Fully vaxxed writer who died at World Cup complained of chest ‘discomfort’ days before collapsing

(LifeSiteNews) – Well-known soccer reporter Grant Wahl, 48, died suddenly while reporting at the Qatar World Cup after stating publicly that he had been suffering from a “new level of pressure and discomfort” in his upper chest that he believed might have been from bronchitis.

A reporter at NewsNation wrote that while it is reported “he suffered a heart attack — his death remains a mystery.”

He went into acute distress and was rushed to the hospital, where it is believed he died.

In the leadup to his death, he had said on his podcast that he was not feeling well but that he had improved a bit.

It was his opinion that he had been working too much and was stressed, and that he had put himself under too much strain.

His grieving wife tweeted her shock at his death.

I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl‘s soccer family & of so many friends who’ve reached out tonight. I’m in complete shock. https://t.co/OB3IzOxGlE — Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDSA 🇺🇦 (@celinegounder) December 10, 2022



His brother, Eric Wahl, who identifies as gay, released a video saying he believes his “brother was killed” after receiving death threats for wearing a rainbow LGBT shirt in Qatar and being disallowed into the stadium as a result.

Soccer journalist Grant Wahl who was kicked out of a stadium in QATAR for this shirt has reportedly collapsed and passed away during the Argentina game today His brother says on Instagram that Grant was fully healthy & believes there’s foul play pic.twitter.com/t47C2XfuVl — JACK SETTLEMAN (@jacksettleman) December 10, 2022



Speculation abounds online as Wahl’s sudden death has raised questions about whether he may have died suddenly from COVID jab-related heart issues like so many have.

Wahl was a vocal proponent of COVID vaccines, having tweeted when he was fully vaccinated and boosted.

Fully vaxxed. LFG. — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) May 12, 2021

Boosted. LFG. — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) December 13, 2021



He also tweeted in December 2021 that he believed unvaccinated people would be “hospitalized or worse.”

If you’re unvaccinated at this point, you’re asking to be hospitalized or worse. https://t.co/BTwConOxNq — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) December 18, 2021

A second soccer journalist, Qatari photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam, died “suddenly” over the weekend.

A Qatar news outlet wrote that “Khalid Al-Misslam, a Qatari, died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

You probably didn’t hear about this on the news… Another journalist has now DIED SUDDENLY while covering the World Cup in Qatar. This just days after sports journalist Grant Wahl collapsed and died suddenly. WHATS GOING ON??? — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) December 12, 2022



The circumstances around Al-Misslam’s death are uncertain.

