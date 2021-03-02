Gates Foundation makes billions through dangerous vaccine development

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

March 2, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, who famously stepped down from the board of his tech empire in March last year to become a full-time “philanthropist,” is focusing his efforts on the “best investment” he has ever made: vaccine “financing and delivery.” Although Gates claims this is purely a local economic boom, reports indicate that his charity actually made more in investment returns in the health industry than it spent in the last 5 years.

Of all the lucrative investments that Gates has backed throughout his career in technology, one of the most powerful economic performers have been his global health investments, specifically involving vaccine development and making vaccines readily available, especially to remote, impoverished peoples.

Gates’ charity, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is behind vaccination programs worldwide, including the current global push for mass vaccination against COVID-19 using experimental mRNA-derived and abortion-tainted formulas, which Gates admits “no one had ever made” before now. The foundation stands to profit enormously from the uptake of vaccines on a large scale, in spite of the enormous health problems that have arisen therefrom.

He claimed in a Wall Street Journal op-ed in 2019 that his investment on vaccine rollout programs is making a 20-to-1 financial return, turning $10 billion of investment into $200 billion of “economic benefits” for local economies over the twenty-plus years since first entering the health industry.

Of that $10 billion investment, over 10% went to programs directed towards the eradication of polio, a virus which can cause temporary or permanent, life-threatening paralysis. Included among the beneficiaries of the endowment was the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), and Gavi, the vaccine alliance, bringing the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to nations worldwide. With the billion-dollar dowry, Gates was able to wrest control of India’s National Advisory Board, a government advisory body that influences policy decisions in the Indian Parliament.

From 2000 to 2017, Gates’ foundation was responsible for introducing and distributing hundreds of thousands of doses of the OPV to children 5-years-old and under in India. During this time, in 2014, the World Health Organization announced that the naturally-occurring strain of polio had been eradicated from India, three years after the last case had been reported in 2011. But a study in 2018 found that, as the rate and 5-year cumulative dosage of the OPV increased, so too did the rate of acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) in children under 15 years of age.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., chairman and chief legal counsel of Children’s Health Defense (CHD), a non-profit dedicated to addressing childhood health epidemics, wrote that 496,000 children were paralyzed between 2000 and 2017 after receiving the OPV. Kennedy noted that the increase in paralysis was being caused by the vaccine-variant of the virus, arising from the OPV financed by Gates, and not the naturally occurring virus. This phenomenon emerged in numerous countries.

The 2018 International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health study demonstrates that, around 2012, the cumulative dosage of OPV and the rate of AFP in two Indian provinces peaks, before the vaccination program slows down, with the rate of AFP falling in line with the reduced administration of OPV.

Indian doctor Jacob Puliyel, head of pediatrics at St. Stephen’s Hospital, Delhi, and corresponding author of the study into AFP with pulse polio (OPV) frequency, noted that “the frequency of pulse polio administration was found to be directly or indirectly related to the incidence of non-polio acute flaccid paralysis.”

“In the absence of wild polio transmission, it was expected that cases of paralysis would reduce to an acceptable rate of around two per 100,000, but this has not materialised,” he added.

Given that his findings pointed to a strong relation between the rate of AFP and the use of OPV, Puliyel said in the report that “the response to the reduction in OPV rounds (de-challenging) adds credence to the assumption that OPV was responsible for the change in the NPAFP rate.”

“Now that India has been polio-free for over six years, we may be able to reduce non-polio AFP by further reducing pulse polio rounds (OPV),” the 2018 study concluded.

In 2017, the Indian government dramatically curtailed its polio vaccine program, removing Gates from the National Advisory Board, after which time AFP cases dropped significantly. The move coincided with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) admission that the vaccine-induced strain of polio was fast becoming the predominant strain, resulting in the organization calling for a move to “eliminate” what they characterized as the “rare risks” of vaccine-induced “paralytic polio and vaccine-derived poliovirus” by slowing down, and eventually halting, use of the drug.

Now, the Gates Foundation is investing heavily in COVID-19 vaccine development and distribution, essentially leading the global charge for a COVID vaccine. The non-profit announced last year a stake of $40 million in CureVac, a German biotechnology company, as part of a $250 million investment portfolio of COVID vaccine development, manufacturing, and test companies.

The Nation reported that Gates’ investment in CureVac alone could already have netted the foundation tens of millions of dollars, given that the company’s share value leaped 431% within two days of going public in August. Today, it sits closer to 500% of its original value.

