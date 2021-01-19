Full list of events still happening in D.C. in place of March for Life

WASHINGTON D.C, January 19, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Despite the March for Life moving from an in-person event to being held online due to “a pandemic which may be peaking, and in view of the heightened pressures that law enforcement officers and others are currently facing in and around the Capitol,” several events and Masses are still being held in Washington, D.C.

In place of the annual March for Life, just a “small group of pro-life leaders” will come together in the capital to march, representing pro-lifers from across the country, the March for Life said in a statement.

In addition to the in-person events listed below, Students for Life America is also holding “four days of virtual training for pro-life activists of all ages,” as well as life chains throughout the country.

The Stanton Public Policy Center, part of Stanton Healthcare, is also holding a handful of events in the nation’s capital as part of its “Purple Sash Revolution” campaign.

Below is a list of events and Masses which are still scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C.

Friday, January 22, 2021 (anniversary of Roe v. Wade)

12 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Purple Sash Revolution: Laying of flowers and a prayer vigil at the Supreme Court

U.S. Supreme Court

Meet at the corner of 3rd St NE and East Capitol Street

Washington, D.C. 20002

2:30 pm - 3:30 pm.

Purple Sash Revolution: Peaceful protest and rally outside Health & Human Services to challenge the nomination of Xavier Becerra as HHS Secretary

Health & Human Services

200 Independence Ave SW

Washington, D.C. 20201

(Nearest Metro stop: Federal Center SW)

Saturday, January 23, 2021

10:00 am - 11:00 am.

Purple Sash Revolution: Prayer Vigil and sidewalk chalking at Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood

1225 4th St NE

Washington, D.C. 20002

(Nearest Metro stop: Noma-Gallaudet U)

Thursday, January 28, 2021

10:00 am - 12:00 p.m.

Purple Sash Revolution and Father Frank Pavone: Prayer vigil and Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood - Carol Whitehill Moses Center

1225 4th St NE

Washington, D.C. 20002

(Nearest Metro stop: Noma-Gallaudet U.)

4:30 p.m.

Students for Life America: Candlelight prayer vigil before the White House

The Ellipse on E Street NW near the National Christmas Tree

Washington, D.C. 20502

6:00 p.m.

Solemn Traditional Latin Mass (Extraordinary Form/Old Rite)

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church

313 2nd St NE

Washington, D.C. 20002

An all-night prayer vigil is currently planned to be held outside the Supreme Court. Plans may change due to the current military presence in D.C. Those wishing to attend should contact [email protected], to confirm their attendance, and be made aware of any change in plans for the vigil.

Friday, January 29, 2021

8:00 a.m.

Traditional Low Latin Mass (Extraordinary Form/Old Rite)

St. Mary Mother of God, Catholic Church

727 Fifth Street, NW

Washington, D.C. 20001

9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Students for Life America: Life Chain

Arlington, VA

Location TBA

9:30 a.m. - 11:00 am.

Purple Sash Revolution: Peaceful protest and rally at Health and Human Services

Health & Human Services

200 Independence Ave SW

Washington, D.C. 20201

(Nearest metro: Federal Center SW)

3:30 p.m.

Ninth Annual Nellie Gray Mass

Solemn Traditional Latin Mass (Extraordinary Form/Old Rite)

St. Mary Mother of God, Catholic Church

727 Fifth Street, NW

Washington, D.C. 20001

