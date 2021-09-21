‘Fully vaccinated’ account for nearly 100 percent of New York university’s COVID cases

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.
SYRACUSE, New York (LifeSiteNews) – Syracuse University announced on September 17 that 143 of its 148 identified cases of COVID are attributable to individuals who have been vaccinated.
“There are now 148 active cases on the dashboard, eight fewer than yesterday,” the campus paper The Daily Orange reported. However, the COVID-19 dashboard showed only five students were in quarantine that day, meaning 143 of the students considered “fully vaccinated” were not in isolation.
This means that 96% of the identified COVID cases are attributable to people considered to be fully jabbed by the university.
A university official previously said 93% of the identified COVID-19 cases were among inoculated students.
“Of the positive tests, 93% are among vaccinated students, many of whom are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms,” the campus paper reported, based on comments from Mike Haynie, the private university’s vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation.
The university’s own interpretation of the threat of COVID spread belies the efficacy of the shots.
University officials have placed Syracuse at a “red” threat level, which “indicates a high level of transmission risk on campus.” Over 90 percent of the campus, including faculty, staff and students are considered fully inoculated against COVID-19, according to a Daily Orange article from last month. The percentage of fully-jabbed should be higher now at the end of September.
Syracuse first announced the vaccine mandate in April and required all students to get vaccinated by June 1. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, the University has taken actions to create a safe living, learning and working environment,” Kent Syverud, Syracuse’s chancellor said at the time. “Having our students, faculty and staff vaccinated is the next important step in protecting our community,” Syverud told Syracuse.com.
As many university community members approach at least four months since getting the shot, the efficacy of it appears to be waning.
The University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy has acknowledged a declining ability of the experimental inoculations to protect people against COVID-19.
“A trio of new real-world US studies examine the ongoing effectiveness of two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines against COVID-19,” the university said in a news release. The center wrote that “one [found] significantly ebbing efficacy against infection in nursing home residents and two showing sustained protection against coronavirus-related hospitalizations but declining coverage against new adult cases.”
The high proportion of breakthrough cases in people who taken COVID-19 vaccines is similar to a situation that a public school in Illinois is currently facing.
Oak Park and River Forest High School, just outside the city of Chicago, has identified 14 breakthrough infections among a total of 17 identified cases, meaning jabbed students and employees account for 82 percent of cases.
“Oak Park and River Forest High School (OPRF) has 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of September 9, with 14 cases coming from individuals who have been fully jabbed,” LifeSiteNews reported on September 14.
The public high school updated its numbers through September 16, and still 78 percent of cases are attributable to jabbed students and employees.
Additionally, a Harvard medical professor has said that natural immunity offers better protection against COVID than the jabs.
For this reason, “vaccine mandates are not only scientific nonsense, they are also discriminatory and unethical,” Martin Kulldorff said on August 27.
The vaccine safety advisor to the U.S. government said a study from Israel concluded “vaccinated individuals had 27 times higher risk of symptomatic COVID infection compared to those with natural immunity from prior COVID disease.”