which they collectively grouped members of the Catholic Church in having committed certain “sins,” and collectively asked forgiveness from God for.

The sins included:

Sin against peace

Sin against creation, against indigenous populations, against migrants

Sin of abuse

Sin against women, family, youth

Sin of using doctrine as stones to be hurled

Sin against poverty

Sin against synodality/lack of listening, communion, and participation of all

Read LifeSite’s full coverage of the event here.

Vatican’s Synod Confession ceremony just ended. 7 cardinals publicly asked pardon on behalf of all the faithful for collective failings re abuse, climate, against women, for giving money to the altar rather than the poor, & against synodality. Full report on @LifeSite soon. https://t.co/25VmDMGQLR pic.twitter.com/nsJfWz2ADS — Michael Haynes (@MLJHaynes) October 1, 2024

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò condemned the event in a public statement the next day, arguing that the public confession of a number of “politically correct” and loosely defined sins was another step toward a “globalist religion.”

Find LifeSite’s coverage here.

