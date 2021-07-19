Fully-vaccinated Americans to be allowed to enter Canada in August: Trudeau

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 19, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Americans may have the opportunity to take their summer holidays in Canada, but only if they’ve been inoculated against COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on July 15 that he may allow U.S. citizens who have been “fully vaccinated” to enter Canada in mid-August. According to Bloomberg, about half of the United States is considered fully vaccinated.

According to the official government report on the telephone conversation Trudeau had with the premiers of Canada’s provinces and territories, the Prime Minister acknowledged “the ongoing discussions with the United States on reopening plans, and indicated that we could expect to start allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel.”

American visitors could be joined later by people travelling from anywhere else in the world.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“The Prime Minister noted that, if our current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continue, Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travellers from all countries by early September,” the report continued.

The Canadian government has previously announced that it is creating a vaccine database and passport system to track its own citizens. Trudeau has said that local provinces will be allowed to create their own vaccine passport requirements.

“Different provinces will be doing different things, where the federal government has a role to play and where we are looking is in terms of vaccine certification for international travel,” Trudeau said in a press conference last week, according to CBC News.

Vaccination passports are opposed by civil rights activists. Allison Kindle Pejovic, a lawyer for Canada’s Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, told LifeSiteNews in June that the vaccine passport created by the province of Manitoba created an inequal society.

“This vaccine passport system creates a two-tiered society whereby those who have chosen to be vaccinated are treated differently and discriminatorily compared to those who have not chosen to get the vaccine,” she stated.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.