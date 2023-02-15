Gay chorus that sang about converting kids into LGBT cult partners with Disney for PRIDE concert

The concert will set movie clips and updated arrangements of beloved Disney songs against an ‘interwoven’ narrative of the gay chorus participants’ ‘personal stories of love, LGBTQ+ pride, and family ties.’

SAN FRANCISCO (LifeSiteNews) — The gay men’s chorus that sparked outrage in 2021 for its allegedly “tongue-in-cheek” song about “coming for” conservatives’ children is teaming up with Disney to put on a March concert celebrating “love, LGBTQ+ pride, and family ties.”

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC) made the announcement in a January 30 statement, noting that the so-called “Disney PRIDE in Concert” will be held March 16-17 “in celebration of SFGMC’s 45th anniversary and the 100th anniversary of Disney.”

The event will be produced with Disney Concerts, the Disney Music Group’s concert production and licensing arm.

Disney Pride in Concert is a huge undertaking and we are grateful for the many Bay Area arts and cultural institutions who have stepped up to help us get the word out about the concert. Today we’re sending our love and thanks to @WDFMuseum for their support in spreading the word! pic.twitter.com/nl9Z7Io7xg — SF Gay Men’s Chorus (@SFGMC) February 12, 2023

Families are explicitly invited to attend the performance, which “will feature over 40 classic and contemporary songs from the Disney songbook performed by the 250 members of the Chorus and a 30-piece orchestra,” according to the SFGMC’s press release.

Slated to take place at San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall, the “two-act spectacular” will set movie clips and updated arrangements of beloved Disney songs from movies like The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, and Peter Pan against an “interwoven” narrative of the gay chorus participants’ “personal stories of love, LGBTQ+ pride, and family ties.”

The Daily Wire pointed out that the SFGMC, which was founded in 1978 after the assassination of homosexual icon and reputed pederast Harvey Milk, sparked outrage in 2021 after it released a choral song telling parents to “face your fate” because “we’ll convert your children – happens bit by bit, quietly and subtly and you will barely notice it.”

The gay men said in the song, which they insisted was satirical, that conservative-leaning parents “are just frightened … that we’ll corrupt your kids if our agenda goes unchecked,” LifeSiteNews reported at the time.

“Funny, just this once, you are correct,” the chorus sang, suggesting that the feared indoctrination would just make children “tolerant and fair.”

Other lines mocked parents’ concerns about where their kids might “go at night” and what they’ll begin looking at online (going to protests and finding out “information”, they said).

The refrain featured the full chorus telling parents: “We’re coming for your children.”

READ: Gay Men’s Chorus sings ‘We’ll convert your children, we’re coming for them.’ They’re serious.

Writing for The American Conservative, Rod Dreher argued that the video demonstrated “contempt” toward parents with religious or otherwise conservative worldviews.

“The taunting that says, whatever your religious beliefs, we are going to steal the hearts and minds of your children, and there is nothing you hicks can do to stop us,” Dreher said. “It gives the game away. It gives the game away for them, and for all their corporate allies.”

The video was temporarily made private after intense backlash, but its makers soon opted to make it live again.

In a July 9 statement, the chorus said it “is dedicated to being role models, teaching, and spreading the message of love, inclusion, humor, and celebration through our music,” and wouldn’t be cowed by alleged “death threats.”

Meanwhile, Disney’s decision to ally itself with the controversial gay group comes as the latest of a bevy of headlines reaffirming that the family-centered corporation has firmly sided with far-left sexual and racial ideology, despite hemorrhaging tens of millions of dollars as families opt to put their money where their values are.

RELATED: New pro-LGBT Disney movie flops big over Thanksgiving weekend, projected to lose $100 million

Karey Burke, president of Disney’s General Entertainment Content and self-professed “mother of two queer children,” said in an all-hands Zoom meeting in March 2022 that she supports featuring “many, many” Disney characters who identify as LGBTQ, The Daily Wire pointed out.

During the same Zoom call, Latoya Raveneau, an executive producer for Disney Television Animation, gushed about Disney’s acceptance of her “not-at-all secret gay agenda.”

Last year, the LGBT-promoting Disney found itself in the crosshairs of Florida’s popular Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis after it sided with radical gay and gender ideology activists to oppose the state’s Parental Rights in Education bill, which bans the teaching of LGBT ideology in Florida’s kindergarten through third grade classrooms.

DeSantis responded by stripping Disney of its special self-governing status over the Florida district housing its sprawling Orlando property.

“If Disney wants to pick a fight, they chose the wrong guy,” DeSantis said at the time. “I will not allow a woke corporation based in California to run our state.”

Last week, the Sunshine State announced that Disney’s Florida district will be run by the state of Florida, not the corporation, and will be subject to state taxes and oversight.

Share