An example of the influence Gates acquired though his foundation can be seen in the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine partnership. The Gates Foundation is a big investor in Oxford University’s vaccine projects, having injected $384 million dollars. On top of this, the foundation has donated millions of dollars, through grants, to the university’s Jenner Institute, which is developing Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Kaiser Health News reported that Oxford had originally pledged to make its mRNA COVID vaccine open source, thus freeing the technology to be used by manufacturers without expensive licensing costs; after the Gates Foundation intervened, however, Oxford signed an exclusive license with AstraZeneca. Since then, both Oxford and AstraZeneca have said they will not take any profits from producing and distributing their vaccine “for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.” Thereafter, they are not bound by this promise.

Kaiser noted that the vaccine industry has a financial flaw, insofar as vaccines generally do not generate a lot of revenue. After all, they are intended to protect one against viruses for life. Instead, pharmaceutical companies have traditionally relied on expensive drugs which are taken repeatedly to remain profitable businesses.

However, Gates has recently announced that, instead of the two shots of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines which people are generally being administered today, he is recommending three shots to prevent the spread of new variants of the virus.

His endorsement of upping the dosage comes in the wake of the WHO’s announcement that no evidence exists to suggest that “any of the vaccines” will be able “to prevent people from actually getting the infection [COVID] and therefore being able to pass it on.”

Gates explained that “AstraZeneca in particular has a challenge with the variant.”

“And the other two, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax, are slightly less effective, but still effective enough that we absolutely should get them out as fast as we can while we study this idea of tuning the vaccine.”

Like Gates, the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, announced Thursday that the vaccine maker is testing a third dose of its vaccine in anticipation of annual booster shots, citing variant strains of COVID-19 and a constant need to adapt vaccines to the evolving virus.

“Every year, you need to go to get your flu vaccine,” Bourla told NBC News. “It’s going to be the same with COVID. In a year, you will have to go and get your annual shot for Covid to be protected.”

Kennedy, of the CHD, criticized Gates, who he said “continues to move the goalposts.”

“Meanwhile the strategies he and others have promoted are obliterating the global economy, demolishing the middle class, making the rich richer and censoring vaccine safety advocates, like me.”

In addition to funding the AstraZeneca vaccine, the Gates Foundation has given around $20 million in grants to Moderna, which is also producing a COVID vaccine that has already been approved for “emergency use” in the U.S.

On Thursday, Moderna reported a 2020 uptick of 13 times the revenue they drew in 2019.

“Total revenue was $803 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $60 million for the year ended December 31, 2019,” the report said, adding that much of the change is linked to the company’s coronavirus vaccine, mRNA-1273.

“The increases in [the fourth quarter of 2020 and the full year] were driven by increases in grant revenue and product sales,” the bulk of which was generated from an award by the federal Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), the report continued.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Many of Gates’ other “pandemic” investments remain a secret.

James Love, director of Knowledge Ecology International, a non-profit NGO specializing in intellectual property and public health, criticized Gates for keeping much of his charity’s work involvements concealed, The Nation reported.

“People are not asking unreasonable things. It’s a charity … [We’re asking], ‘Can you explain what you’re doing, for example? Can you show us what these contracts look like?’ Particularly since they’re using their money to influence policies that involve our money.”

For instance, throughout a number of interviews, including with Wired, Gates has failed to disclose his financial stake in pharmaceutical manufacturer Gilead, which is developing and creating a therapeutic drug against the virus, remdesivir, the same drug he told Wired he would want to be prescribed if he was to be hospitalized with COVID-19.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) threw its weight behind remdesivir after assembling a COVID-19 Guideline Panel which included 16 members (out of 55) who have or had financial ties to Gilead. As well as favoring remdesivir, the committee also passed a negative judgement on hydroxychloroquine, a competitor prophylactic drug. Hydroxychloroquine has proven to be more effective against mortality following contraction of COVID-19 than remdesivir and could prevent hospitalization. Remdesivir is only prescribed after hospital admission.

Notably, a 5-day treatment cycle with remdesivir will set one back around $3,000, whereas a 5-day hydroxychloroquine regimen can cost as little as $10. Gates has recommended that people avoid taking the inexpensive and readily available drug hydroxychloroquine in favor of his expensive, investment opportunity alternative.

In televised interviews, where he is quizzed as a COVID-19 expert, Gates never elects to disclose these conflicts of interest, nor is he ever asked.

While the Gates Foundation is posed to reap hundreds of millions of dollars from its vaccine partnerships, and Gates’ personal worth has increased by over $10 billion since March 2020, many ordinary citizens are already suffering from the dangerous side-effects of largely untested mRNA-derived vaccines.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and those of its competitors Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna are developed using mRNA technology and are currently classed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as experimental, despite the latter two having the FDA’s “emergency use authorization.”

Since the launch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has recorded a total of 1,095 deaths from December 15, 2020, up to February 18, 2021, accounting for 5.5% of 19,907 adverse events on the system’s report. An additional 2,297 people were hospitalized, 755 of whom were considered to have suffered a life-threatening reaction.