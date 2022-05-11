‘Fully vaxxed’ Bill Gates infected with COVID after touting jabs as key to ‘getting rid’ of virus

(LifeSiteNews) – Microsoft founder and pro-abortion billionaire Bill Gates has tested positive for COVID-19 despite having received at least three doses of mRNA shots.
“I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’m experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts’ advice by isolating until I’m healthy again,” Gates tweeted Tuesday.
“I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care,” he added. At 66, Gates is eligible for two mRNA boosters, although it’s unclear if he’s received both.
PETITION UPDATE (5/12/2021) -
It seems that Dr. Anthony Fauci's role in the NIH's funding of so-called "gain-of-function" research may be catching up with him.
In the last couple of days, both U.S. Senator Rand Paul and Fox's Tucker Carlson have laid into Fauci for his alleged promotion of this dangerous research which develops bat-based coronaviruses into more potent variants, capable of infecting humans.
Dr. Fauci denied funding this research.
But, Senator Paul noted that a resident virologist at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Dr. Shi Zheng-li and Dr. Ralph Baric, an American virologist funded by Fauci's department in the NIH, "collaborated on gain-of-function research where they enhanced the SARS virus to infect human airway cells and they did it by merging a new spy protein on it. That is gain-of-function. That was joint research between the Wuhan Institute and Dr. Baric. You [Dr. Fauci] can’t deny it."
And, later, Fox News host Tucker Carlson picked up on the discrepancy, noting Fauci’s involvement in the creation and promotion of public health directives on account of COVID-19 while also being allegedly tied to the origin of the virus and its spread throughout the world.
So, the evidence - both in testimony and in the court of public opinion - continues to mount.
Could we ask you to consider SIGNING and SHARING this important petition, which calls for Dr. Fauci to be fired and investigated for any role he played in promoting and funding the dangerous research which may have cost the world dearly in lives and jobs lost.
____________________________________________________
When concerned scientists warned the US government of the great danger of creating superviruses in the lab, one man publicly defended the risky experiments: that man was the influential head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), none other than "Mr. Science" himself: Dr. Anthony Fauci.
In 2014, the same year the US government called for a moratorium on this insanely dangerous research, Dr. Fauci's NIAID began funding a program to study the transmission of bat coronaviruses to humans.
Not only did his funding go to develop the technology for making bat coronaviruses spread more easily to humans, but much of it went to the lab located in the exact location where the Covid pandemic eventually emerged: Wuhan, China.
Like every person, Dr. Fauci deserves to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
But the evidence is so overwhelming that Fauci gambled with a supervirus and lost (the whole world lost), that, at a minimum, he needs to be fired from his position of public trust and must be investigated for possible violations of US law which mandated a moratorium on this extremely dangerous practice of creating superviruses in the lab.
However Dr. Fauci, far from being held responsible for his dangerous gamble, has been promoted to the point where, currently, he is the highest paid employee in the US Government.
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition if you agree that Dr. Anthony Fauci should instead be immediately fired and investigated for his role in causing the Covid-19 pandemic.
Just like the Wall Street moguls, whose financial negligence precipitated the financial crisis of 2008, received massive bailout bonuses, Dr. Anthony Fauci recklessly pushed for the research that probably caused the deadly pandemic. And now, he, too, has been rewarded with money and power.
As has been carefully and meticulously documented by Steve Hilton of Fox News, the probable origins of the coronavirus point to Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Dr. Fauci was one of the greatest proponents of developing superviruses in labs.
Dr. Fauci was responsible for the funding of much of the research through the NIAID.
And, it appears that Dr. Fauci funneled taxpayer funds through an intermediary to allow the research to continue in the unsafe Wuhan Institute of Virology, even after the US government banned the funding of this dangerous research.
Until a thorough investigation into his role of the origins of the current pandemic has taken place, Dr. Fauci should not be in a position of public trust.
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to demand that Dr. Fauci be fired immediately and investigated fully for his role in the creation of Covid-19 and the ensuing pandemic.
P.S. It should be noted that Dr. Fauci not only has proven to be catastrophic for public health with his advocacy of dangerous research, but he has also been a disastrous public health advisor, advocating measures that have negatively impacted every aspect of our lives, from the economy to our most fundamental liberties.
P.P.S. Dr. Anthony Fauci, recently stated that he is delighted to be pushing Joe Biden's return to US taxpayer funding of abortions abroad. So, evidently, not only does Dr. Fauci have problems with public health, public safety, and economics, but also with basic human rights and embryology.
Gates has admitted for months now that COVID shots do not prevent transmission or infection, such as in a video on the “perfect” vaccine, published April 30.
“Even though these vaccines do an incredible job of preventing severe disease and death, they do not protect you from getting infected,” said Gates. “They reduce the chance of getting infected by about 50 percent.”
“We want to change it so that anybody who’s got that vaccine cannot be infected again, taking them completely out of any transmission chain,” he continued in the April video, adding that such an improved “vaccine” should be more easily administered, such as through an arm patch or inhalation.
However, in earlier stages of the pandemic, Gates spoke in terms of “getting rid of” COVID, and said vaccination rates should be used as a standard to determine when the world could get “back to normal,” suggesting that this is because they prevent infection.
“Even through early 2022, unless we help other countries get rid of this disease, and we get high vaccination rates in our country, the risk of re-introduction will be there,” Gates, who has no medical degree or expertise, said on CNN in December 2020, in response to a question on when the world could return to its pre-pandemic state.
Gates concluded yesterday’s Twitter thread with a pledge: “We will continue working with partners and do all we can to ensure none of us have to deal with a pandemic again.”
Part of Gates’ efforts to “ensure” the world avoids another pandemic includes global “surveillance” for pathogens that could potentially launch the next global outbreak, Financial Times reported.
In a blog post published May 2022, Gates outlined his vision for how to “prevent the next pandemic,” which is the subject of his new book. He explained that if “a threat is detected” from a “concerning outbreak,” governments would “sound the alarm” and issue guidance for “travel, social distancing and emergency planning.”
“They start using the blunt tools that are already on hand, such as quarantines, antivirals that protect against almost any strain, and tests that can be performed anywhere,” wrote Gates.
“If this isn’t sufficient, then the world’s innovators immediately get to work developing new tests, treatments, and vaccines,” he continued, with “new drugs and vaccines” being “approved quickly.”
Gates has said that his investments into vaccine financing and delivery are the “best investment” he ever made.
Indeed, Gates’ personal worth has increased by over $10 billion since March 2020, as many ordinary citizens are suffering from the dangerous side-effects of largely untested mRNA-derived “vaccines.”
Gates is the top funder of the World Health Organization (WHO), which directs public health policy around the globe. Dr. Joseph Mercola has noted that 70 percent of the WHO’s “budget is tied to specific projects, countries or regions, which are dictated by the funders. As such, Gates’ priorities are the backbone of WHO, and it wasn’t a coincidence when he said of WHO, ‘Our priorities, are your priorities.’”