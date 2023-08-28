Gates-funded group finds 34% of Americans think COVID shots have killed thousands

The survey also found that 31% of Americans believe it is 'definitely' or 'probably' true that ivermectin is an effective treatment for COVID,

(LifeSiteNews) — A pro-vaccine organization funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation found that a third of adults believe the COVID jabs “caused thousands of sudden deaths in otherwise healthy people.”

The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), which has donated to Democrat political candidates as opposed to Republicans by an overwhelming margin for the past two decades, published on August 22 the results of a survey on what it described as “health misinformation,” with a focus on claims about the safety of vaccines.

The so-called “Health Misinformation Tracking Poll Pilot” was administered from May 23 to June 12, 2023, by phone and online among 2,007 Americans selected to be representative of the national population.

The survey found that just under a third of Americans (31%) believe it is “definitely” or “probably” true that ivermectin is an effective treatment for COVID, and 27% are inclined to believe the COVID-19 shots “have been proven to cause infertility.”

A somewhat smaller percentage of Americans (24%) believe MMR vaccines “have been proven to cause autism in children”; and 20% believe “more people have died from the COVID-19 vaccines than have died from the COVID-19 virus.”

As the cardiologist, internist, and prolific researcher Dr. Peter McCullough has pointed out, the survey results are framed in a biased manner. The questions are grouped under the heading “false claims about COVID-19 and vaccines,” and the KFF makes the assumption that each claim is false without refuting it in its overview of the poll findings. However, it is unclear whether the survey participants themselves were presented with such leading language.

The survey also probed for opinions about supposedly “false claims” about reproduction and firearms. The pollsters labeled as “false” the belief that people with firearms at home are less likely to be killed by a gun than those who don’t.

KFF funder The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the second wealthiest “charitable” foundation in the world, has poured billions of dollars into vaccine research, solidifying KFF’s pro-vaccine stance.

The internet has allowed reports of COVID jab-induced injury and death to reach a much wider audience than would have been previously possible under the virtual monopoly of mainstream media over the news. These mainstream media outlets are generally the recipients of generous funding from the same pharma companies producing the “vaccines” that generated billions of dollars after therapeutic drugs were rejected as government-sponsored treatment for COVID.

For example, Pfizer, which earned $36.7 billion from its Covid jab worldwide in 2021, has run more than 2,600 ads on Fox News since January 2019, Media Matters reported. The pharma giant has sponsored many other mainstream TV programs, including CNN Tonight, ABC News Nightline, CBS Healthwatch, and Good Morning America.

By contrast, outlets such as The Epoch Times, Children’s Health Defense, and Principia Scientific International, unencumbered by conflicts of interest, have been free to highlight the abundant studies, Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and anecdotal reports, and even COVID shot trial data evidencing hundreds of thousands of instances of injury and death caused by the mRNA COVID shots.

McCullough, who is the most published individual in his field in history, recently pointed to an editorial published by Dr. Jane Orient, leader of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, which makes the case that there is a strong suppression of information on sudden death after vaccination.

