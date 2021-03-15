Gates-backed startup promises ‘rapid’ development of problematic mRNA vaccines

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

March 15, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) -- A startup backed by Bill Gates is promising “rapid scaling” and manufacturing of problematic mRNA vaccines.

Nutcracker Therapeutics, a California biopharmaceutical company, allegedly is developing a new platform “that enables rapid discovery, development and manufacturing of mRNA therapies and vaccines,” according to a press release from September.

Novel mRNA vaccines involve injecting lab-based genetic material into the human body to make immune cells replicate certain viral components, ostensibly to fight against infections. The abortion-tainted Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 jabs authorized for emergency use in the United States late last year are the first mRNA vaccines that have ever been brought to market.

Experts repeatedly have warned about potential dangers of the mRNA vaccine approach, including adverse autoimmune effects, systemic inflammation, and unknown genetic and fertility consequences. Nutcracker nevertheless has been working to ramp up production of future mRNA vaccines with accelerated manufacturing and “transformational” bio-chip innovations, the company claims.

“Founded in 2018, Nutcracker Therapeutics is bringing the combined power of high-technology engineering and advanced biosynthesis to RNA therapeutics,” Nutcracker’s September press release said.

The proprietary Nutcracker system, called ACORN, “is a first-of-its-kind, computer-controlled RNA manufacturing system” that makes RNA products with “single-use, dedicated biochips,” the announcement added.

“In development mode, the ACORN system rapidly performs efficient selection of lead mRNA therapeutic candidates … improving the quality of lead candidates and the probability of success,” Nutcracker’s website says. ACORN “enables readily scalable on–demand support both for experimental use and clinical and commercial needs,” it continues.

The platform apparently caught the attention of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, after Nutcracker pulled in more than $60 million of private funding last year. A grant posted on the Gates Foundation website in January pledges nearly $500,000 “to assess the potential of a novel mRNA manufacturing platform for future pandemic responses.”

'The development of these vaccines has gone too fast'

Despite investors’ eagerness to jump into the highly profitable realm of mRNA therapeutics, medical experts have warned for years about serious risks posed by the emerging technology.

Possible safety problems of mRNA vaccines highlighted in a 2018 study published in Nature Reviews Drug Discovery include “local and systemic inflammation, the biodistribution and persistence of expressed immunogen, stimulation of auto-reactive antibodies and potential toxic effects of any non-native nucleotides and delivery system components.”

“Another potential safety issue could derive from the presence of extracellular RNA during mRNA vaccination,” the study added, noting risks of blood disorders and autoimmune conditions as well. “Safety will therefore need continued evaluation as different mRNA modalities and delivery systems are utilized for the first time in humans and are tested in larger patient populations.”

Experts also have cautioned about unknown genetic impacts of mRNA vaccines, stressing the need for more rigorous testing.

“We can’t know whether the RNA is going to integrate into your genome,” Dr. Louis Fouché, a renowned French anesthetist, told LifeSite last year. “(I)t’s hard to see the side effects of the vaccine. Why is that? Often you are told, within three months the case is closed. This is not true. Most important side effects occur much later.”

“The development of these vaccines has gone too fast,” Dr. Fouché said.

“A human being is going to be potentially exposed to unclassified, both short-term and long-term, risks of altering their RNA and DNA from exposure to this gene therapy,” Dr. David Martin, a former professor at the University of Virginia, similarly warned in January.

Other doctors, like former Pfizer vice president Dr. Michael Yeadon, have raised concerns about undetermined fertility issues linked to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. In a petition to the European Medical Association in December, Yeadon and a colleague pointed out that the spike protein targeted by COVID-19 jabs shares amino acid sequences with a protein needed for pregnancy.

More than 1,600 deaths and tens of thousands of serious side effects possibly linked to COVID-19 vaccination have been reported to the U.S. government so far, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Top investors, like Bill Gates, nevertheless have brushed off the dangers. “Technologies like mRNA give us confidence to place big bets for the future,” Gates said in an announcement of a $52 million investment in a mRNA-based vaccine developer prior to the COVID-19 crisis.

LifeSite previously has reported on Gates’ questionable COVID-related health projects, including a tracking program that collects personal data of Indian children using attachable microchips contained in necklaces. The Gates Foundation backed the initiative, called “Khushi Baby,” with hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money.

LifeSite reported in November:

Khushi Baby necklaces hold immunization history, GPS location at time of vaccination, and biometric data from children and their parents. The information can be read by an app that the the company created and can be uploaded to a cloud service to be “accessed seamlessly by NGOs, MOHs (Ministries of Health), and other health officials.”

At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Khushi Baby joined the Rajasthan government to design yet another app, called Mission LiSa. This “active surveillance” software again allows Khushi Baby to collect GPS data, in addition to “contact history” and biometrics.

Personal information is “processed using artificial intelligence” and GIS technology to track the spread of COVID-19. Around 100,000 Indians are surveilled each day through the app, which reported over 10 million “household screenings” by September.

The Gates-backed program, which plans to surveil up to 50 million people with microchip technology over the next three years, is being used for COVID-19 vaccine rollout, as a recent press release indicated.

Gates also has partnered with an implantable, contraception microchip company called Microchips Biotech, co-led by one of the founders of Moderna. Gates has poured more than $20 million into the company since 2012.

The inordinately powerful multibillionaire has pledged millions more for other mRNA endeavors, as well as for various gene editing programs, like a one targeting sub-Saharan Africans that was unveiled earlier this month.