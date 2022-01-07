‘Fully vaccinated’ make up majority of COVID hospitalizations in Ontario, gov’t data shows

On Jan. 7, there were 1,327 'fully vaccinated cases' in Ontario hospitals compared with 441 'unvaccinated cases.'

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) – The government of Ontario’s publicly available data regarding COVID-19 shows that most people in hospitals because of COVID-19 are “fully vaccinated.”

According to the data, as of January 7, there are 1,327 “Fully vaccinated cases” in hospitals, compared with just 441 “Unvaccinated cases.” For “Partially vaccinated cases,” there are 100 people in the hospital.

Of those in ICU in Ontario, there are 119 “Unvaccinated cases,” 17 “Partially vaccinated cases” and 106 “Fully vaccinated cases.”

When it comes to those who test positive for COVID, Ontario’s data shows that the vast majority come from “fully vaccinated” people.

On January 7, the province reported 9,515 cases in “fully vaccinated” people, compared to 1,543 cases in the vaccine-free. There were 375 cases in those who were “partially vaccinated.”

Data from Alberta and Quebec also shows that the majority of people in hospitals due to COVID are “fully vaccinated” as well.

The Alberta government lists 258 people who have a “complete” vaccine status, 19 people with “partial” vaccine status, and 221 with “unvaccinated” status as in hospital due to COVID.

In Quebec, there are 1,948 “fully vaccinated” people in hospitals attributed to COVID. This compares to 1,046 “unvaccinated” people and 78 “partially vaccinated” people in hospitals due to COVID.

In all provinces in Canada, the majority of new COVID “cases” are in those who are fully jabbed.

Despite the Canadian government praising the effectiveness of the COVID jabs, trials have never produced evidence that vaccines stop infection or transmission. In fact, they do not even claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19.

All provincial governments in Canada have helped fuel COVID testing hysteria throughout the offering of free at-home test kits supplied by the federal government.

Nevertheless, Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA technology used by the vaccines, said that it is the vaccinated, not the unvaccinated, who are the “super-spreaders” of the disease.

Malone also noted the new omicron variant, which is being used by governments worldwide to incite panic and fear and to justify new lockdowns, could turn out to be “a Christmas present” in that the virus appears to be milder.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blamed un-jabbed Canadians for new lockdowns despite the data clearly showing new cases and hospitalizations are in those who have been fully jabbed.

He said his government is looking at ways to “cajole” Canadians to get jabbed with “incentives.”

Just today, Canada Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos said that provincial governments might soon introduce mandatory vaccination policies.

Duclos said that conversations with provincial governments over making COVID jabs mandatory will be coming soon. He also claimed that jabs are the only way out of the crisis.

At least one Premier, Jason Kenney of Alberta, said that his province would not mandate any vaccines in response to Duclos.

Under Trudeau, the government has gone after those who have chosen to remain vaccine-free with unconstitutional policies such as banning Canadians over age 12 without the abortion-tainted COVID jabs from traveling by air, sea, or train. The travel ban for the vaccine-free has been in effect since December 1.

Trudeau and his ministers have also mandated that all federal workers be jabbed by early 2022 or lose their jobs.

The COVID-19 injections approved for emergency use in Canada all have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result, many Catholics and other Christians refuse to take them.

There is much evidence that vaccine mandates are a failed strategy for tackling COVID, according to a growing body of data.

