Fully-vaccinated Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The hospitalization reflects the questionable efficacy of the jabs.

(LifeSiteNews) – Political activist Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. has been hospitalized with COVID along with his wife. He is fully vaccinated but his wife is not.

He received the vaccine early in January. Jackson, a long-time liberal political activist and organizer in black communities, has urged other African-Americans to get vaccinated.

The couple “have both tested positive for the Covid-19 virus and are in Northwestern Hospital,” Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH coalition announced on August 21. Mr. Jackson has Parkinson’s disease.

An unidentified “preexisting condition” prevented his wife Jacqueline from getting the vaccine, according to the Associated Press.

Media coverage downplays vaccine criticism

Media accounts were quick to downplay criticism of the efficiency of the vaccine.

“Remember, no real medical experts have ever said that the Covid-19 vaccines would be 100% effective,” Bruce Lee at Forbes wrote.

“Experts always expected breakthrough infections to occur. A breakthrough infection is an infection in a fully vaccinated person,” he added. “Even when a breakthrough infection happens, though, immunity offered by the vaccine can still help reduce the severity of the infection.”

“Generally, public health experts strongly encourage people with existing health conditions, such as cancer or diabetes, to get vaccinated as they are at increased risk for severe illness,” the AP reported.

Jackson likely received his second jab in February, since the first two doses are generally spaced one month apart. This means that he has been considered “fully vaccinated” for six months.

However, new details continue to emerge on the efficacy of the COVID vaccines. A Daily Beast article published August 24 said that “ultra-vaccinated” Israel’s problems with the delta variant are a warning for other countries.

The liberal publication said there is a “worrisome decrease in vaccine efficacy after about six months.”

“Israel vaccinated its population almost exclusively with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which received full FDA approval on Monday and remains the gold standard for the prevention of severe illness due to the coronavirus,” the Daily Beast reported.

Pfizer has already said it plans to create regular jabs for people to take as booster shots.

“Every time a variant appears in the world, our scientists are getting their hands around it,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told Fox News. “And they are researching to see if this variant can escape the protection of our vaccine.”

“We have built a process that within 95 days from the day we identify a variant as a variant of concern, we will be able to have a vaccine tailor-made against this variant,” Bourla claimed.

But Michael Yeadon, a former Pfizer vice president, previously warned in April that pharmaceutical companies would be pushing unnecessary booster shots.

“Pharmaceutical companies have already begun to develop unneeded ‘top-up’ (‘booster’) vaccines for the ‘variants,’” LifeSite reported based on an interview with Yeadon, a pharmacologist. “The companies are planning to manufacture billions of vials, in addition to the current experimental COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ campaign.”

“I have realized that my government and its advisers are lying in the faces of the British people about everything to do with this coronavirus,” Yeadon told LifeSite. “Absolutely everything. It’s a fallacy this idea of asymptomatic transmission and that you don’t have symptoms, but you are a source of a virus.”

Some of the falsehoods include that “lockdowns work” and that “masks have a protective value.”

“There is no question in my mind that very significant powerbrokers around the world have either planned to take advantage of the next pandemic or created the pandemic,” Yeadon said. “One of those two things is true because the reason it must be true is that dozens and dozens of governments are all saying the same lies and doing the same inefficacious things that demonstrably cost lives.”

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

