Full list: Abortion is now illegal in at least 10 states, more to follow

Here’s where every state stands on abortion in post-Roe America.

(LifeSiteNews) – In a historic decision Friday morning, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending nearly 50 years of nationwide abortion-on-demand and once again allowing states to protect unborn life as early as the moment of conception.

The seismic pro-life victory means that around 10 states have effectively eliminated abortion for the first time since 1973, while eight or more are set to ban the barbaric practice dramatically in the coming weeks.

Check the list below to see where each state currently stands on abortion in post-Roe America.

States where abortion is already illegal

Abortion is now virtually illegal or heavily restricted in the following states, most of which have implemented what are known as “trigger” laws designed to take effect immediately after the reversal of Roe v. Wade:

Arkansas

Abortion is now illegal from the moment of conception in Arkansas.

A 2019 trigger law came into effect after Attorney General Leslie Rutledge certified on Friday that the Supreme Court had struck down Roe, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported. Anyone other than the mother who performs or attempts to perform an abortion can now face felony charges, fines of up to $100,000, and a maximum of 10 years’ imprisonment, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

“None of us thought today would come in our lifetimes,” said Rutledge.

The trigger law allows exceptions to save the mother’s life. Thousands of medical experts have attested that abortion is never medically necessary.

Alabama

Abortion is illegal at all stages of pregnancy in Alabama as of Friday.

A federal court lifted an injunction on the state’s near-total abortion ban enacted in 2019, Attorney General Steve Marshall announced within hours of the Dobbs ruling. The 2019 law, known as the Human Life Protection Act, makes abortion a Class A felony that can result in life imprisonment.

The act includes exceptions in cases of “serious health risk” to the mother or fatal fetal anomalies. Alabama has another 1951 pre-Roe ban on the books that outlaws abortion except to preserve a mother’s life or health.

The last three abortion facilities in Alabama halted all procedures Friday.

Louisiana

Abortion is also illegal in Louisiana. A 2006 trigger law protecting unborn babies from fertilization went into effect Friday after the Supreme Court’s ruling, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced.

The Louisiana Department of Health has notified the three outpatient abortion clinics in the state to adhere to Louisiana’s restrictions, local news reported. All scheduled abortions are reportedly cancelled.

The Louisiana trigger law includes exceptions to preserve the mother’s life or if two doctors agree that an unborn baby would not survive after birth.

Doctors can face up to 10 years in prison and $100,000 in fines for criminal abortions.

Kentucky

With the reversal of Roe, abortion is now illegal in Kentucky except if the mother faces “substantial risk of death” or permanent injury to a “life-sustaining organ.”

The state’s trigger law declares an embryo and fetus to be an “unborn human being” and prohibits any procedure “with the specific intent of causing or abetting” the killing of an unborn child. Illegal abortions can result in Class D felony charges for physicians.

An amendment on the ballot in Kentucky in November would declare that there is no right to abortion in the state constitution.

Missouri

Missouri became the first U.S. state to criminalize abortion Friday morning, Republican Gov. Mike Parsons announced.

Parsons and Attorney General Eric Schmitt signed proclamations activating Missouri’s Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act within about an hour of the decision.

The law prohibits all abortions unless the mother allegedly risks death or “substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function.” Illegally inducing an abortion in Missouri is now a Class B felony that can result in up to 15 years in prison.

Planned Parenthood has ceased abortions at the state’s last mill.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s trigger law also took effect Friday, banning abortion at fertilization, Attorney General John O’Connor confirmed. The law allows exceptions for the mother’s life.

The state had already criminalized virtually all abortions beginning last month with a law enforced by civil action that took effect despite Roe v. Wade. That measure, modeled after Texas’ 2021 heartbeat bill, allowed abortion in cases of sexual assault or incest reported to police.

“Law enforcement is now activated in respect to any effort to aid, abet or solicit any abortions,” O’Connor said Friday. Doctors who commit illegal abortions in Oklahoma can face between two to five years in prison.

Ohio

In Ohio, abortion is now illegal at when a baby’s heartbeat is first detectable – typically at around six weeks of pregnancy.

On Friday, a federal judge dissolved an injunction on the state’s 2019 heartbeat bill following a request from Attorney General Dave Yost, The Columbus Dispatch reported. The injunction was based on Roe and the later pro-abortion Supreme Court decision Planned Parenthood v. Casey, Yost said. The high court also overturned Casey on Friday.

“The Heartbeat Bill is now the law,” Yost declared.

Illegal abortion providers can face felony charges and one year in prison.

South Dakota

Abortion is illegal in South Dakota under the state’s trigger law, which took effect Friday.

