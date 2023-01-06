FULL LIST: All the events taking place during the 2023 US March for Life

Full list of events surrounding the 2023 March for Life – the first March for Life since the overturning of Roe v. Wade

This article will be continually updated. If you see an in-person event missing, please email information about it [email protected].

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The first March for Life since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade will take place on January 20, 2023. For the first time since the annual human rights gathering began, states are free to pass their own pro-life laws.

And Washington, D.C.’s draconian mask and abortion-tainted vaccine mandates are in the rear view mirror (for now).

Below is a list of events surrounding the 2023 March for Life. Please note some require advance registration.

Thursday, January 19, 2023

9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Interdenominational prayerful protest at Planned Parenthood with pro-life leaders

1225 Fourth Street NE

Washington, D.C. 20002

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon

Capitol Hill 101 by the March for Life

Renaissance D.C. Downtown Hotel

999 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001

1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Law of Life Summit

Potomac Ballroom

Renaissance D.C. Downtown Hotel

999 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001

1:00 p.m.

She Was Stronger film screening

Room 8 and 9

Renaissance D.C. Downtown Hotel

999 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001

3:00 p.m.

She Was Stronger film screening

Room 8 and 9

Renaissance D.C. Downtown Hotel

999 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001

*Abby Johnson will be at this screening.

4:30 p.m.

She Was Stronger film screening

Room 8 and 9

Renaissance D.C. Downtown Hotel

999 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001

*Abby Johnson will be at this screening.

4:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

National Prayer Vigil for Life: Mass (Novus Ordo) and Holy Hour for Life

Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception

400 Michigan Avenue NE

Washington, D.C. 20017



6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Anglicans for Life ySUMMIT (Youth SUMMIT)

6565 Arlington Blvd

Falls Church, VA 22042

6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Vans for Life fundraising dinner with Kirk Cameron

Museum of the Bible

400 4th Street Southwest

Washington, D.C. 20024

7:30 p.m.

She Was Stronger film screening

Room 8 and 9

Renaissance D.C. Downtown Hotel

999 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001

7:30 p.m.

Low Mass (Traditional Latin Mass)

St. Rita of Cascia

3815 Russell Rd.

Alexandria, VA 22305

*This Mass is part of the parish’s regular schedule and is not a March for Life-specific Mass. Traditional Latin Mass options are severely limited this year due to the Diocese of Arlington and Archdiocese of Washington’s Traditionis custodes crackdown on the Church’s ancient liturgy.

Friday, January 20, 2023

7:00 a.m.

Traditional Latin Mass

River Birch Room

Renaissance D.C. Downtown Hotel

999 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001

*This Mass is tentatively scheduled pending priest availability.

7:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

LifeFest with Catholic Mass (Novus Ordo)

The Entertainment and Sports Center

1100 Oak Drive SE

Washington, D.C. 20032.

*Sponsored by the Sisters of Life and the Knights of Columbus. Doors open at 7:00 a.m.

7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m

Catholic Mass (Novus Ordo) followed by 28th Annual National Prayer Service

DAR Constitution Hall

1776 D St. NW (18th and D St.)

Washington, D.C. 20006

8:00 a.m.

Closing Mass (Novus Ordo) of National Prayer Vigil for Life

Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception

400 Michigan Avenue NE

Washington, D.C. 20017

9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

March for Life Expo

Anacostia Ballroom

Renaissance D.C. Downtown Hotel

999 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

March for Life Pre-Rally Concert

Click HERE to see official March for Life map with route

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

March for Life Rally

Click HERE to see official March for Life map with route

1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

March for Life

Click HERE to see official March for Life map with route

2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Silent No More Awareness testimonies

U.S. Supreme Court

4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

March for Life Expo

Anacostia Ballroom

Renaissance D.C. Downtown Hotel

999 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

March for Life Rose Dinner Gala

Renaissance D.C. Downtown Hotel

999 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001

Saturday, January 21, 2023

8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

National Pro-Life Summit

Omni Shoreham Hotel

2500 Calvert St NW

Washington, D.C. 20008



8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Anglicans for Life Summit

6565 Arlington Blvd

Falls Church, VA 22042



7:00 p.m.

Talk by Sister Deirdre Byrne: “Preparation for Battle”

TFP Washington Bureau

1344 Merrie Ridge Road

McLean, VA 22101

Share











