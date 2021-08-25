Social media platform Gab launches ‘No Vax Mandate Job Board’ 

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.
(LifeSiteNews) Social media company Gab has already made a name for itself as the freedom-loving version of Twitter and Facebook.
It’s now going a step further to promote freedom by launching the “No Vax Mandate Job Board.”
“In light of the Biden Administration encouraging employers to mandate vaccines in order to retain employment while ironically not requiring vaccination mandates for their own staff, Gab has created a No Vax Mandate Job Board group,” company founder Andrew Torba wrote in a blog post.
“This job board is for sharing job openings that do not require employees to inject themselves with an experimental substance or violate their bodily autonomy and religious beliefs in order to retain employment,” Torba explained. “This is also a board for job seekers to share their resume, skills, and story.”
Torba’s company does not require employees to get jabbed.
“At Gab we do not require our employees to be vaccinated. In fact we don’t pry into any of the personal health choices of our team because frankly it’s none of our business,” the blog post said. “We know there are many businesses who share these values with us and many people looking to work for those businesses.”
The board contains a mixture of job postings, job seekers, and advice on obtaining an exemption from a mandate. There is also a link to novaxmandate.org, which appears to complement the board. Positions include nursing, news reporting, and dog grooming, while those looking for work include engineers, medical support and electricians.
With the FDA's decision to officially approve the Pfizer COVID jab, calls to vaccinate schoolchildren and more university students will become louder and more insistent.
But, America's children and young people must be protected from unknown future side-effects of these drugs, and parents' rights must be respected!
Students simply have the right to be educated without being forced to violate deeply held principles and their own bodily integrity!
But, unfortunately, some private schools, like the Jesuit-run Brophy College Prep School in Phoenix, Arizona, have already mandated the COVID vaccine for their students, in spite of massive parental opposition. If parents or students reject the vaccine, students face intrusive weekly testing and exclusion from extra-curricular activities.
Also, more and more universities have actually started to disenroll unvaccinated students. But, even where that is not happening, not taking the vaccine often subjects students to masking, extra testing and additional administrative obstacles.
And now, with the Pfizer jab approval, Joe Biden's Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, is threatening more mandates.
While it is true that the FDA approval for the Pfizer jab only pertains to those over 16 years of age, the pharmaceutical industry and some state actors have been pushing to get approval for pre-teens!
So, it stands to reason that the Federal government will try to impose vaccines on schools, for those 16 and over, as well as on all university students. But, eventually, such mandates could even apply to younger and younger schoolchildren.
That's why state legislatures and governors must fight back against any attempt to coerce school students to take a COVID vaccine against their will!
Science and logic should dictate public health policy. And both say that mandatory vaccination for children and university students is not only unnecessary, but very likely dangerous for the future health of America's youth.
The CDC reports that the rates of death, injury, and hospitalization are very, very low for children and adolescents and that COVID transmission in schools, both from student to staff and between students, is also very low.
And a European CDC study concluded that "no evidence has been found to suggest that children or educational settings are primary drivers of COVID transmission."
So, right now, we know that schoolchildren are at very low risk of becoming very ill as a result of COVID, or of even transmitting the virus.
But, we don't know how a hastily-prepared, unstudied vaccine will affect the health of millions of America's youth in the future.
Gambling with their future, and the future of our nation, should not even be entertained for one second!
Although various companies have mandated COVID-19 vaccines, many are finding themselves facing staffing shortages.
“Two months after firing unvaccinated hospital staff, Houston Methodist is one of several area hospitals experiencing a severe shortage of medical personnel,” The Foundation for Economic Education reported.
Houston Methodist made the news as one of the first corporations to require employees to get vaccinated. It defeated a lawsuit this summer from 150 staff members who did not want to take the jab.
Other industries have warned about the effect vaccine mandates could have on an already tight employment market, fueled by generous welfare payments for people who do not work.
“My fears are that people who have decided not to get the vaccine for many reasons won’t get the vaccine so we’re not really talking about a mandate that’s going to get all of our people vaccinated,” a Maine firefighting union president told Fox News recently. “We’re talking about a mandate going to get rid of people who are not vaccinated.”
“So, my fear is that these people are going to walk out of principle. Our job is what people with strong principles gravitate towards,” Chris Thomson told Fox News. “As I don’t think some will buckle on it. I think they will walk.”
Nursing home operators have also warned President Biden not to implement a vaccine mandate for all of their staff, due to staffing concerns. However, those concerns are based more on other medical facilities not having mandates in place. The nursing care facilities fear competition as medical staff could flee for companies that do not require the jab.
The Biden administration continues to urge private and public employers to coerce individuals into getting vaccinated.
“If you’re a business leader, a non-profit leader, a state or local leader, who has been waiting for full FDA approval to require vaccinations, I call on you now to do that,” Biden said Monday, on news that the Pfizer vaccine had received full FDA approval despite reports of thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of adverse reactions potentially linked to the shots.
The Biden White House has required federal workers, including its own staff, to either receive vaccination or perpetually wear a mask and submit to social distancing, testing and travel restrictions. White House staff do not face a flat-out vaccination mandate, as do other federal employees, including federal healthcare workers, however.