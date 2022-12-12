News

Fully vaxxed writer who died at World Cup complained of chest ‘discomfort’ days before collapsing

(LifeSiteNews) – Well-known soccer reporter Grant Wahl, 48, died suddenly while reporting at the Qatar World Cup after stating publicly that he had been suffering from a “new level of pressure and discomfort” in his upper chest that he believed might have been from bronchitis.

A reporter at NewsNation wrote that while it is reported “he suffered a heart attack — his death remains a mystery.”

He went into acute distress and was rushed to the hospital, where it is believed he died.

In the leadup to his death, he had said on his podcast that he was not feeling well but that he had improved a bit.

It was his opinion that he had been working too much and was stressed, and that he had put himself under too much strain.

His grieving wife tweeted her shock at his death.


His brother, Eric Wahl, who identifies as gay, released a video saying he believes his “brother was killed” after receiving death threats for wearing a rainbow LGBT shirt in Qatar and being disallowed into the stadium as a result.


Speculation abounds online as Wahl’s sudden death has raised questions about whether he may have died suddenly from COVID jab-related heart issues like so many have.

Wahl was a vocal proponent of COVID vaccines, having tweeted when he was fully vaccinated and boosted.


He also tweeted in December 2021 that he believed unvaccinated people would be “hospitalized or worse.”

A second soccer journalist, Qatari photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam, died “suddenly” over the weekend.

 

A Qatar news outlet wrote that “Khalid Al-Misslam, a Qatari, died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”


The circumstances around Al-Misslam’s death are uncertain.