The 2005 legislation makes inducing an abortion a Class 6 felony except to “preserve the life” of the mother. The last abortion facility in South Dakota had already shut down last week.

Gov. Kristi Noem and legislative leaders said Friday that they plan to call a special legislative session to further boost pro-life protections in the state.

Utah

Elective abortion is now illegal in Utah.

A trigger law went into effect in the Beehive State Friday evening after the state legislature’s general counsel certified to the Legislative Management Committee that the Supreme Court reversed Roe, Deseret News reported.

Utah’s ban outlaws abortion at all stages of pregnancy with exceptions for rape, incest, to save the mother’s life, or if two doctors who practice “maternal fetal medicine” conclude that the baby “has a defect that is uniformly diagnosable and uniformly lethal” or “has a severe brain abnormality that is uniformly diagnosable,” according to Deseret News.

“Violating Utah’s trigger law is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. And any clinic or physician involved could lose their license,” KCPW reported.

West Virginia

In West Virginia, the state’s pre-Roe ban is enforceable as of Friday and criminalizes abortion except to preserve the mother’s life.

“We do not have a ‘trigger ban’ for abortion, but it is now a felony (§61-2-8) w 3-10 years,” tweeted West Virginia Delegate Kayla Young.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Friday praised the Dobbs decision and declared that he “will not hesitate to call a special session after consulting with the Legislature and my legal team if clarification in our laws needs to be made.”

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey also announced that he will issue a legal opinion informing state lawmakers how to proceed “to save as many babies’ lives as humanly and legally possible,” The Center Square reported.

West Virginia’s only abortion mill stopped killing babies Friday.

States where abortion will soon be illegal

In several other states, trigger laws will prohibit abortion throughout pregnancy in the coming weeks:

Idaho

An Idaho law banning abortion at conception will take effect 30 days after the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. The law includes exceptions for rape or incest reported to law enforcement and to preserve the mother’s life.

“Under the trigger law, the person performing the abortion could face a felony prosecution punishable by up to five years in prison,” the Associated Press reported.

Idaho also has a Texas-style civil ban outlawing abortion at six weeks that is currently blocked in court but could come into effect following Dobbs. The state supreme court is scheduled to hear arguments about the law in August, according to the Associated Press.

Mississippi

Mississippi will ban abortion throughout pregnancy 10 days after Attorney General Lynn Fitch certifies that Roe v. Wade has fallen.

“Today marks a new era in American history,” said Fitch, who had requested that the Supreme Court overturn Roe in the Dobbs case, which centered around her state’s 15-week abortion ban. “Roe v. Wade is finally behind us.”

Mississippi’s trigger law includes exceptions to save the life of the mother and in the event of a formal rape charge, according to WLBT. The woman who runs the state’s single abortion clinic told the Associated Press that it will close its doors upon the reversal of Roe.

North Dakota

Abortion will be illegal in North Dakota 30 days after the state attorney general certifies to the legislative council that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe.

The state’s 2007 trigger law makes abortion a Class C felony carrying up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine other than in cases of rape, incest, or to save the mother’s life.

Tennessee

In Tennessee, abortion will also become illegal at fertilization 30 days after Dobbs, except when the mother’s life is allegedly threatened or she faces “serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function.”

Otherwise, performing or attempting to perform an abortion will be a Class C felony resulting in up to 15 years in prison under state’s trigger law.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery on Friday also asked a federal appeals court to lift an injunction on Tennessee’s 2020 heartbeat bill, which bans abortion at around six weeks of pregnancy and for race, sex, or a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

Texas

Texas has prohibited abortion at around six weeks since September 2021 with the Texas Heartbeat Act, which the judiciary had allowed to stand for months despite Roe. The law escaped injunction due to a unique enforcement mechanism that relies on lawsuits brought by private citizens.

A trigger ban will take effect in Texas 30 days after Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe, criminalizing abortion from the moment of conception. Doctors who perform illegal abortions can face life imprisonment and up to $100,000 in fines under the law, according to the Texas Tribune.

The Texas heartbeat and trigger laws both have exemptions to save the mother’s life, and the latter permits abortions to prevent “substantial impairment” of a “major bodily function” of the mother.

The Lone Star State still has pre-Roe restrictions as well, including another near-total abortion ban and a law that makes it a crime to “furnish the means for procuring an abortion.” Attorney General Ken Paxton argues that the state’s pre-Roe laws could be enforced, the Texas Tribune reported.

“Abortion is now illegal in Texas,” Paxton said Friday.

Planned Parenthood and other abortion businesses have halted abortions in the state in response.

