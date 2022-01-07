Full list of events surrounding 2022 March for Life

In-person events during the days leading up to and after the annual March for Life – and which ones require abortion-tainted injections and/or masks.

(LifeSiteNews) – Below is a list of events in the Washington, D.C. area surrounding the annual March for Life. If you know of an in-person event in the greater Washington, D.C. area that should be added to this list, email information about it to [email protected].

Some of the below events require pre-registration and some will be live-streamed.

Washington, D.C. has an indoor mask mandate.

For everyone 12 and older, Washington, D.C. requires proof of abortion-tainted COVID vaccination for most indoor activities including eating inside restaurants and attending conferences. See notes below specific indoor events about whether accommodations/exemptions will be made for unvaccinated individuals or those opposed to showing medical papers.

Virginia does not have an indoor mask mandate. Some counties in Maryland do.

Thursday, January 20, 2022

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Protest at D.C. Planned Parenthood

1225 Fourth Street NE

Washington, DC 20002

Outdoors, no known mask or vaccine requirement.

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Law of Life Summit

Renaissance Hotel, Mount Vernon Square Room

999 9th St NW

Washington, D.C. 20001

As of January 7, 2022, the Summit website says: “District of Columbia Vaccination Mandate. Updated December 29, 2021. We will be updating Summit guests soon. The DC policy allows for a religious exemption. Guidance will be posted soon. In the meantime here is a copy of the DC policy (which is dubious at best): 2021-148 Vaccination Requirement for Entrance into Certain Indoor Establishments and Facilities”

5:30 p.m.

2022 National Prayer Vigil for Life Vigil Mass

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception

400 Michigan Avenue NE

Washington, D.C. 20017

*Reservations and concelebration by (Arch)Bishops and Priests is required (click HERE).

*Seating for the laity is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Basilica website says, “The wearing of a face covering is required for everyone entering the Basilica.” No vaccine requirement.

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Anglicans for Life Summit

The Falls Church Anglican

6565 Arlington Blvd.

Falls Church, VA 22042

No stated vaccine or mask policy on summit website.

7:00 p.m.

Holy Hour for Life

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception

400 Michigan Avenue NE

Washington, D.C. 20017

Basilica website says, “The wearing of a face covering is required for everyone entering the Basilica.” No vaccine requirement.

Friday, January 21, 2022

7:30 a.m.

Traditional Latin Mass of the Holy Innocents

Renaissance Hotel, Mount Vernon Square Room

999 9th St NW

Washington, D.C. 20001

Vaccine policy unknown.

8:00 a.m.

Closing Prayer Vigil for Life Mass

2022 National Prayer Vigil for Life Vigil Mass

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception

400 Michigan Avenue NE

Washington, D.C. 20017

Basilica website says, “The wearing of a face covering is required for everyone entering the Basilica.” No vaccine requirement.

8:00 a.m.

Novus Ordo Mass (Diocese of Brownsville)

St. Mary Mother of God

727 Fifth Street, NW

Washington, D.C. 20001

Masks presumed required/suggested based on parish website’s Christmas mask announcement. No vaccine requirement.

9:00 a.m.

Novus Ordo Mass and breakfast for Marchers

St. Charles Borremeo Catholic Church

3304 Washington Blvd

Arlington, VA 22201

No known mask or vaccine requirement.

9:30 a.m.

Novus Ordo Mass (Archdiocese of Minneapolis-St. Paul)

St. Mary Mother of God

727 Fifth Street, NW

Washington, D.C. 20001

Masks presumed required/suggested based on parish website’s Christmas mask announcement. No vaccine requirement.

11:30 a.m.

Novus Ordo Mass

St. Mary Mother of God

727 Fifth Street, NW

Washington, D.C. 20001

Masks presumed required/suggested based on parish website’s Christmas mask announcement. No vaccine requirement.

8:30 a.m.

National Pro-Life Prayer Service

DAR Constitution Hall

1776 D St., NW

Proof of vaccination required to enter DAR Constitution Hall.

9:30 a.m.

Anglicans for Life Summit

The Falls Church Anglican

6565 Arlington Blvd.

Falls Church, VA 22042

No stated vaccine or mask policy on summit website.

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

March for Life Pre-Rally Concert

National Mall

Outdoors, possible unenforceable mask requirement. No vaccine requirement.

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

March for Life Rally

National Mall

Outdoors, possible unenforceable mask requirement. No vaccine requirement.

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

March for Life

National Mall

Outdoors, possible unenforceable mask requirement. No vaccine requirement.

2:30 p.m.

Silent No More Awareness Testimonies at U.S. Supreme Court

Outdoors, no known vaccine or mask requirement.

3:30 p.m.

Traditional Latin Mass in honor of March for Life founder Nellie Gray

St. Mary Mother of God

727 Fifth Street, NW

Washington, D.C. 20001

Masks presumed required/suggested based on parish website’s Christmas mask announcement. No vaccine requirement.

6:00 p.m.

March for Life Rose Dinner

Renaissance Hotel

999 9th St NW

Washington, D.C. 20001

Masks mandated when not eating, proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 24 hours required.

Saturday, January 22, 2022

8:30 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Anglicans for Life Summit

The Falls Church Anglican

6565 Arlington Blvd.

Falls Church, VA 22042

No stated vaccine or mask policy on summit website.

9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

National Pro-Life Summit

2500 Calvert Street NW

Washington, D.C. 20008

Proof of vaccination or negative test required. Free rapid tests available. Masks mandated.

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Silent No More Awareness Testimonies at U.S. Supreme Court

Outdoors, no known vaccine or mask requirement.

Sunday, January 23, 2022

11:30 a.m.

Defeat the Mandates march

Washington Monument

Outdoors, no mask or vaccine requirement (this is an event specifically opposing vaccine mandates).

Share











