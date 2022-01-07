Full list of events surrounding 2022 March for Life

(LifeSiteNews) – Below is a list of events in the Washington, D.C. area surrounding the annual March for Life. If you know of an in-person event in the greater Washington, D.C. area that should be added to this list, email information about it to [email protected].
Some of the below events require pre-registration and some will be live-streamed.
Washington, D.C. has an indoor mask mandate.
For everyone 12 and older, Washington, D.C. requires proof of abortion-tainted COVID vaccination for most indoor activities including eating inside restaurants and attending conferences. See notes below specific indoor events about whether accommodations/exemptions will be made for unvaccinated individuals or those opposed to showing medical papers.
Virginia does not have an indoor mask mandate. Some counties in Maryland do.
Thursday, January 20, 2022
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Protest at D.C. Planned Parenthood
1225 Fourth Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
Outdoors, no known mask or vaccine requirement.
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Law of Life Summit
Renaissance Hotel, Mount Vernon Square Room
999 9th St NW
Washington, D.C. 20001
As of January 7, 2022, the Summit website says: “District of Columbia Vaccination Mandate. Updated December 29, 2021. We will be updating Summit guests soon. The DC policy allows for a religious exemption. Guidance will be posted soon. In the meantime here is a copy of the DC policy (which is dubious at best): 2021-148 Vaccination Requirement for Entrance into Certain Indoor Establishments and Facilities”
5:30 p.m.
2022 National Prayer Vigil for Life Vigil Mass
The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception
400 Michigan Avenue NE
Washington, D.C. 20017
*Reservations and concelebration by (Arch)Bishops and Priests is required (click HERE).
*Seating for the laity is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Basilica website says, “The wearing of a face covering is required for everyone entering the Basilica.” No vaccine requirement.
6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Anglicans for Life Summit
The Falls Church Anglican
6565 Arlington Blvd.
Falls Church, VA 22042
No stated vaccine or mask policy on summit website.
7:00 p.m.
Holy Hour for Life
The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception
400 Michigan Avenue NE
Washington, D.C. 20017
Basilica website says, “The wearing of a face covering is required for everyone entering the Basilica.” No vaccine requirement.
Friday, January 21, 2022
7:30 a.m.
Traditional Latin Mass of the Holy Innocents
Renaissance Hotel, Mount Vernon Square Room
999 9th St NW
Washington, D.C. 20001
Vaccine policy unknown.
8:00 a.m.
Closing Prayer Vigil for Life Mass
2022 National Prayer Vigil for Life Vigil Mass
The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception
400 Michigan Avenue NE
Washington, D.C. 20017
Basilica website says, “The wearing of a face covering is required for everyone entering the Basilica.” No vaccine requirement.
8:00 a.m.
Novus Ordo Mass (Diocese of Brownsville)
St. Mary Mother of God
727 Fifth Street, NW
Washington, D.C. 20001
Masks presumed required/suggested based on parish website’s Christmas mask announcement. No vaccine requirement.
9:00 a.m.
Novus Ordo Mass and breakfast for Marchers
St. Charles Borremeo Catholic Church
3304 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
No known mask or vaccine requirement.
9:30 a.m.
Novus Ordo Mass (Archdiocese of Minneapolis-St. Paul)
St. Mary Mother of God
727 Fifth Street, NW
Washington, D.C. 20001
Masks presumed required/suggested based on parish website’s Christmas mask announcement. No vaccine requirement.
11:30 a.m.
Novus Ordo Mass
St. Mary Mother of God
727 Fifth Street, NW
Washington, D.C. 20001
Masks presumed required/suggested based on parish website’s Christmas mask announcement. No vaccine requirement.
8:30 a.m.
National Pro-Life Prayer Service
DAR Constitution Hall
1776 D St., NW
Proof of vaccination required to enter DAR Constitution Hall.
9:30 a.m.
Anglicans for Life Summit
The Falls Church Anglican
6565 Arlington Blvd.
Falls Church, VA 22042
No stated vaccine or mask policy on summit website.
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
March for Life Pre-Rally Concert
National Mall
Outdoors, possible unenforceable mask requirement. No vaccine requirement.
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
March for Life Rally
National Mall
Outdoors, possible unenforceable mask requirement. No vaccine requirement.
1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
March for Life
National Mall
Outdoors, possible unenforceable mask requirement. No vaccine requirement.
2:30 p.m.
Silent No More Awareness Testimonies at U.S. Supreme Court
Outdoors, no known vaccine or mask requirement.
3:30 p.m.
Traditional Latin Mass in honor of March for Life founder Nellie Gray
St. Mary Mother of God
727 Fifth Street, NW
Washington, D.C. 20001
Masks presumed required/suggested based on parish website’s Christmas mask announcement. No vaccine requirement.
6:00 p.m.
March for Life Rose Dinner
Renaissance Hotel
999 9th St NW
Washington, D.C. 20001
Masks mandated when not eating, proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 24 hours required.
Saturday, January 22, 2022
8:30 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
Anglicans for Life Summit
The Falls Church Anglican
6565 Arlington Blvd.
Falls Church, VA 22042
No stated vaccine or mask policy on summit website.
9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
National Pro-Life Summit
2500 Calvert Street NW
Washington, D.C. 20008
Proof of vaccination or negative test required. Free rapid tests available. Masks mandated.
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Silent No More Awareness Testimonies at U.S. Supreme Court
Outdoors, no known vaccine or mask requirement.
Sunday, January 23, 2022
11:30 a.m.
Defeat the Mandates march
Washington Monument
Outdoors, no mask or vaccine requirement (this is an event specifically opposing vaccine mandates).