Wyoming

A trigger bill enacted by Wyoming this year will ban abortion after certification by Gov. Mark Gordon in the coming days. Performing an abortion can lead to felony charges and up to 14 years in prison except in cases of sexual assault, incest, or “serious risk of harm” to the mother, according to wyomingnews.com.

States with heartbeat bills that could take effect

A few more states have laws that would outlaw abortion once an unborn baby’s heartbeat can be detected at around six weeks of pregnancy. With the demise of Roe, these laws could now come into force within days:

Georgia

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced Friday that he has asked a federal court to allow Georgia’s heartbeat law to go into effect immediately.

The 2019 law prohibits abortion at around six weeks’ gestation, with exceptions for medical emergencies, rape, incest, and “medically futile” pregnancies. It includes penalties of up to 10 years in prison for illegal abortions but doesn’t criminalize the mother.

The bill’s rape and incest exceptions end after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

South Carolina

South Carolina has a similar heartbeat bill on the books, and the state’s Republican leaders filed an emergency motion Friday to begin enforcing it, WCSC reported. Planned Parenthood has until 9 a.m. on Monday to respond.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster has called for even tougher restrictions and on Friday said that he will “immediately begin working with members of the General Assembly to determine the best solution for protecting the lives of unborn South Carolinians.”

Iowa

Iowa has also enacted a fetal heartbeat bill that could take effect after Roe v. Wade. Republicans control the state legislature and governor’s mansion and may advance broader protections in a special legislative session.

States with pre-Roe bans that could criminalize abortion

Arizona

Arizona has an enjoined pre-Roe law that bans abortion throughout pregnancy with penalties of up to five years in prison for physicians, though it’s still unclear whether it can or will be enforced. Gov. Doug Ducey has said that the state will implement a 15-week ban he signed in March.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich has indicated that another recent law outlawing abortions due to race, sex, or genetic abnormality may also take effect.

Planned Parenthood of Arizona and other abortion businesses in the state stopped procedures on Friday.

Michigan

Michigan also has a pre-Roe ban that has not been repealed. The statute includes exemptions only for the mother’s life and could apply to women who abort their own babies, according to Axios.

Illegal abortions can result in penalties of up four years in prison under the ban, but a Michigan judge has temporarily blocked it, and radical lesbian Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has refused to enforce it.

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is up for re-election this year, has urged the state supreme court to declare abortion a constitutional “right” under the Michigan Constitution.

North Carolina

A pre-Roe ban in North Carolina would prohibit abortion, according to the pro-abortion group Center for Reproductive Rights. Another state law currently blocked in court would protect the unborn from 20 weeks. The governor and attorney general of North Carolina are both pro-abortion Democrats.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s pre-Roe law criminalizes abortion except to preserve the life of the mother and is likely to be the focus of upcoming litigation, 5Chicago reported. Wisconsin Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and some local Democratic officials have pledged that they will not enforce it.

Abortion mills still paused procedures in the state Friday.

Other states to watch

A number of other Republican-led states are likely to enact new abortion restrictions in light of Dobbs.

In Florida, a 15-week abortion ban signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year is set to take effect July 1. The Florida Supreme Court has struck down pro-life measures in the past, but all of the court’s current justices were appointed by Republican governors, and three of the seven are DeSantis appointees.

DeSantis said Friday that his state will “work to expand pro-life protections.”

GOP governors have also signaled that they will seek further abortion restrictions and special legislative sessions in Indiana and Nebraska, both of which have legislatures dominated by Republicans. A proposed trigger law failed to clear the Nebraska legislature this spring.

On Friday, Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he will work to tighten the state’s abortion limit from around 26 weeks to 15 weeks, by which time babies in the womb feel pain. Republicans control the Virginia House of Delegates and Democrats narrowly control the state Senate, though some Democratic Virginia senators have previously supported pro-life efforts.

In Kansas, residents will vote on an amendment in August that would declare there is no right to abortion under the state constitution and open up the possibility for new pro-life laws. The Kansas legislature is controlled by Republicans. Pro-abortion Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelley faces a tough re-election bid in November.

Which states will protect abortion access?

More than a dozen other states have legal abortion protections in place: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

Many of those states have already announced extreme measures to expand abortion access, including for out-of-state women.

Pennsylvania, New Mexico, and New Hampshire do not explicitly protect abortion but are considered unlikely to advance restrictions for now due to pro-abortion state leaders.

Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee state Sen. Doug Mastriano has sponsored a heartbeat bill and said he would sign it as governor. Mastriano has also said he would back a total ban from conception and does not support any abortion exceptions at all.

Mark Ronchetti, the Republican nominee for this year’s gubernatorial race in New Mexico, said Friday he would seek end to late-term and partial-birth abortion if elected. New Mexico has no time limit for abortions.

