FULL LIST: All the events taking place during the 2023 US March for Life

This article will be continually updated.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The first March for Life since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade will take place on January 20, 2023. For the first time since the annual human rights gathering began, states are free to pass their own pro-life laws.
And Washington, D.C.’s draconian mask and abortion-tainted vaccine mandates are in the rear view mirror (for now).
Below is a list of events surrounding the 2023 March for Life. Please note some require advance registration.
Thursday, January 19, 2023
9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Interdenominational prayerful protest at Planned Parenthood with pro-life leaders
1225 Fourth Street NE
Washington, D.C. 20002
11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
Capitol Hill 101 by the March for Life
Renaissance D.C. Downtown Hotel
999 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001
1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Law of Life Summit
Potomac Ballroom
Renaissance D.C. Downtown Hotel
999 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001
1:00 p.m.
She Was Stronger film screening
Room 8 and 9
Renaissance D.C. Downtown Hotel
999 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001
3:00 p.m.
She Was Stronger film screening
Room 8 and 9
Renaissance D.C. Downtown Hotel
999 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001
*Abby Johnson will be at this screening.
4:30 p.m.
She Was Stronger film screening
Room 8 and 9
Renaissance D.C. Downtown Hotel
999 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001
*Abby Johnson will be at this screening.
4:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
National Prayer Vigil for Life: Mass (Novus Ordo) and Holy Hour for Life
Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception
400 Michigan Avenue NE
Washington, D.C. 20017
6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Anglicans for Life ySUMMIT (Youth SUMMIT)
6565 Arlington Blvd
Falls Church, VA 22042
6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Vans for Life fundraising dinner with Kirk Cameron
Museum of the Bible
400 4th Street Southwest
Washington, D.C. 20024
7:30 p.m.
She Was Stronger film screening
Room 8 and 9
Renaissance D.C. Downtown Hotel
999 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001
7:30 p.m.
Low Mass (Traditional Latin Mass)
St. Rita of Cascia
3815 Russell Rd.
Alexandria, VA 22305
*This Mass is part of the parish’s regular schedule and is not a March for Life-specific Mass. Traditional Latin Mass options are severely limited this year due to the Diocese of Arlington and Archdiocese of Washington’s Traditionis custodes crackdown on the Church’s ancient liturgy.
Friday, January 20, 2023
7:00 a.m.
Traditional Latin Mass
River Birch Room
Renaissance D.C. Downtown Hotel
999 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001
*This Mass is tentatively scheduled pending priest availability.
7:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
LifeFest with Catholic Mass (Novus Ordo)
The Entertainment and Sports Center
1100 Oak Drive SE
Washington, D.C. 20032.
*Sponsored by the Sisters of Life and the Knights of Columbus. Doors open at 7:00 a.m.
7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m
Catholic Mass (Novus Ordo) followed by 28th Annual National Prayer Service
DAR Constitution Hall
1776 D St. NW (18th and D St.)
Washington, D.C. 20006
8:00 a.m.
Closing Mass (Novus Ordo) of National Prayer Vigil for Life
Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception
400 Michigan Avenue NE
Washington, D.C. 20017
9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
March for Life Expo
Anacostia Ballroom
Renaissance D.C. Downtown Hotel
999 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001
11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
March for Life Pre-Rally Concert
Click HERE to see official March for Life map with route
12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
March for Life Rally
Click HERE to see official March for Life map with route
1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
March for Life
Click HERE to see official March for Life map with route
2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Silent No More Awareness testimonies
U.S. Supreme Court
4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
March for Life Expo
Anacostia Ballroom
Renaissance D.C. Downtown Hotel
999 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001
6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
March for Life Rose Dinner Gala
Renaissance D.C. Downtown Hotel
999 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001
Saturday, January 21, 2023
8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
National Pro-Life Summit
Omni Shoreham Hotel
2500 Calvert St NW
Washington, D.C. 20008
8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Anglicans for Life Summit
6565 Arlington Blvd
Falls Church, VA 22042
7:00 p.m.
Talk by Sister Deirdre Byrne: “Preparation for Battle”
TFP Washington Bureau
1344 Merrie Ridge Road
McLean, VA 22101